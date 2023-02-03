ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brown County, WI

wearegreenbay.com

STH 21 crash victim identified by Waushara County Sheriff’s Office

MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. According to Sheriff Wally Zuehlke, 80-year-old Daniel M. Sterman from the Village of Redgranite was the driver who died. On February 5, around 12 p.m., there...
WAUSHARA COUNTY, WI
seehafernews.com

Fatal Crash Friday in Brown County

A Bellevue man died in a single-vehicle crash in the village of Ledgeview early yesterday afternoon. The Brown County Sheriff’s office says the 64-year-old man’s vehicle left the roadway of I-43 at Glenmore Road, went down an embankment, and hit the bank where it stopped. The crash happened just after 12:30 yesterday afternoon. No further information is available at this time.
BROWN COUNTY, WI
whby.com

Pilot walks away from emergency landing in Calumet County field

STOCKBRIDGE–A small plane that took off from Appleton International Airport makes an emergency landing in a Calumet County field. The pilot initially radioed into air traffic control at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay that he had lost engine power in his Beechcraft Bonanza and would need to land around 12:10 this (Monday) afternoon.
CALUMET COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

30 Fire Departments Respond to Scrap Pile Fire in Manitowoc County

MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fire departments from four counties responded to a Saturday afternoon scrap pile fire in southern Manitowoc County. Assistant chief for the Cleveland Fire Department, Clifford Henning, said the call for the fire at B&B Metals Processing came in just after 1 p.m. 30 fire...
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 15 in Outagamie County

HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County is cleared. All lanes of traffic have reopened to the public and no injuries were reported. Traffic Alert: Crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County closes east &...
OUTAGAMIE COUNTY, WI
wtaq.com

Menasha Man Arrested After Threatening to set Residence on Fire

MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Menasha officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man who allegedly poured gasoline in a residence and threatened to set it on fire. Officers were called to the 1100 block of De Pere Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for an active disturbance.
MENASHA, WI
whby.com

Appleton Police identify person of interest in fatal shooting incident

APPLETON, Wis–Appleton Police identify a person of interest in a fatal shooting. Yia Lor is already wanted on an outstanding warrant for violating his probation. Police want to talk to Lor about a shooting that left Paul Rhoads of Appleton dead along North Briarcliff Drive last month. Anyone with information on Lor’s whereabouts should contact Appleton Police.
APPLETON, WI
wtaq.com

11 Rescued From Ice Floes in Southern Door County

DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Six adults and five children are safe after being rescued from ice floes that broke away from Door County’s shoreline Monday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard says it received a call about 11 people being stranded on ice floes shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday. They were stranded near Sherwood Point in southern Door County.
DOOR COUNTY, WI
NBC26

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responds to early morning scrap metal fire

FOND DU LAC (NBC 26) — Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responded early Sunday morning to a scrap pile fire at Sadoff's Iron and Metal recycling center. Located at 240 West Arndt Street, crews encounter a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning across from a large shredding operation at 6:36 a.m.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha

MENASHA, Wis. (WBAY) - Two police officers were hurt during a struggle with a suspect in Menasha Tuesday. At 8:06 a.m., police were called to a home in the 1100 block of De Pere Street. Officers were told a man had poured gasoline inside a home and “was threatening to ignite it.”
MENASHA, WI
wtaq.com

High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
FOND DU LAC, WI
wtaq.com

Fire Contained At Fond du Lac Recycling Center

FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WRN) — A scrap pile of recyclable material caught fire in Fond du Lac Sunday morning. Fire crews arrived at at Sadoff’s Iron and Metal recycling center to find a large scrap pile of cars and other bulk recyclable materials burning. An aerial apparatus...
FOND DU LAC, WI

