Mingo County, WV

Man accused of attacking Eyewitness News reporter pleads no contest to charge in plea deal

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County prosecutors reached a plea agreement Monday with a man accused of attacking an Eyewitness News reporter. Clayton Kelley pleaded no content to a destruction of property charge in the August 22 incident in which he was accused of attacking Eyewitness News Reporter Bob Aaron, 75. Prosecutors dropped the battery count and then informed Aaron of the deal’s outcome.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Teenager reported missing in May 2022 found safe

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a teenager who was reported missing last year has been found safe. Ja'Lynn Morgan was 16-years-old when she was reported missing in May of 2022. Investigators said she and a 13-year-old girl were last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. The 13-year-old girl was found a week after the girls were reported missing.
One dead following head-on crash near Wayne, Cabell County line

Emergency dispatchers report one person died following a head-on crash along Route 152 near the Wayne and Cabell County line. West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, EMS and fire agencies responded to the scene Saturday evening, according to dispatchers. This is a developing story. Additional details will be...
CABELL COUNTY, WV
People opposed to new recovery center protest in Malden

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A peaceful protest was taking place Tuesday afternoon outside the Lotus Recovery Center in Malden. Protesters are opposed the new rehabilitation center being in the community. Last week, in a tense town meeting, residents said they are worried about their children's safety if people...
MALDEN, WV
Charleston Sternwheel Regatta's return in 2022 picks up another award

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The return of the popular Charleston Sternwheel Regatta in 2022 has picked up another award. The regatta was voted the best fair/event/festival in the Metro Valley Region during West Virginia Living Magazine’s “Best of West Virginia” competition, according to a news release from the city.
CHARLESTON, WV
Church hosts luncheon for Regal Apartments fire victims

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly two weeks after at least 35 people lost everything in the Regal Apartments building fire, some are still living at the Best Western hotel. Survivors on Sunday experienced some relief at a luncheon. The lunch at St. George Orthodox Cathedral featured a nice spread...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
Man rescued after falling down steep hillside near Logan

LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was rescued after falling down a steep hillside Monday near Logan, firefighters said. A 72-year-old man was removed from a very steep, brush-filled area where he’d fallen while looking for deer antlers, the Logan Fire Department said. The man was reportedly looking...
LOGAN, WV
Barbershop quartets offering singing valentines this year

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Looking for a unique surprise for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day? Singing valentines are back this year in the Kanawha Valley. The Kanawha Kordsmen and Harmony ReChoired barbershop quartets will be delivering singing valentines this year in the greater Kanawha Valley and Putnam County areas, according to a news release.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
Flower power: Solar arrays resembling flowers provide energy at Toyota Putnam plant

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — New power sources that resemble flowers have sprouted up around the Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia plant in Buffalo in Putnam County. Five SmartFlower solar arrays were recently installed to help power the facility’s services buildings that house the uniform and footwear stores, credit union, clinic and pharmacy, according to a news release from Toyota.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV

