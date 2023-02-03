ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vicksburg, MS

mississippifreepress.org

‘Then They Came For Me’: HB 1020 Is A Racial Assault

I recently read an alarming text message wherein a prominent Jackson businessman responded to an inquiry regarding where he and other businessmen—white businessmen—were as allies in opposition to House Bill 1020, the bill intended to expand the Capital Complex Improvement District and place it under a separate government structure.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Witness heard 30 shots in fatal Jackson shooting on Ridgeway Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Emotions remain high in Jackson after a man was shot and killed inside a vehicle on Monday. Authorities said 34-year-old Nikita Bennett’s two-year-old son was inside the vehicle when the shooting happened on Ridgeway Street. He was not injured. A witness said he heard nearly 30 shots at the time of […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

AG Fitch Brings on New, Experienced Investigators and Prosecutors for Criminal Division Leadership

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. (Jackson, Mississippi) Attorney General Lynn Fitch today announced three new leaders in her criminal divisions, bringing nearly 70 years of combined experience in law enforcement and criminal prosecution at the local, state, and federal levels. Former U.S. Secret Service Resident Agent in Charge Shawn Wolfe joins the AGO as Director of the Cyber Crime Division. Captain Marcus Colley, former Director of the Mississippi Highway Patrol Training Division, joins the agency as the Deputy Director of Criminal Investigations. And former Assistant District Attorney Lindsay Cranford has been promoted to Director of the Public Integrity Division.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Man extradited from Texas to face murder charge in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. — A murder suspect has been extradited from Texas to Vicksburg to face a murder charge. Antonio "Moon" Henderson, 36, was shot to death on Oct. 30, 2017, in the parking lot of Eastview Apartments. According to a release from the Vicksburg Police Department, DeAnthony Smith, 25, was arrested Friday in Texas.
VICKSBURG, MS
WAPT

Amid TikTok bans, should you be concerned about using the app?

JACKSON, Miss. — The popular social media appTikTok is now banned on all state devices and networks after a directive was issued by Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves. That includes state agencies and hospitals like the University of Mississippi Medical Center. The order also restricts TikTok use on public college...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WLBT

Two investigations underway in the death of a Hinds county inmate

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Investigations are being conducted into the death of a Hinds county inmate housed at the Raymond Detention Center. Sheriff Tyree Jones held a news conference Monday morning, releasing preliminary information about Brandon Flowers. The 32-year-old was found hanging in his cell at 11:10 a.m. Sunday. Medical...
RAYMOND, MS
WLBT

Things To Know Monday, February 6

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. A Hinds County election commissioner was carjacked Saturday night in Jackson....
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Inmate found unresponsive at Raymond Detention Center

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) is investigating after an inmate was found hanging and unresponsive on Sunday, February 5. Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Brandon Flowers, 32, was found at 11:10 a.m. in his cell at the Hinds County Detention Center. According to Jones, Flowers was booked into […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crane fire leads to temporary closure of I-20 in Warren County

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced the eastbound lanes of Interstate 20 at U.S. 61 in Warren County have been closed. According to MDOT, crews are working to remove a crane that caught fire while traveling on I-20 eastbound Monday evening. The closure is expected to last […]
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Magnolia State Live

Kentucky man found guilty of $2 million investment fraud involving Mississippi properties — many of them of them uninhabitable

A Kentucky investment advisor and attorney was found guilty late Friday, by a federal jury of investment advisor fraud, securities fraud, and two counts of mail fraud. According to the evidence at trial, while operating as an investment advisor, Douglas Hawkins, of Richmond, Kentucky, encouraged his clients to invest in securities, which were properties in Jackson, Mississippi.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

USDA cites McClain Lodge for multiple violations

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The McClain Lodge in Rankin County invites families to experience exotic animals, according to their website, “like never before.”. One of their frequent visitors since 2020: The USDA. The USDA stated in a 2020 citation report that McClain Lodge failed to demonstrate adequate experience and...
RANKIN COUNTY, MS

