Magic Johnson Reacts to Kyrie Irving Trade Request From Nets

The Lakers hall-of-famer would like the point guard in Los Angeles.

With Kyrie Irving requesting a trade from the Nets , Brooklyn has a week to find a deal before the trade deadline passes on Feb. 9. Initially, three teams are reportedly interested in a potential deal, including the Lakers . That is consistent with the reports over the summer that the Lakers were considering offering multiple first-round picks to the Nets for Irving.

As Twitter was reacting to the news, one of the best Lakers ever gave his support for the team to try and acquire Irving. Magic Johnson tweeted that he would love to see Irving in Los Angeles playing next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

“Personally, I’d love to see Kyrie in the purple and gold,” Johnson tweeted.

The Lakers are 25–28, sitting in 12th place in the Western Conference just a game out of the final spot in the play-in tournament. Los Angeles remains a logical landing spot for Irving as he and James have a history of playing together dating back to their days in Cleveland.

Any trade for Irving would likely rely on the team sending Russell Westbrook elsewhere to be able to absorb Irving’s contract. Other teams reportedly interested in an Irving trade are the Mavericks and Suns.