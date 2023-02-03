ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50 Cent Wishes He Could Relive This Moment From His ‘Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ Era

By Marc Griffin
 4 days ago
50 Cent revealed he would love to relive his Get Rich or Die Tryin’ days, especially when he initially saw his first-week sales number.

During a sit down with Big Boy’s Neighborhood , the G-Unit head honcho was asked about his storied Hip-Hop career and whether or not he would relive any moment. Fif responded, remarking he would want to experience seeing his first week numbers again for GRODT.

“The first time I realized the numbers on Get Rich or Die Tryin’ , that was it for me,” Curtis Jackson said. “We had a short first week, and it came back, it was like 830,000 something. And then we didn’t have the decrease that you would have, meaning they under-shipped it.”

“The 60 percent, 30 percent decrease that would be there for every album wasn’t there because the following week, it came in with a whole other 800,000. I was on a bus riding in the back, and I remembered [thinking to myself], ‘This is never going to feel like this again.'”

And he wasn’t lying . 50’s classic album , Get Rich or Die Tryin’ splashed on the Billboard 200 charts debuting at No. 1. The Feb. 6, 2003 release sold a whopping 872,000 copies in its first week and then followed up with 822,000 units in its second week.

In the two decades since the LP has been out, the album spawned several hits like “21 Questions,” “P.I.M.P,” “Many Men,” and the timeless hit “In Da Club.” The classic debut was certified 9x platinum by the RIAA in February 2020.

Community Policy