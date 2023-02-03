ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

wfmd.com

Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
WHSV

Police chase in Broadway ends in crash

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Police Department (BPD) have released more information about the chase and wreck that happened on February 7 in Broadway. According to the BPD, just after 4:00 a.m. on Feb. 7, authorities received reports of a reckless driver coming from Shenandoah County, and the BPD say the vehicle was a white Dodge Charger that they say was traveling over 100 mph.
BROADWAY, VA
Cardinal News

Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .

Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
VIRGINIA STATE
WHSV

Augusta County farm quarantined after horse contracts EHM

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A horse in Augusta County has been euthanized after contracting Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM), a mutation of Equine Herpes. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has quarantined the farm where the horse was and seven other horses that were exposed. “Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
NBC 29 News

No injuries following car into Pantops clinic, police say

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A urology clinic in Albemarle County had to close early Monday, February 6, after a car drove through it. Police say there were no injuries from the accident at Urological Associates, though there is significant damage to the building from a couple accidentally driving into it.
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia

The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
WAYNESBORO, VA
OnlyInYourState

The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop

There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
VIRGINIA STATE
OnlyInYourState

Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Virginia

The United States is home to 200 Michelin-star restaurants; however, only 14 of these qualify as Michelin 3-star restaurants. One of these rare establishments is hiding in small-town Virginia, and to say it’s bucket-list-worthy would be an understatement. The Inn at Little Washington is quite possibly the best restaurant in Virginia, and it’s an experience that can only be described as luxurious. Continue reading to learn just what makes this restaurant and inn so very special.
VIRGINIA STATE
