NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news
Shocking and frankly terrifying news broke regarding Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant on Sunday afternoon. The story doesn’t quite paint the 2022 Most Improved Player or his associates in the most positive of lights either. The Athletic delivered a bombshell report that detailed the shocking incident. It occurred last month after a game between Morant’s Grizzlies Read more... The post NBA world reacts to absolutely shocking Ja Morant news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Stephen A. Smith reveals Isiah Thomas once said "Stephen Curry would not have averaged more than 18 points a game" in his era
Stephen A. lets us in on a private conversation between him and Isiah Thomas about Steph Curry.
ESPN’s Marks would be surprised if Kevin Durant requests trade from Nets
When the Brooklyn Nets agreed to trade Kyrie Irving to the Dallas Mavericks for two starting-caliber players and three draft picks, the league-wide focus turned toward Kevin Durant. According to reports, the Phoenix Suns will remain interested in teaming the current Net star with Devin Booker, as they were this...
Devin Booker expected to return from groin injury for Suns-Nets
Devin Booker is expected to return to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday against the Brooklyn Nets after missing 21 games due to a groin injury, head coach Monty Williams told reporters, per AZCentral.com’s Duane Rankin. Booker last played four minutes in the Christmas Night matchup in Denver before exiting...
Suns president Jason Rowley steps down, per report
Phoenix Suns president and CEO Jason Rowley has resigned days ahead of the expected Wednesday introduction of new team owner Mat Ishbia, reports ESPN’s Baxter Holmes. Rowley has been the Suns’ president and CEO since 2012 after originally joining the organization in 2007 under outgoing owner Robert Sarver. He became chief operating officer in 2011 before being elevated to team president a year later.
Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges fuel Phoenix Suns again to win vs. Nets
With the Phoenix Suns getting Devin Booker back on a minutes restriction and only nine points from Chris Paul, they faced a Brooklyn Nets team on Tuesday night that shot 48% from the field and got 27 points at the foul line. While the Nets were down a few key...
LeBron James becomes the NBA’s scoring king
LeBron James is the NBA’s new career scoring leader. With a stepback jump shot with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points on Tuesday night and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades.
Mat Ishbia assumes control of Suns, vows to lead on and off court
It’s officially official. Less than 24 hours after the NBA board of governors approved the Phoenix Suns and Mercury being sold by Robert Sarver to Mat Ishbia by a 29-0 vote, the transaction was finalized on Tuesday. “This is the culmination of a lifelong dream,” Ishbia said in a...
Diana Taurasi has sights set on playing at Paris Olympics
Diana Taurasi said immediately after winning her fifth Olympic gold medal in Tokyo that she might try for a record sixth in Paris. It’s still on her mind 17 months out of the 2024 Paris Olympics. “It’s something that it’s on my radar,” Taurasi told The Associated Press in...
