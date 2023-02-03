Read full article on original website
Not making excuses for her, but I think this is the girl who was widowed not too long ago. She also has a toddler she's raising. This is tough lesson learned.
Loganton contractor jailed for theft; pending extradition in multiple other home improvement fraud cases
LOCK HAVEN, PA – Dustin Allen Butler, 26, of Loganton, was sentenced in Clinton County Court on Tuesday by Judge Michael F. Salisbury, to a minimum of 11 ½ to 23 months on one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of funds, a third degree felony, and one count of bad checks, a first degree misdemeanor. Butler will also be required to serve an additional 36 month of probation after he completes his jail sentence, and was ordered to pay back more than $41,000 to the victim in the case.
Pine Creek Township woman accused of defrauding woman of $15,500
PINE CREEK TOWNSHIP, PA – Pine Creek Township police have arrested a township resident and accused her of using a woman’s credit card for over $15,500 in credit card purchases. The accused is Kathy M. Lachat, age 60, the victim a 72-year-old female. Police released word on Tuesday...
Sentence imposed on Clearfield County woman busted with large drug supply
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An Allport woman was sentenced in federal court Tuesday following her conviction of conspiring to sell a large supply of meth. On Feb. 7, 55-year-old Tammie Brolin was sentenced to 120 months in prison (10 years) followed by five years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Cindy K. Chung. […]
Caretaker charged with stealing thousands from patient
NEWPORT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are charging a woman they say secretly installed money apps on the phone of her patient and stole thousands of dollars from his bank account. According to the Newport Township Police Department, Jacqueline Kipp, 45, of Edwardsville, was a caretaker at North Penn Manor in Wilkes-Barre but quit […]
No bomb found after threat to Clearfield County McDonald’s, troopers say
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– An investigation is underway in Clearfield County after state police said there was a bomb threat at a local fast-food restaurant. Troopers said they responded after a little after 8 a.m. to the McDonald’s at the Peebles Plaza in Decatur Township Tuesday morning after someone called in a threat. No explosives […]
Five People in Sunbury Arrested in Stolen Vehicle Case
SUNBURY – Sunbury police have arrested five people as part of a stolen vehicle case. According to court documents, arrested were 36-year-old Jonathan Boardman of Northumberland and 42-year-old Adam Heim of Sunbury. There arrests came after Susquehanna Township, Dauphin County police located the stolen vehicle near Harrisburg. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from a Sunbury business in late January.
Walmart employee charged with theft
Selinsgrove, Pa. — An employee at the Selinsgrove Walmart store stole merchandise worth more than $200 while at work, police say. Walmart's loss prevention contacted state police at Selinsgrove after they discovered Cameron Fogarty, 19, of Selinsgrove, had taken merchandise on at least 15 occasions between Dec. 18 and Jan. 5. Total value of merchandise taken was $237. Fogarty was charged with misdemeanors of theft and receiving stolen property at the office of District Judge John H. Reed. Docket Sheet
4 teens, 1 adult charged in crime string targeting Amish
Four juveniles and one adult were charged last Thursday after a string of burglaries, thefts and criminal mischief incidents that targeted Amish communities, according to a report.
State Police Calls: Troopers Investigating Burglary After Meth Possession Bust
Methamphetamine Possession/Burglary in Sandy Township. On January 4 at approximately 10:20 a.m., a traffic stop was conducted in Sandy Township, Clearfield County. on 46-year-old David William Dixon, of Falls Creek. Dixon was found to be in possession of a clear bag containing suspected crystal methamphetamine and a digital scale. Dixon...
Messy bathroom incident causes thousands in damages
Shamokin, Pa. — A loss prevention manager a Walmart discovered an injured man coming out of a bathroom after hearing a gunshot at the back of the store. With blood dripping from his leg, Louis Ortiz-Lopez was spotted by the employee as he attempted to walk away, leaving a trail of blood, police said. The 43-year-old Ortiz-Lopez was treated for a gunshot wound at the store just after 9 a.m. on Jan. 4 when EMS and Coal Township Police were called, according to the affidavit. ...
