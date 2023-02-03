Read full article on original website
wearegreenbay.com
STH 21 crash victim identified by Waushara County Sheriff’s Office
MARION, Wis. (WFRV) – The Waushara County Sheriff’s Office has identified the person who died in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon. According to Sheriff Wally Zuehlke, 80-year-old Daniel M. Sterman from the Village of Redgranite was the driver who died. On February 5, around 12 p.m., there...
wearegreenbay.com
Authorities investigating car thefts in Door County, three vehicles found wrecked
DOOR COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Door County are investigating a string of stolen vehicles that occurred Monday night and early Tuesday morning. According to a Facebook post from the Sturgeon Bay Police Department, three of the stolen vehicles were found crashed, and each stolen vehicle had keys inside them.
seehafernews.com
Fatal Crash Friday in Brown County
A Bellevue man died in a single-vehicle crash in the village of Ledgeview early yesterday afternoon. The Brown County Sheriff’s office says the 64-year-old man’s vehicle left the roadway of I-43 at Glenmore Road, went down an embankment, and hit the bank where it stopped. The crash happened just after 12:30 yesterday afternoon. No further information is available at this time.
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac woman rescued from overnight fire, home likely a complete loss
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – An early morning fire in Fond du Lac led to fire crews rescuing a woman from her home as the roof was engulfed by flames. The Fond du Lac Fire and Rescue (FDLFR) responded to a report of a house fire at 984 Ashbury Court at around 1:30 Tuesday morning.
whby.com
Pilot walks away from emergency landing in Calumet County field
STOCKBRIDGE–A small plane that took off from Appleton International Airport makes an emergency landing in a Calumet County field. The pilot initially radioed into air traffic control at Austin Straubel Airport in Green Bay that he had lost engine power in his Beechcraft Bonanza and would need to land around 12:10 this (Monday) afternoon.
wtaq.com
30 Fire Departments Respond to Scrap Pile Fire in Manitowoc County
MANITOWOC COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fire departments from four counties responded to a Saturday afternoon scrap pile fire in southern Manitowoc County. Assistant chief for the Cleveland Fire Department, Clifford Henning, said the call for the fire at B&B Metals Processing came in just after 1 p.m. 30 fire...
wearegreenbay.com
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All lanes reopen on WIS 15 in Outagamie County
HORTONVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is reporting that the crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County is cleared. All lanes of traffic have reopened to the public and no injuries were reported. Traffic Alert: Crash on WIS 15 in Outagamie County closes east &...
wtaq.com
Menasha Man Arrested After Threatening to set Residence on Fire
MENASHA, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Two Menasha officers were hurt while trying to arrest a man who allegedly poured gasoline in a residence and threatened to set it on fire. Officers were called to the 1100 block of De Pere Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday for an active disturbance.
whby.com
Appleton Police identify person of interest in fatal shooting incident
APPLETON, Wis–Appleton Police identify a person of interest in a fatal shooting. Yia Lor is already wanted on an outstanding warrant for violating his probation. Police want to talk to Lor about a shooting that left Paul Rhoads of Appleton dead along North Briarcliff Drive last month. Anyone with information on Lor’s whereabouts should contact Appleton Police.
Firefighters responding to fire at metal scrap business in Manitowoc County
A fire at a metal scrap business in Manitowoc County sent a large plume of smoke into the air Saturday afternoon.
wearegreenbay.com
Multiple pets saved, one person in hospital after Green Bay kitchen fire
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Metro Fire Department responded to an apartment fire on Green Bay’s east side last night. According to authorities, the fire was coming from a second-story apartment on the 1100 block of Emilie Street at around 5:45 p.m. The Green Bay...
wtaq.com
11 Rescued From Ice Floes in Southern Door County
DOOR COUNTY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Six adults and five children are safe after being rescued from ice floes that broke away from Door County’s shoreline Monday afternoon. The U.S. Coast Guard says it received a call about 11 people being stranded on ice floes shortly after 12:30 p.m. Monday. They were stranded near Sherwood Point in southern Door County.
wtaq.com
Crews Install Concrete Barriers Along Dangerous Green Bay Intersection
GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) — Crews are working to put in concrete barriers along Packerland Drive, south of West Mason Street. The intersection is considered to be one of the most dangerous in Brown County. Brown County Highway Commissioner, Paul Fontecchio, says that this will eliminate the high rate...
NBC26
Fond du Lac Fire Rescue responds to early morning scrap metal fire
wearegreenbay.com
High-speed pursuit covers 15 miles in Fond du Lac County, driver posed as his brother
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A pursuit through Fond du Lac County that included a tire deflation device, wrong-way driving, and significant damage to a squad car ended after roughly 15 miles. According to the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, the incident began with a traffic stop...
wearegreenbay.com
Student arrested after police find handgun, ammunition in backpack at Neenah High School
NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – One student at Neenah High School was taken into custody on Tuesday afternoon after authorities found an unloaded handgun and ammunition in his backpack. According to a release, a School Resource Officer received a call that a student may have stolen a firearm and was...
wearegreenbay.com
Vilas County man sentenced for 2020 Green Bay homicide near Clinton Street
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Vilas County man was sentenced to life without the opportunity for parole after killing a man near Clinton Street and 12th Avenue back in 2020. 31-year-old Waylon T. Wayman will spend the rest of his life behind bars after being sentenced to life without parole for 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide, Armed Robbery, Possessing a Firearm as a Convicted Felon, and Bail Jumping. He previously plead not guilty to all four charges in May 2020.
WBAY Green Bay
Two officers hurt in struggle with suspect in Menasha
wtaq.com
High Speed Chase and Arrest in Fond du Lac County
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – The Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office was involved in a high-speed vehicle pursuit early Saturday morning. A Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s deputy noticed a vehicle with license plates that did not match the vehicle and the plates were also suspended, according to the department.
wtaq.com
Fire Contained At Fond du Lac Recycling Center
