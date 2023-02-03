ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

The 6-Story “Air Castle Treehouse” Might Be The Coolest Airbnb In Texas

By Brady Cox
 4 days ago

If you’ve been in search of a sweet Airbnb in the Dallas, Texas area, look no further.

Ever since Airbnb began their rise in popularity, we’ve seen people turn some wild spots into some cool places to stay. And folks in Texas have been leading the charge when it comes to badass treehouses.

We all remember the one near Gruene Hall that Koe Wetzel stayed at (and got arrested while staying at), but in Ladonia, Texas, which is just outside of Dallas, there is another one that is turning heads.

And for this treehouse, dubbed the “Air Castle Treehouse,” it’s made completely out of old shipping containers, and it’s SIX STORIES.

Here’s a little description of what you can expect:

“Most unique treehouse destination you will find. For ages 12+. 2 bedroom / 1 bath treehouse uses 4 shipping containers. The interior has a modern farmhouse style. After waking up with an incredible view, move outside to 1 of 5 balconies, including the 3rd floor screened porch with hot tub or to the 6th floor crows-nest 50’ in the air.

You will be immersed and be one with nature and the environment. Local animals that you may see include: deer, wild hogs, raccoons, armadillos, opossums, rabbits, bobcats, squirrels, owls, red-tailed hawk and many other varieties of birds. There are a number of trails to take by foot or bike.

The treehouse has all the amenities of home and many that only exist in your dreams. You can be comfortable in all seasons with a 20’ wall of windows where you can watch birds and squirrels feed 20’ off the ground from the comfort of power recliners.

Each of the 5 balconies provide unique perspectives of nature and shade. Relax with a morning coffee on balcony adjacent to kitchen or take steps to the shaded crows nest to swing in a hammock 40’ off the ground fully surrounded by extra tall railings. In the evening, start a fire in the covered fire pit and let nature and the crackle of the fire relax you.”

I feel like this is what homes were supposed to look like by 2015, according to Back to the Future II.

Just see for yourself:

Check it out:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ETxWX_0kbsB4zm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQa5c_0kbsB4zm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16dd8X_0kbsB4zm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V3pMs_0kbsB4zm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqGw4_0kbsB4zm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ngJPb_0kbsB4zm00

The post The 6-Story "Air Castle Treehouse" Might Be The Coolest Airbnb In Texas first appeared on Whiskey Riff .

Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

