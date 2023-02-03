Read full article on original website
Killer of girlfriend, 3 kids makes statement before execution
BONNE TERRE, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man convicted of killing his live-in girlfriend and her three young children was executed Tuesday despite his claims that he was in another state when the killings occurred. Raheem Taylor, 58, was the third Missouri inmate put to death since November at...
Kan. joins states taking control of abortion debate with funding focus
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Though the Insight Women’s Center sits at the epicenter of a reinvigorated battle in the nation’s culture wars, the only hint of its faith-based mission to dissuade people from getting abortions is the jazzy, piano rendition of “Jesus Loves Me” playing in a waiting room.
News From the Oil Patch: Crude prices nosedive
Crude prices have dropped nearly $9 in nine trading days. The near-month Nymex contract for light sweet crude settled Friday at $73.39 per barrel, down from nearly $82 on January 24th. Kansas prices have dropped nearly $6 in the last week. Kansas Common crude at CHS in McPherson starts the...
Gov. denies clemency; execution Tues. for killer of girlfriend, 3 kids
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said Monday he will not grant clemency and halt the execution of Raheem Taylor, who faces lethal injection for the deaths his girlfriend and her three children. Taylor, 58, is scheduled to be put to death Tuesday evening at the state...
🎥Tax holidays and spending dominate discussion at Hays Chamber Legislative Coffee
Just four weeks into the 2023 Kansas legislative session, a lot of bills have been introduced in Topeka that will likely not get any traction or they may change. Other bills involve situations that remain at the forefront of lawmakers' constituents' concerns. Barb Wasinger, R-Hays, is serving her third two-year...
NW Kansas hog operation focus of Supreme Court water case
TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court must arbitrate conflict sparked by a cunning Kansas regulatory maneuver to expand concentrated swine feeding operations and the response of an environmental organization claiming state regulators embraced legal fiction to weaken surface water protections. The Sierra Club won a lawsuit four years ago...
BILLINGER: Senate Update, Feb. 6, 2023
Attention Senior Citizens and Disabled Veterans: Property Tax Relief. During the 2022 session, there were several changes to tax law. One change is the first step in a property tax freeze for low-income seniors and disabled veterans via a rebate program administered by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR). Applications...
Kan. AG warns Walgreens not to send abortion pills by mail
TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach sent a letter to Walgreens’ leadership urging the retail pharmacy to follow Kansas law on mail-order abortifacients. In the letter to Danielle Gray, Walgreens Executive Vice President, Kobach wrote that the company’s recently announced plan to provide abortion pills to Kansans via mail-order is illegal under federal and state law.
30 years ago, these Kansas farmers were told to use less water. Here's how they did it
Trying to cut back on irrigation in western Kansas isn’t a new idea. More than three decades ago, the state came to farmers in the Walnut Creek basin south of Hays with a mandate. Farmers had to drastically change how much water they used on their crops. Some had to cut irrigation by nearly half.
Kan. educators: Attacking teachers a GOP strategy to push private schools
TOPEKA — Buhler teacher Sam Neill worked late into the night Sunday, Jan. 29, networking with fellow teachers to sculpt a testimony that would adequately describe the issues educators are facing statewide. After making the two and half hour drive into Topeka to give lawmakers her opinion on educational...
Kan. judge offers legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence
TOPEKA — District Judge Phil Journey knows the grim statistics on domestic violence and regularly comes face-to-face with perpetrators and victims of violence in the home. His vantage point from a courthouse in Sedgwick County — epicenter of the state’s domestic violence caseload — led to development of a package of reform bills he wants the 2023 Kansas Legislature to consider. Improving the state’s response to 22,500 reported incidents of domestic violence annually, he said, could put downward pressure on 3,000 aggravated assaults, 900 kidnappings and the rapes, strangulations and homicides tied to those incidents.
Kan. 9-8-8 crisis lifeline sees dramatic increase in call volume
TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly last week announced that since its launch in July 2022, the 9-8-8 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline has handled a nearly 27% increase in call volume compared to the six months before its launch, according to a statement from the governor's office. Based on national...
Kansas teen dies two days after pickup, semi crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas teen injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Feb. 2 in Sedgwick County has died. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by 16-year-old Wyatt Owen Sobba of Mount Hope was northbound on 267th Street West at U.S. 54. The pickup and...
KBI: Silver Alert canceled; missing Kansas man found safe
-------- BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities on Sunday issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigaton. The whereabouts of Paul Zamarripa, 80, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. He was...
🏀 Area teams remain ranked in latest KBCA poll
The TMP-Marian boys basketball team continues to hold down the No. 2 ranking in Class 2A in the latest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings which were released Tuesday. Hill City, who was ranked eighth last week, dropped out. Three MCL girls teams remain ranked. Phillipsburg is No. 2 in 3A,...
