ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 13

Reality_Czech
4d ago

Uh… yeah there is. LBG is about who you love and T is re-defining what you are. Big difference!

Reply
9
Related
BBC

Nicola Sturgeon 'understands' public's struggle with trans prisoner row

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon says she understands that people "perhaps struggle" with some of the issues raised in the ongoing transgender prisoners row. She made the remark while answering a question from the BBC's Scotland editor James Cook on whether double rapist Isla Bryson was a woman or not. Ms...
The Independent

Hundreds join rally against gender recognition reforms

A controversial gender critic has thanked the Scottish Government for “waking up” the country after the row over the placement of a double rapist in a women’s prison.Standing for Women, headed by Kellie-Jay Keen – also known as Posie Parker – staged a protest in Glasgow on Sunday against the Scottish Government’s gender recognition reform proposals, which were passed by a majority of MSPs in December but blocked by the UK Government.Speaking in George Square, Ms Keen also attacked the Scottish Government over the case of Isla Bryson – who raped two women when she was a man called Adam...
The Independent

Indian state arrests thousands over child marriages including ‘men from all faiths’

More than 1,800 men have been arrested across India’s northeastern state of Assam for marrying, or arranging marriages to, underage girls, as the local government launches what it says will be a sustained crackdown.The legal age for marriage in India is 18, but the rule is routinely flouted. The arrests are likely to continue in the coming days, targeting people such as mullahs (Muslim clerics) and pujaris (Hindu priests) who have helped to register such marriages in mosques and temples.Assam’s chief minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, said the police will be empowered to bring into custody people who have been...
The Associated Press

Indian police nab over 2,000 men for illegal child marriages

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Indian police have arrested more than 2,000 men in a crackdown on illegal child marriages involving girls under the age of 18 in a northeastern state, officials said Saturday. Those arrested this week included more than 50 Hindu priests and Muslim clerics for allegedly performing...
ARTnews

Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael

Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
BBC

Infected blood inquiry: Son 'will never come to terms' with scandal

A man who led calls for an inquiry into the contaminated blood scandal has said he will never come to terms with the events that caused his father's death. Jason Evans was four years old when his dad Jonathan died in 1993, having contracted both HIV and hepatitis C at the Oxford Haemophilia Centre.
BBC

Rape survivor secretly recorded her abuser's confession

A woman who released audio of her rapist's confession said she wanted to show how "manipulative" abusers can be. Ellie Wilson, 25, secretly captured Daniel McFarlane admitting to his crimes by setting her phone to record in her handbag. McFarlane was found guilty of two rape charges and sentenced to...
CBS News

Pope Francis says laws that criminalize homosexuality are a "sin" and an "injustice"

Pope Francis and protestant leaders from England and Scotland denounced the criminalization of homosexuality on Sunday, calling laws that discriminate against LGBTQ+ people both a "sin" and an "injustice." "This is not right," Pope Francis said while addressing reporters after a trip to South Sudan. He traveled with the Archbishop Justin Welby of Canterbury and the Moderator of the Church of Scotland, Dr. Iain Greenshields."People with homosexual tendencies are children of God," he added. "God loves them, God is with them."The Pope suggested that "about 50 countries" criminalize homosexuality "in one way or another," and that 10 implement the death penalty...

Comments / 0

Community Policy