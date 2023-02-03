Read full article on original website
Reality_Czech
4d ago
Uh… yeah there is. LBG is about who you love and T is re-defining what you are. Big difference!
BBC
Nicola Sturgeon 'understands' public's struggle with trans prisoner row
First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she understands that people "perhaps struggle" with some of the issues raised in the ongoing transgender prisoners row. She made the remark while answering a question from the BBC's Scotland editor James Cook on whether double rapist Isla Bryson was a woman or not. Ms...
Hundreds join rally against gender recognition reforms
A controversial gender critic has thanked the Scottish Government for “waking up” the country after the row over the placement of a double rapist in a women’s prison.Standing for Women, headed by Kellie-Jay Keen – also known as Posie Parker – staged a protest in Glasgow on Sunday against the Scottish Government’s gender recognition reform proposals, which were passed by a majority of MSPs in December but blocked by the UK Government.Speaking in George Square, Ms Keen also attacked the Scottish Government over the case of Isla Bryson – who raped two women when she was a man called Adam...
Indian state arrests thousands over child marriages including ‘men from all faiths’
More than 1,800 men have been arrested across India’s northeastern state of Assam for marrying, or arranging marriages to, underage girls, as the local government launches what it says will be a sustained crackdown.The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but the rule is routinely flouted. The arrests are likely to continue in the coming days, targeting people such as mullahs (Muslim clerics) and pujaris (Hindu priests) who have helped to register such marriages in mosques and temples.Assam’s chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the police will be empowered to bring into custody people who have been...
Indian police nab over 2,000 men for illegal child marriages
GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Indian police have arrested more than 2,000 men in a crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18 in a northeastern state, officials said Saturday. Those arrested this week included more than 50 Hindu priests and Muslim clerics for allegedly performing...
Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she will not apologise for ‘invasion’ rhetoric
Suella Braverman has said she will not apologise for her language after a Holocaust survivor told the home secretary her description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to rhetoric the Nazis used to justify murdering her family. Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting...
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
BBC
Infected blood inquiry: Son 'will never come to terms' with scandal
A man who led calls for an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal has said he will never come to terms with the events that caused his father's death. Jason Evans was four years old when his dad Jonathan died in 1993, having contracted both HIV and hepatitis C at the Oxford Haemophilia Centre.
Satanic group leaders report 200% surge in membership over five years
Chaplain Leopold, the co-leader of the main UK organisation, the Global Order of Satan UK, claimed there has been a 200 per cent increase in membership over the past five years.
Trans woman guilty of raping two women remanded in female prison in Scotland
Politicians, campaigners and UN special rapporteur concerned by case of Isla Bryson, who offended before she had transitioned
Freudian Slip: Mental Health Minister Says Euthanasia Services are 'Trained' to 'Eliminate' Depressed People
Canada's Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Carolyn Bennett, made a controversial statement in the House of Commons yesterday. She seemingly made a "Freudian slip" by referring to euthanasia providers as being "trained to eliminate" individuals with suicidal thoughts.
BBC
Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession
A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
Pope says Church conservatives exploited death of ex-pope Benedict
ABOARD THE PAPAL PLANE, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Pope Francis has said some in the conservative wing of the Roman Catholic Church had exploited the death of the former pope, Benedict, in an unethical way for their own gains.
Parents ‘horrified’ by response to petition after suicide of Bristol student
Government declines to act on call for legal duty of care for all students after death of Natasha Abrahart in 2018
Disabled people left short in universal credit move may get compensation
Court rules against DWP in case where move to universal credit deprived claimants of £2,100 a year
'Outright Bigotry': Over 10,000 Disabled, Sick, Poor, Mentally Ill People Euthanized Under New Laws, 30% Rise from 2020
Euthanasia is now a leading cause of death in the country. Euthanasia, where doctors administer drugs to end a patient's life, is legal in several countries, including Belgium, Canada, Colombia, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, New Zealand, and Spain, as well as some states in Australia.
I'm an American who visited Scotland for the first time. Here are 10 things that surprised me.
On her first-ever visit to Scotland, an Insider reporter was surprised by how cheap groceries were and how quickly the weather could change.
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
It is hard to admit being wrong. But Brexit voters are doing so in droves
Having been grossly misled in the referendum, Britons’ anger is mounting as the reality of our plight becomes clear
Pope Francis says laws that criminalize homosexuality are a "sin" and an "injustice"
Pope Francis and protestant leaders from England and Scotland denounced the criminalization of homosexuality on Sunday, calling laws that discriminate against LGBTQ+ people both a "sin" and an "injustice." "This is not right," Pope Francis said while addressing reporters after a trip to South Sudan. He traveled with the Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury and the Moderator of the Church of Scotland, Dr. Iain Greenshields."People with homosexual tendencies are children of God," he added. "God loves them, God is with them."The Pope suggested that "about 50 countries" criminalize homosexuality "in one way or another," and that 10 implement the death penalty...
Aristocratic British family whose ancestors owned 1,000 slaves to apologize and pay $120,000 to reparations fund
The Trevelyan family, whose ancestors owned six sugar plantations on the Caribbean island of Grenada, said they hope other families follow suit.
