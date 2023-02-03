Read full article on original website
mississippifreepress.org
‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault
I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
WAPT
Vicksburg mayor names task force, sets curfew to get a grip on juvenile crime
VICKSBURG, Miss. — The city of Vicksburg is doing something about the disturbing rising trend in juvenile crime. Mayor George Flaggs has appointed a 10-person task force targeted with the primary goal of curbing teen crime. It comes after the shooting death of a 13-year-old boy and the arrest of three other teenagers.
WAPT
Belhaven University taking a stand after rash of crime on and around campus
JACKSON, Miss. — Belhaven University is fighting back against a recent rash of crimes on or near campus. Surveillance video from Friday shows a thief driving up to a truck on the Belhaven campus and stealing several items before making a run for it. "Right now, as you know,...
Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
WAPT
Attorney for family of man who died in JPD custody applauds mayor’s response
JACKSON, Miss. — The attorney for the family of a man who died while in Jackson police custody is applauding the mayor’s public disagreement with Chief James Davis. "It’s encouraging that he would make that statement publicly," attorney Daryl Washington said. During a news conference Monday, Mayor...
WLBT
Jackson mayor, city councilman at odds over public works director vacancy
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The city of Jackson has had four public works directors in three years and will soon get a fifth. The current vacancy - which has gone unfilled for more than two months - has Jackson’s mayor and one city councilman at odds. When I called...
mageenews.com
AG Fitch Brings on New, Experienced Investigators and Prosecutors for Criminal Division Leadership
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (Jackson, Mississippi) Attorney General Lynn Fitch today announced three new leaders in her criminal divisions, bringing nearly 70 years of combined experience in law enforcement and criminal prosecution at the local, state, and federal levels. Former U.S. Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge Shawn Wolfe joins the AGO as Director of the Cyber Crime Division. Captain Marcus Colley, former Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Training Division, joins the agency as the Deputy Director of Criminal Investigations. And former Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Cranford has been promoted to Director of the Public Integrity Division.
WAPT
Fatal drive-by shooting prompts Stokes to push for more police officers, informants
JACKSON, Miss. — A drive-by shooting that killed one person and put a toddler in the line of fire prompted a Jackson city councilman to push for more police officers and money to pay informants. The shooting took place Monday afternoon in the intersection of Martin Luther King Jr....
WAPT
Man extradited from Texas to face murder charge in Vicksburg
VICKSBURG, Miss. — A murder suspect has been extradited from Texas to Vicksburg to face a murder charge. Antonio "Moon" Henderson, 36, was shot to death on Oct. 30, 2017, in the parking lot of Eastview Apartments. According to a release from the Vicksburg Police Department, DeAnthony Smith, 25, was arrested Friday in Texas.
WAPT
Amid TikTok bans, should you be concerned about using the app?
JACKSON, Miss. — The popular social media appTikTok is now banned on all state devices and networks after a directive was issued by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. That includes state agencies and hospitals like the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The order also restricts TikTok use on public college...
WLBT
Two investigations underway in the death of a Hinds county inmate
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigations are being conducted into the death of a Hinds county inmate housed at the Raymond Detention Center. Sheriff Tyree Jones held a news conference Monday morning, releasing preliminary information about Brandon Flowers. The 32-year-old was found hanging in his cell at 11:10 a.m. Sunday. Medical...
Corporal punishment was used in schools 4,300 times last year. Here’s what districts are doing to change that.
Shortly after moving to Madison, Jamie Bardwell learned that the Madison County School District requires parents to opt out in writing from corporal punishment being used on their children, a fact she discovered from other students talking about it in her son’s class. “A kid got paddled, came back and told my son, and my […]
WLBT
Things To Know Monday, February 6
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson....
Inmate found unresponsive at Raymond Detention Center
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating after an inmate was found hanging and unresponsive on Sunday, February 5. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Brandon Flowers, 32, was found at 11:10 a.m. in his cell at the Hinds County Detention Center. According to Jones, Flowers was booked into […]
Crane fire leads to temporary closure of I-20 in Warren County
WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at U.S. 61 in Warren County have been closed. According to MDOT, crews are working to remove a crane that caught fire while traveling on I-20 eastbound Monday evening. The closure is expected to last […]
Kentucky man found guilty of $2 million investment fraud involving Mississippi properties — many of them of them uninhabitable
A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
WLBT
Capitol Police investigating armed robbery call at Family Dollar in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Capitol Police responded to an armed robbery and an attempted armed carjacking call on Monday evening. Authorities say the incident occurred at the Family Dollar on Woodrow Wilson Avenue in Jackson. Bailey Martin with the Department of Public Safety says officers are on the scene and...
WLBT
USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McClain Lodge in Rankin County invites families to experience exotic animals, according to their website, “like never before.”. One of their frequent visitors since 2020: The USDA. The USDA stated in a 2020 citation report that McClain Lodge failed to demonstrate adequate experience and...
WTOK-TV
Jackson city leaders pass resolution opposing House Bill 1020, calling the bill unconstitutional and disrespectful
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - House Bill 1020 continues to receive a lot of backlash, this time… from the Jackson City Council. During a special called meeting on Friday, the council passed a resolution saying they oppose the bill. The council also voted to give a copy of the resolution...
WLBT
‘I am thankful to be alive:’ Hinds County election commissioner carjacked in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson. According to Commander Abraham Thompson with the Jackson Police Department, the incident happened along Porter Street. The four suspects involved remain on the loose and were last seen driving District 5 Election Commissioner Shirley Varnado’s...
