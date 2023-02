MIAMI (AP) — Kyle Lowry has been ruled out for the Miami Heat's next three games with a left knee issue, and he could be sidelined even longer. Lowry is averaging 12.0 points and 5.3 assists on 39.6% shooting this season, numbers all down from a year ago when Miami went into the Eastern Conference playoffs as the No. 1 seed. He will miss games against Indiana on Wednesday, versus Houston on Friday and at Orlando on Saturday.

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO