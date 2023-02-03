Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Walmart store in Snyder County was evacuated Sunday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat. State police at Selinsgrove say an unknown man called the store and made the threat shortly before 3:15 p.m. Feb. 5. All employees and shoppers were evacuated from the store located at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township. Police and emergency responders searched the store but did not find any explosive devices, according to Trooper Tyler Diggan. Emergency units staged at the Goodwills restaurant across the street as police investigated. The entry road to Walmart was closed off for several hours. The store did not reopen last night. A Walmart employee confirmed the store reopened as of Monday morning. Police say they continue to investigate. No arrests have been made at this point.

SNYDER COUNTY, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO