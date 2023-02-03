ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New England has 5 of the most romantic restaurants in America, according to OpenTable

By Kristi Palma
Boston
Boston
 4 days ago

They are in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xUTEf_0kbsBgG100
The lobster corn tamale at the Coast Guard House in Narragansett, R.I. The Boston Globe

Five New England restaurants are serving up romance in a big way, according to OpenTable.

The online restaurant reservation company recently released a list of the 100 most romantic restaurants in America and included five in New England:

  • Ballo Italian at Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.
  • Boat House Waterfront Dining in Tiverton, R.I.
  • Coast Guard House in Narragansett, R.I.
  • Hemenway’s in Providence, R.I.
  • Los Andes Restaurant in Providence, R.I.

The list, which spans 27 states, features eateries that diners say “deliver on romance,” according to OpenTable.

Steakhouses were the most popular type of restaurant on the list (19%), followed by seafood (18%), American (17%), and Italian (9%), according to the site.

Diners planning on Valentine’s Day dinners out are “looking to splurge for the holiday: over one-third plan to spend more money on Valentine’s Day dining this year, compared to years past,” said John Tsou, vice president of marketing for OpenTable, in a statement.

The most romantic restaurants list was comprised by analyzing more than 13 million U.S. diner reviews collected between Dec. 1, 2021 and Nov. 30, 2022, which were scored based on factors such as total number of reviews, overall diner rating, regional overall rating, and more.

100 most romantic restaurants in America.

