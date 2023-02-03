ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Guardian

Nicola Bulley: mystery of 10-minute window in which she disappeared

By Jamie Grierson and Kevin Rawlinson
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TE1sc_0kbsB8Wg00
Nicola Bulley Photograph: Family handout/PA

The sun was breaking through the clouds on a dry Friday morning as Nicola Bulley walked her springer spaniel, Willow, along the bending banks of the River Wyre.

The 45-year-old dropped her two daughters off at school on 27 January before setting off on a walk across the fields bordering the medieval village of St Michael’s on Wyre in Lancashire.

Shortly before 9am on the day she disappeared, Bulley emailed her boss and then logged into a Microsoft Teams call. That meeting ended at 9.30am, but she remained logged on.

Roughly five minutes later, on a bench by the riverside about 150 metres away from the Wyreside Farm caravan park on the edge of the village, a fellow dog walker found Bulley’s phone and Willow, alone, dry.

Since then, nothing.

There is only a 10-minute window during which police cannot account for her whereabouts that morning. They have all but discounted the possibility she left the area where she was last seen, saying most of the exits are covered by CCTV. Nevertheless, a week later she remains missing, leaving her family and friends at a loss as to what happened to her.

The police have said their “working hypothesis” is that she fell in the water . But no body has been found, despite extensive searches in the river. On Friday, Bulley’s partner, Paul Ansell, said it was “impossible” to comprehend what had happened to her, adding he was trying to stay strong for the couple’s daughters.

Speaking to broadcasters near the scene of where she was last seen, he said: “Every single scenario comes to a brick wall . Every single one of them. All we are doing is sitting there going round and round and round through each scenario.”

Lancashire constabulary continue to stress it is a missing persons case and there is nothing to suggest third-party involvement. They add that Bulley is able to swim.

A week after she vanished, officers again detailed the clothing she had been wearing and renewed their appeal for information, should anyone come across any of the items. People were asked to look out for an ankle-length, black, quilted gilet and the black Engelbert Strauss waist-length coat worn underneath it.

Bulley was also said to be wearing tight-fitting black jeans with long green walking socks and ankle-length green Next wellies. She also wore a necklace and a pale blue Fitbit, police said. They have appealed for dashcam footage that may show one exit from the fields not already covered by CCTV – Garstang Lane, leading to the A586 – to help them rule out any possibility she came that way.

The force was quick to act in the immediate aftermath of Bulley’s disappearance and issued a full press release on the same day she was last seen – underlining how out of character the lack of contact and sudden disappearance was.

In that first appeal, the police described Bulley as white, 5ft 3in tall, with light brown, shoulder-length hair. She spoke with an Essex accent, they added. Willow was described as a brown-coloured spaniel, who was found close to where police believe Bulley was last seen. They said Willow was dry when found, apparently ruling out the possibility she went into the river after her dog.

By Sunday, there was a significant, resource-intensive search taking place in the area, with drones, search dogs and other resources being used. The effort was assisted by Bowland Pennine mountain rescue team and the North West underwater search team. Members of the local community launched their own search of the area.

At this stage, Ch Insp Chris Barton of Lancashire police said the force was “extremely concerned” about her.

Interactive

On Tuesday, the police issued an appeal for a man seen in the area to come forward and speak to police as a potential witness – he was located shortly after. At this time, Supt Sally Riley said: “I must stress at this time that this remains a missing person inquiry and at this time there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance.”

On Thursday, a similar search for another potential witness was launched, again to be swiftly concluded when the woman in question was identified. This woman was Christine Bowman, who told reporters she “doesn’t know anything”. The 67-year-old retired teacher was traced following a police appeal and told the Daily Mirror she had already spoken to officers.

She added: “[Bulley’s disappearance] has made local women fearful. If they have husbands or partners, they have been taking the dogs out instead.”

Meanwhile, police divers using specialist equipment were seen searching the River Wyre below where the items were found on the bench.

A more detailed timeline of Bulley’s last movements was also released:

  • 8.43am: She walked along the path by the River Wyre, having dropped her children off at school.

  • 8:50am (approximately): A dog walker – somebody who knows Bulley – saw her walking around the lower field with her dog. Their two dogs interacted briefly before the witness left the field via the river path.

  • 8.53am: She sent an email to her boss.

  • 9.01am: She logged into a Teams call.

  • 9.10am (approximately): A witness – somebody who knows Bulley – saw her on the upper field walking her dog, Willow. Work is ongoing to establish exactly what time this was.

  • 9.30am: The Teams call ended but Bulley stayed logged on.

  • 9.35am (approximately): Her mobile phone and Willow were found at a bench by the river by another dog walker.

The force has continued to say the investigation “remains a missing person inquiry and at this time there is nothing to suggest any third-party involvement in Nicola’s disappearance”.

