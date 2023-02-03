Kyrie Irving is done with the Nets, but the Nets might not be done with him just yet

Welcome to Layup Lines, our basketball newsletter where we’ll prep you for a tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every afternoon

Howdy, folks. Welcome back to Layup Lines. It’s Sykes, once again, here to usher you into the weekend. How about that Kyrie Irving news, huh?

The Brooklyn Nets are in a precarious situation. Their All-Star point guard has demanded a trade after contract negotiations fell through and, now, is forcing the Nets to make a choice: Either lose him for nothing this summer or make a trade. It’s the organization’s choice.

But, really, Brooklyn doesn’t have to do anything. Not just yet.

Yes, of course, the NBA’s trade deadline is on February 9. If the Nets want to get anything back in return for Irving right now, there’s only about a week left to do it. But Brooklyn doesn’t have to move Irving or sign him to an extension — not right now. That’s why we’re in this situation in the first place.

Irving wants to be paid his max salary. That’s why the two sides were in the midst of contract negotiations throughout the last week. Irving’s representation made it clear that he wanted to be there despite his trade request in the summer. The Nets, however, have been dragging their feet, per NBA Insider Marc Stein, because they believe there’s not a robust market for the guard and that he’ll need their help to leave for a desired destination via sign-and-trade in the summertime.

Irving is currently eligible for a 4-year, $198 million extension with the Nets and he could reasonably sign that sort o max deal in the offseason. But the only way he gets it is by either signing with Brooklyn outright or having them organize a sign-and-trade for his max salary. No other team can offer him as much as the Nets can, and it’s clear he wants to be paid his max.

He could just leave outright and decide to spurn them in the summer and that’s the risk Brooklyn would be taking on by doing nothing here. But what’s the harm in that? The market isn’t expected to be robust anyway, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brooklyn could let him play out his deal, see where things end up and, if he leaves in the offseason, blow things up anyway. Trade Kevin Durant, see what’s out there for Ben Simmons and just move on from this Nets era. The Nets would have the pieces to move forward from that alone. Sure, they missed out on a return for Irving. But so what? It’d just be a sunk cost at that point. It probably wouldn’t speed up any rebuild in a tremendous fashion.

So, no. The Nets don’t have to do anything right now. The team does still have leverage and this isn’t a done deal.

We just have to wait and see how it plays out.

(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

There were basketball things that happened in the NBA outside of the Kyrie news today.

Before this, Dillon Brooks vs. Donovan Mitchell was the subject of (not too much) debate around the league. Everyone thinks Brooks should be suspended for delivering a cheap shot to Mitchell, including my colleague Charles Curtis.

Here’s more:

“Normally, a cheap shot to the groin from another player might be a fineable offense if there’s no history from the offender. But there’s history. This is Dillon Brooks — not known for his shot selection — whose dirty fowl on Gary Payton II in last season’s playoffs broke the then-Warriors’ guard’s elbow. And when you hear from Mitchell there are other cases of Brooks being dirty that players around the league have noticed, it’s time for the NBA to take a stand and hand down a suspension that will draw the line at what Brooks can and can’t do.”

Dillon Brooks’ history here is exactly why the NBA needs to do something here. He, quite literally, cannot keep getting away with this.

One to Watch

(All odds via Tipico.)

Wizards (-3.5, -150) vs. Trail Blazers (+140), O/U 236.5, 7 PM ET

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

This is going to be a pretty good game. Don’t look now, but the Wizards have the longest winning streak (6 games) in the NBA. But they’ll absolutely have their hands full covering Damian Lillard, who is averaging 39.1 points on 53% shooting from the field. The dude is on fire.

I’d take the Blazers here +3.5. Nobody seems to have answers for Lillard and the Wizards love to play a close game.

Shootaround

— Tyrese Haliburton perfectly trolled Wally Sczerbiak after making his first All-Star game.

—Here’s every potential Kyrie Irving trade destination so far, ranked.

— Speaking of Kyrie, his trade request is perfect for Cavs bettors.

— Unfortunately for Nets fans, your favorite team’s title odds are already tanking.

That’s all, folks! Enjoy the weekend.