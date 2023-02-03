Read full article on original website
wfmd.com
Virginia Man Arrested In Frederick County With Hundreds Of Capsules Of Suspected Fentanyl
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Virginia man is behind bars after being arrested in Frederick County for having hundreds of gel capsules of suspected fentanyl. Recently deputy stopped 40- year-old Joseph Rich of Amissville, Virginia during a routine traffic stop. Police seized more than 700 gel capsules of suspected fentanyl, four canisters containing suspected fentanyl, 3.3 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and drug paraphernalia.
Beagle rescued from Virginia puppy mill to compete in ‘Puppy Bowl’
A Virginia puppy rescued from the Envigo breeding facility is ready for her close-up on this year’s “Puppy Bowl.”
WHSV
Police chase in Broadway ends in crash
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Police Department (BPD) have released more information about the chase and wreck that happened on February 7 in Broadway. According to the BPD, just after 4:00 a.m. on Feb. 7, authorities received reports of a reckless driver coming from Shenandoah County, and the BPD say the vehicle was a white Dodge Charger that they say was traveling over 100 mph.
Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . .
Ballad opens urgent care clinic in Marion. Roanoke Women's Foundation hosts 2023 grants information forum. Southern Gap Mountain Mayhem returns to Grundy. Bristol resident to be Kaine's guest at State of the Union. The post Jade Harris enters race for state Senate; more . . . appeared first on Cardinal News.
WHSV
Augusta County farm quarantined after horse contracts EHM
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A horse in Augusta County has been euthanized after contracting Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy (EHM), a mutation of Equine Herpes. The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services has quarantined the farm where the horse was and seven other horses that were exposed. “Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalopathy...
NBC 29 News
No injuries following car into Pantops clinic, police say
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A urology clinic in Albemarle County had to close early Monday, February 6, after a car drove through it. Police say there were no injuries from the accident at Urological Associates, though there is significant damage to the building from a couple accidentally driving into it.
NBC 29 News
Stanardsville woman believes she contracted histoplasmosis on farm, warns others
STANARDSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - “I’m what they call legally blind,” Roberta Carrier said. “Histoplasmosis is a fungus,” Doctor Amy Mathers said. A fungus that changed Carrier’s life: “It can cause fungus growing in your lungs, and in your eyes. It can can cause scars on the back of the retina,” she said.
Augusta Free Press
HUD grant to provide housing, services to homeless population in Virginia
The City of Waynesboro is currently facing a crisis among its homeless population – with unsheltered men and women being removed from private property in the city – and with limited space available in permanent and overnight shelters. In Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania and Stafford, Va., the U.S. Department of...
Augusta Free Press
Update: Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks information on missing Fishersville man
Update: Sunday, 1:57 a.m. Blake Lam has been safely located, according to a report from the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a missing person who was last seen at his Fishersville home on Friday around 8:30 p.m.
OnlyInYourState
The Scenic Amish Country Route In Virginia That Leads To An Old-Fashioned Bakery, Country Store, And Furniture Shop
There’s something wonderfully simple and peaceful about taking a long, scenic country drive in Virginia. If you have an afternoon to spare, we’d recommend taking a drive through a bit of Virginia’s Amish country. It’s here you’ll find a handful of delightful businesses just waiting to be explored; namely, an old-fashioned bakery, a country store, and a furniture stop. Here’s more on this delightful country route.
WBTM
Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department Asking for help to Locate Runaway Teen
The Rockingham County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a runaway teenager. 17-year-old Gavin Blayne Johnston was reported as a runaway two days ago. Johnston is 5’9″ tall with brown hair and blue eyes. He was Last seen wearing white jogging suit and black...
OnlyInYourState
Few People Know One Of The Nicest Restaurants In America Is Hiding In Small-Town Virginia
The United States is home to 200 Michelin-star restaurants; however, only 14 of these qualify as Michelin 3-star restaurants. One of these rare establishments is hiding in small-town Virginia, and to say it’s bucket-list-worthy would be an understatement. The Inn at Little Washington is quite possibly the best restaurant in Virginia, and it’s an experience that can only be described as luxurious. Continue reading to learn just what makes this restaurant and inn so very special.