Woman to face charges for abandoning dog in Lycoming County
LOYALSOCK TOWNSHIP, PA — Troopers say Miranda Waldman admitted to dumping her german shepherd in a parking lot near Hobby Lobby in Loyalsock Township on Friday. The dog was found in a crate in freezing temperatures. Waldman will be charged with animal cruelty in Lycoming County. See news happening?...
Couple charged after overdosing at Altoona Sheetz with baby in car
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Clearfield County couple is facing child endangerment charges after police said they overdosed at a Sheetz in Altoona with an infant left in the back seat of their vehicle. Jeffrey Hankerson II, 30, and Mackenzie Withrow, 23, both of West Decatur, were arrested by Altoona police and later taken to […]
Police investigate bomb threat at Selinsgrove Walmart
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Walmart store in Snyder County was evacuated Sunday afternoon after receiving a bomb threat. State police at Selinsgrove say an unknown man called the store and made the threat shortly before 3:15 p.m. Feb. 5. All employees and shoppers were evacuated from the store located at 980 N. Susquehanna Trail in Monroe Township. Police and emergency responders searched the store but did not find any explosive devices, according to Trooper Tyler Diggan. Emergency units staged at the Goodwills restaurant across the street as police investigated. The entry road to Walmart was closed off for several hours. The store did not reopen last night. A Walmart employee confirmed the store reopened as of Monday morning. Police say they continue to investigate. No arrests have been made at this point.
Over $10K in catalytic converters stolen in central PA
KELLY TOWNSHIP, UNION COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for information regarding several catalytic converters worth over $10,000 that were stolen from a business in Union County. According to PSP, troopers responded to a reported theft at Bill Mark’s Auto Sales located at 8861 Westbranch Highway in Kelly Township, Union County. State troopers […]
Woman’s front teeth knocked out during assault
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman walked into the Williamsport police station to report an assault she claimed knocked her front teeth out. Just before midnight on Dec. 18, the victim told Officer Ryan Brague about the assault that had taken place at approximately 2 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Third Street, investigators said. The accuser said Corey Tyron Stewart-Richardson, 23, of Williamsport had punched her with a closed fist, causing two teeth to break inside her mouth. ...
Suspect at large after Clearfield County gas station robbery, police report
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State police out of Clearfield are looking for a robbery suspect after Fuel On was robbed Monday morning. Troopers said that an unknown male entered the store on the 900 block of Walton Street in Chester Hill at around 7:05 a.m. Jan. 6. The male allegedly pushed the clerk and […]
Pa. woman loses $14K to person claiming to be deputy
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A woman lost $14,000 after she thought she was talking to a sheriff’s deputy from Deleware back in January. According to the Pennsylvania State Police, a Perry County woman reported a person claiming to be from a Deleware state sheriff’s office told her she had a warrant for failing to respond to a subpoena.
Vehicle window tint violation leads to drug bust
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A window tint violation led police to pull over a car on South Susquehanna Trail and ultimately find several hundred grams of methamphetamine and cocaine. Three men riding in a 2012 Audi sedan were pulled over at 2:40 p.m. Jan. 31 in Union Township, Snyder County. State police Cpl. Mark Conrad Jr. pulled the car over for a window tint violation, but soon discovered they had illegal substances. ...
Video evidence a factor in quick guilty verdict
Williamsport, Pa. — A man accused of facilitating a deal for crack with undercover police officers was found guilty in Lycoming County Court this week by a jury. Video surveillance of Jackie Drummond delivering narcotics was played for the 12-person jury Tuesday morning at the Lycoming County Courthouse. Following the presentations, two undercover detectives testified to receiving crack from the 54-year-old Drummond and Mindy Berger. Equipped with an electronic surveillance...
DuBois man charged after being confronted by ‘Pred Hunters’ at Sheetz
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after a local group accused him of trying to meet a 15-year-old girl for sex. Ryan Sprague, 30, was arrested on Wednesday, Feb. 1 after a group called the 814 Pred Hunters approached him at a Sheetz along Brady Street, according to the DuBois […]
