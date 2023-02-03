ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Channing Wilson Drops New Single, “Gettin’ Outta My Mind,” Announces Debut Album, ‘Dead Man’

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago

Channing Wilson has made a name for himself as one of the top songwriters in all of Nashville, writing songs like Luke Combs’ number one hit, “She Got the Best of Me,” and has written songs for the Oak Ridge Boys, Travis Tritt, and more.

However, the Lafayette, Georgia native is ready to establish himself as a singer as well.

We’ve seen the man drop a number of stellar singles over the past couple of months, “Sunday Morning Blues,” “Drink That Strong,” and “Blues Comin’ On.”

And today, he dropped his latest single, “Gettin’ Outta My Mind.”

The song is a certified twanger, and will take you straight back to the ’80s and ’90s country, as he sings about “getting back to out of his mind” after his woman left, and tearing up the town like he used to.

With that being said, Wilson is gearing up to drop his debut album, Dead Man, on February 24th.

The album was produced by legendary producer Dave Cobb at Cobb’s studio in Savannah, Georgia, and Wilson himself weighed in on the new project, putting an emphasis on mental health awareness, an issue that he believes isn’t talked about enough:

“Back in the Depression era, Jimmy Rogers was a big hit, and the reason why was because he sang all these sad songs that let people know they weren’t the only ones going through hard times.

There are so many people out there right now dealing with problems like mental illness, but we still don’t talk about it nearly as much as we should.

So, the one thing I hope for this record is that helps people realize that they’re not alone, that someone else feels the way they do. Because to me that’s the first step to feeling okay again.”

Get ready this is gonna be a good one.

TEXAS STATE
