Copiah County, MS

Co-Lin president to retire after 34 years in education

By Malaysia McCoy
WJTV 12
 4 days ago

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. ( WJTV ) – After more than 34 years in education, Copiah-Lincoln Community College President Dr. Jane Hulon Sims has announced her retirement.

Hulon Sims’ retirement will be effective June 30, 2023.

“It has been a blessing for me to serve as the eighth president of Copiah-Lincoln Community College for the past five years,” said Hulon Sims. “I have been fortunate to have spent 23 years in various leadership roles at the college, but the pinnacle of my career has been serving as president of this incredible institution.”

Chronic absenteeism in Mississippi schools is highest to date

She has served as president of the college for five years. In past positions at Co-Lin, she served as Vice President of the Wesson Campus, Vice President of Instructional Services, Academic Dean of Instruction, and Director of Planning and Research.

Hulon Sims is a graduate of Jones County Junior College, received both a Bachelor of Science Degree and a Master of Education Degree in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Southern Mississippi, and earned her Doctorate in Higher Education Administration from Mississippi State University.

