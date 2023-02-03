ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay-Z To Perform Alongside DJ Khaled At 2023 Grammy Awards

By Marc Griffin
 4 days ago
Jay-Z will perform at the 2023 Grammys Award Show . According to The Hollywood Reporter , Shawn Corey Carter, 53, will grab the microphone and join DJ Khaled for a rendition of their triumphant number , “God Did.”

The eight-minute track—which has been nominated for Song of the Year, Best Rap Song, and Best Rap Performance—is from Khaled’s 2021 album of the same name. The record also features verses from Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, John Legend, and Fridayyy, with Hov taking up most of the song’s run-time.

In addition, Hall of Fame Hov is currently nominated for two more golden gramophones, while his wife Beyoncé holds nine nominations , which could potentially allow her to break the record for all-time wins . The couple shares a nomination at this year’s Grammy Awards, including one for co-penning “Break My Soul.”

Jay Z performs at the American Airlines Arena on November 12, 2017 in Miami, Florida.

Speaking of the Queen, the Renaissance songstress is the most nominated artist at this year’s event, with Kendrick Lamar closely behind, snagging eight nominations.

Bey currently holds 28 Grammy wins in total, and winning four golden accolades this year means the global icon could surpass Sir Georg Solti — the orchestra conductor who holds the record with 31 wins. Until then, the Hip-Hop and R&B royal couple are tied for the most nominated artists in Grammy history with 88 each.

The 2023 Grammy Awards are making their way back to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena. The annual ceremony kicks off live at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS and will stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Jay-Z attend the European Premiere of Disney’s “The Lion King” at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England.

