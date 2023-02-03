ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

News From the Oil Patch: Crude prices nosedive

Crude prices have dropped nearly $9 in nine trading days. The near-month Nymex contract for light sweet crude settled Friday at $73.39 per barrel, down from nearly $82 on January 24th. Kansas prices have dropped nearly $6 in the last week. Kansas Common crude at CHS in McPherson starts the...
KANSAS STATE
NW Kansas hog operation focus of Supreme Court water case

TOPEKA — The Kansas Supreme Court must arbitrate conflict sparked by a cunning Kansas regulatory maneuver to expand concentrated swine feeding operations and the response of an environmental organization claiming state regulators embraced legal fiction to weaken surface water protections. The Sierra Club won a lawsuit four years ago...
KANSAS STATE
BILLINGER: Senate Update, Feb. 6, 2023

Attention Senior Citizens and Disabled Veterans: Property Tax Relief. During the 2022 session, there were several changes to tax law. One change is the first step in a property tax freeze for low-income seniors and disabled veterans via a rebate program administered by the Kansas Department of Revenue (KDOR). Applications...
KANSAS STATE
Kan. AG warns Walgreens not to send abortion pills by mail

TOPEKA — Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach sent a letter to Walgreens’ leadership urging the retail pharmacy to follow Kansas law on mail-order abortifacients. In the letter to Danielle Gray, Walgreens Executive Vice President, Kobach wrote that the company’s recently announced plan to provide abortion pills to Kansans via mail-order is illegal under federal and state law.
KANSAS STATE
Kan. judge offers legislators package of bills to stem domestic violence

TOPEKA — District Judge Phil Journey knows the grim statistics on domestic violence and regularly comes face-to-face with perpetrators and victims of violence in the home. His vantage point from a courthouse in Sedgwick County — epicenter of the state’s domestic violence caseload — led to development of a package of reform bills he wants the 2023 Kansas Legislature to consider. Improving the state’s response to 22,500 reported incidents of domestic violence annually, he said, could put downward pressure on 3,000 aggravated assaults, 900 kidnappings and the rapes, strangulations and homicides tied to those incidents.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas teen dies two days after pickup, semi crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas teen injured in an accident just before 6p.m. Feb. 2 in Sedgwick County has died. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Chevy Silverado driven by 16-year-old Wyatt Owen Sobba of Mount Hope was northbound on 267th Street West at U.S. 54. The pickup and...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
KBI: Silver Alert canceled; missing Kansas man found safe

-------- BARTON COUNTY- Law enforcement authorities on Sunday issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing 80-year-old man, according to a media release from the Kansas Bureau of Investigaton. The whereabouts of Paul Zamarripa, 80, are unknown, and the public’s assistance is requested to help locate him. He was...
MCPHERSON, KS
🏀 Area teams remain ranked in latest KBCA poll

The TMP-Marian boys basketball team continues to hold down the No. 2 ranking in Class 2A in the latest Kansas Basketball Coaches Association rankings which were released Tuesday. Hill City, who was ranked eighth last week, dropped out. Three MCL girls teams remain ranked. Phillipsburg is No. 2 in 3A,...
KANSAS STATE
