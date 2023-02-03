Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (Jackson, Mississippi) Attorney General Lynn Fitch today announced three new leaders in her criminal divisions, bringing nearly 70 years of combined experience in law enforcement and criminal prosecution at the local, state, and federal levels. Former U.S. Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge Shawn Wolfe joins the AGO as Director of the Cyber Crime Division. Captain Marcus Colley, former Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Training Division, joins the agency as the Deputy Director of Criminal Investigations. And former Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Cranford has been promoted to Director of the Public Integrity Division.