Bulley’s family have spoken of their anguish at her disappearance. Her sister, Louise Cunningham, told broadcasters: “Something has got to have been missed. Somebody must know something. People don’t just vanish into thin air.”

Her tearful father, Ernie Bulley, said her young daughters still believed it was “only a matter of time” before their mother came home.

“There are two young children there waiting for their mummy to come back and we want her back obviously also, but if Nicola is out there, if she’s watching this, then all we’d like to say is: ‘Come home, contact the police, contact ourselves and we just want you back,’” he said.

“And they know that Mummy’s missing but they know that she’s going to be coming home and everyone is looking for her so it’s only a matter of time, that they’re thinking in their minds, that she’s going to walk through that door.”

The local community has come out in large numbers to aid the search effort. Bulley’s friend, Emma White, told broadcasters: “We’re out in force today. We’ve had banners made, placards with her face, so the idea is that seven days on there might be someone that’s passing today that passed last Friday, that might be able to shed that glimmer of hope we need.”

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Nicola Bulley: Underwater search expert believes ‘third party involved’ if missing mother isn’t found in river

A third party may be involved in the disappearance of Nicola Bulley if the mother-of-two is not found in the River Wyre, an underwater search expert has said.The mortgage adviser, 45, went missing on Friday, 27 January, as she was out walking her dog.On Monday, 6 February, Lancashire Police said their “working hypothesis” remained that Ms Bulley “sadly fell into the river for some reason” but “remain open minded.”Peter Faulding, head of a search team looking for Ms Bulley, told Good Morning Britain: “If I rule this stretch of river out today, I don’t think she’s here.”Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Missing dog walker Nicola Bulley likely fell into river, police sayDiving company boss looking for missing Nicola Bulley speaks outMoment divers enter water searching for missing Nicola Bulley
New York Post

‘Dead’ man discovered alive — 8 months after being cremated

It was a case of mistaken die-dentity. A 36-year-old man in India dropped jaws after turning up alive and well eight months after he was declared dead and then seemingly cremated. The macabre caper began June 7 after Meppayur’s Deepak Balakrishnan Kandi disappeared, prompting the local police station to file a missing persons report, the Times Of India reported. An apparent breakthrough came on July 17, when police recovered a body from a beach in Kerala, which they identified as belonging to Kandi. The missing man’s family performed the funeral ceremony and cremated the body, seemingly providing closure to the saga. It...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Independent

Nicola Bulley: 5 things forensics expert claims don’t add up about dog walker’s disappearance

A forensic expert leading the underwater search for missing Nicola Bulley has been left “baffled” by “strange” events in the mother’s disappearance. The 45-year-old disappeared while on her regular dog walk in the quiet village of St Michael’s on Wyre, Lancashire.Dropping her children off at school, she took her spaniel Willow for a stroll by the river and was sighted at around 9am by a witness but despite an extensive search, she has yet to be found.Peter Faulding, the chief executive of Specialist Group International (SGI) said he “can’t get [his] head around” the fact that the mother of...
The Independent

Police reveal what missing dog walker Nicola Bulley was wearing before she vanished

Police have revealed the clothes missing dog walker Nicola Bulley was last seen wearing before she disappeared.Holding a press conference on Friday afternoon, Lancashire Police said they believe that Ms Bulley fell into the River Wyre. This incident is “not suspicious” but a “tragic case of a missing person,” the force said. Superintendent Sally Riley gave a list of clothing and accessories police are searching for in connection with Ms Bulley."I do have an update on the clothing that Nicola was last seen wearing, and this is something that the public who live in the area, or who walk...
The Independent

Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail

A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Law & Crime

3 missing rappers whose bodies were found in rat-infested apartment were shot in targeted attack: Police

Three missing rappers whose bodies were found in an abandoned Michigan apartment had been shot multiple times in a targeted attack, police said Tuesday. Armani Kelly, 27, Montoya Givens, 31, and Dante Wicker, 31, disappeared on Jan. 21 when they were set to perform at a show that was canceled at Lounge 31 in Detroit. Their bodies were found last week in an apartment basement.
DETROIT, MI
The Guardian

German tank manufacturer’s warning puts pressure on Ukraine’s allies

Battle tanks from German industrial reserves wanted by Ukraine will not be ready to be delivered until 2024, the arms manufacturer Rheinmetall has warned, increasing pressure on Nato allies to support Ukraine with armoured vehicles in active service instead, ahead of a key meeting this week. “Even if the decision...
BBC

Epsom College head called relative before she was shot by husband

The head teacher of Epsom College made a distressed call to a relative before she and her daughter were shot dead by her husband, the BBC understands. George Pattison is believed to have killed Emma Pattison and Lettie, seven, at the family home in school grounds before taking his own life.
The Guardian

The Guardian

567K+
Followers
131K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy