wchstv.com
Deputies: Man sought for questioning in fraud investigation, wanted on warrants
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who they said is wanted for questioning related to cases in which county residents were defrauded. He also is wanted on warrants in two other states. John Bragg II, 45, is...
wchstv.com
Deputies use tracking device to find Kanawha County man accused of stealing tools
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Deputies said they used a tracking device in a tool bag to find a man accused of stealing several thousand dollars worth of tools from a business in Kanawha County. Jared P. Bennett, 48, of Charleston is charged with breaking and entering in connection...
wchstv.com
Charleston police say man sought in stolen credit card investigation identified
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:41 p.m. 2/7/23. Charleston police said they have identified a man who they said is suspected in the fraudulent use of a stolen credit card at various locations in Charleston-South Charleston. The Charleston Police Department has posted a photo of the man Monday on...
wchstv.com
Man accused of attacking Eyewitness News reporter pleads no contest to charge in plea deal
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Putnam County prosecutors reached a plea agreement Monday with a man accused of attacking an Eyewitness News reporter. Clayton Kelley pleaded no content to a destruction of property charge in the August 22 incident in which he was accused of attacking Eyewitness News Reporter Bob Aaron, 75. Prosecutors dropped the battery count and then informed Aaron of the deal’s outcome.
Teen charged with being 'contract killer' at 14, will be prosecuted as adult
A teen who was 14 in 2021 when he was charged with four murders in Cincinnati will be prosecuted as an adult. A juvenile court judge made the ruling on Monday.
wchstv.com
Teenager reported missing in May 2022 found safe
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies said a teenager who was reported missing last year has been found safe. Ja'Lynn Morgan was 16-years-old when she was reported missing in May of 2022. Investigators said she and a 13-year-old girl were last seen at Herbert Hoover High School. The 13-year-old girl was found a week after the girls were reported missing.
wchstv.com
Driver of vehicle involved in wrong-way crash sought by Kanawha County Sheriff's Office
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help identifying the driver of a vehicle involved in a wrong-way crash last week in the Alum Creek area. A white compact sport utility vehicle was pictured on surveillance video driving north...
wchstv.com
One dead following head-on crash near Wayne, Cabell County line
Emergency dispatchers report one person died following a head-on crash along Route 152 near the Wayne and Cabell County line. West Virginia State Police, the Huntington Police Department, EMS and fire agencies responded to the scene Saturday evening, according to dispatchers. This is a developing story. Additional details will be...
wchstv.com
People opposed to new recovery center protest in Malden
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A peaceful protest was taking place Tuesday afternoon outside the Lotus Recovery Center in Malden. Protesters are opposed the new rehabilitation center being in the community. Last week, in a tense town meeting, residents said they are worried about their children's safety if people...
wchstv.com
Karl Colder resigns as Huntington's police chief; Phil Watkins appointed as new chief
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Huntington’s police chief has resigned a little more than a year into the job, and the city’s deputy chief has been named the new police chief. Karl Colder has stepped down from his post effective immediately, according to a news release Monday from...
wchstv.com
Part of roadway to be close in Huntington on Wednesday as crews clean Fourpole Creek
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Part of Enslow Boulevard in Huntington will be closed Wednesday while crews clean debris from Fourpole Creek. The road between 12th and 14th streets will be closed from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. as crews clean the creek, according to a news release from the city.
wchstv.com
Charleston Sternwheel Regatta's return in 2022 picks up another award
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The return of the popular Charleston Sternwheel Regatta in 2022 has picked up another award. The regatta was voted the best fair/event/festival in the Metro Valley Region during West Virginia Living Magazine’s “Best of West Virginia” competition, according to a news release from the city.
wchstv.com
Church hosts luncheon for Regal Apartments fire victims
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nearly two weeks after at least 35 people lost everything in the Regal Apartments building fire, some are still living at the Best Western hotel. Survivors on Sunday experienced some relief at a luncheon. The lunch at St. George Orthodox Cathedral featured a nice spread...
wchstv.com
Kanawha commission says it intends to oppose propose Mountaineer Gas rate hike proposal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Kanawha County Commission announced Tuesday it intends to file paperwork to intervene and oppose a new proposed rate increase by Mountaineer Gas Company. The commission said that despite not knowing the details of the proposal, it would be the seventh increase in the last...
wchstv.com
Man rescued after falling down steep hillside near Logan
LOGAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man was rescued after falling down a steep hillside Monday near Logan, firefighters said. A 72-year-old man was removed from a very steep, brush-filled area where he’d fallen while looking for deer antlers, the Logan Fire Department said. The man was reportedly looking...
wchstv.com
Barbershop quartets offering singing valentines this year
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Looking for a unique surprise for your sweetheart this Valentine’s Day? Singing valentines are back this year in the Kanawha Valley. The Kanawha Kordsmen and Harmony ReChoired barbershop quartets will be delivering singing valentines this year in the greater Kanawha Valley and Putnam County areas, according to a news release.
wchstv.com
West Virginia American Water expresses interest in negotiating with Nitro for sewer system
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Nitro Mayor David Casebolt said West Virginia American Water now wants to begin negotiating with the city about taking over the sewer system. The city still has yet to see what that would look like or what that would cost, but Casebolt said it cannot hurt to see what deal West Virginia American Water would put on the table.
wchstv.com
New Herbert Hoover High School in the final stages of being completed
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The new Hebert Hoover high school is in the final stages of being finished. The project has been in development since the school was flooded in 2016. Since then, students and staff have moved into portable classrooms. Now, the finishing touches are sliding into...
wchstv.com
W.Va. PSC denies power companies' request for $297 million increase pending further review
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A request by Appalachian and Wheeling Power that would hike the average residential customer’s bill by more than $18 per month has been denied by the West Virginia Public Service Commission at least for now. In an order on Feb. 3, the commission said...
wchstv.com
Flower power: Solar arrays resembling flowers provide energy at Toyota Putnam plant
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — New power sources that resemble flowers have sprouted up around the Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia plant in Buffalo in Putnam County. Five SmartFlower solar arrays were recently installed to help power the facility’s services buildings that house the uniform and footwear stores, credit union, clinic and pharmacy, according to a news release from Toyota.
