ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Kyrie Irving is done with the Nets, but the Nets might not be done with him just yet

By Mike D. Sykes, II
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19ttBc_0kbsAObG00

Welcome to Layup Lines, our basketball newsletter where we’ll prep you for a tip-off of tonight’s action, from what to watch to bets to make. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox every afternoon

Howdy, folks. Welcome back to Layup Lines. It’s Sykes, once again, here to usher you into the weekend. How about that Kyrie Irving news, huh?

The Brooklyn Nets are in a precarious situation. Their All-Star point guard has demanded a trade after contract negotiations fell through and, now, is forcing the Nets to make a choice: Either lose him for nothing this summer or make a trade. It’s the organization’s choice.

But, really, Brooklyn doesn’t have to do anything. Not just yet.

Yes, of course, the NBA’s trade deadline is on February 9. If the Nets want to get anything back in return for Irving right now, there’s only about a week left to do it. But Brooklyn doesn’t have to move Irving or sign him to an extension — not right now. That’s why we’re in this situation in the first place.

Irving wants to be paid his max salary. That’s why the two sides were in the midst of contract negotiations throughout the last week. Irving’s representation made it clear that he wanted to be there despite his trade request in the summer. The Nets, however, have been dragging their feet, per NBA Insider Marc Stein, because they believe there’s not a robust market for the guard and that he’ll need their help to leave for a desired destination via sign-and-trade in the summertime.

Irving is currently eligible for a 4-year, $198 million extension with the Nets and he could reasonably sign that sort o max deal in the offseason. But the only way he gets it is by either signing with Brooklyn outright or having them organize a sign-and-trade for his max salary. No other team can offer him as much as the Nets can, and it’s clear he wants to be paid his max.

He could just leave outright and decide to spurn them in the summer and that’s the risk Brooklyn would be taking on by doing nothing here. But what’s the harm in that? The market isn’t expected to be robust anyway, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brooklyn could let him play out his deal, see where things end up and, if he leaves in the offseason, blow things up anyway. Trade Kevin Durant, see what’s out there for Ben Simmons and just move on from this Nets era. The Nets would have the pieces to move forward from that alone. Sure, they missed out on a return for Irving. But so what? It’d just be a sunk cost at that point. It probably wouldn’t speed up any rebuild in a tremendous fashion.

So, no. The Nets don’t have to do anything right now. The team does still have leverage and this isn’t a done deal.

We just have to wait and see how it plays out.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Z2mT_0kbsAObG00
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

There were basketball things that happened in the NBA outside of the Kyrie news today.

Before this, Dillon Brooks vs. Donovan Mitchell was the subject of (not too much) debate around the league. Everyone thinks Brooks should be suspended for delivering a cheap shot to Mitchell, including my colleague Charles Curtis.

Here’s more:

“Normally, a cheap shot to the groin from another player might be a fineable offense if there’s no history from the offender.

But there’s history. This is Dillon Brooks — not known for his shot selection whose dirty fowl on Gary Payton II in last season’s playoffs broke the then-Warriors’ guard’s elbow.

And when you hear from Mitchell there are other cases of Brooks being dirty that players around the league have noticed, it’s time for the NBA to take a stand and hand down a suspension that will draw the line at what Brooks can and can’t do.”

Dillon Brooks’ history here is exactly why the NBA needs to do something here. He, quite literally, cannot keep getting away with this.

One to Watch

(All odds via Tipico.)

Wizards (-3.5, -150) vs. Trail Blazers (+140), O/U 236.5, 7 PM ET

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zHMw7_0kbsAObG00
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

This is going to be a pretty good game. Don’t look now, but the Wizards have the longest winning streak (6 games) in the NBA. But they’ll absolutely have their hands full covering Damian Lillard, who is averaging 39.1 points on 53% shooting from the field. The dude is on fire.

I’d take the Blazers here +3.5. Nobody seems to have answers for Lillard and the Wizards love to play a close game.

Shootaround

— Tyrese Haliburton perfectly trolled Wally Sczerbiak after making his first All-Star game.

—Here’s every potential Kyrie Irving trade destination so far, ranked.

— Speaking of Kyrie, his trade request is perfect for Cavs bettors.

— Unfortunately for Nets fans, your favorite team’s title odds are already tanking.

That’s all, folks! Enjoy the weekend.

Comments / 3

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LeBron James tweeted 3 words after the Kyrie Irving trade, and NBA fans roasted him

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James was in his feelings on Sunday night after watching his old Cleveland teammate Kyrie Irving get traded to the Dallas Mavericks. As the Irving trade set the NBA ablaze on Sunday, James found himself on the losing end of the massive transaction. The Lakers were pegged as a possible trade destination for Irving, but it was not meant to be.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move

Kyrie Irving terrorized Joe Tsai’s Brooklyn Nets for nearly four seasons, and it sounds like the Nets owner got the last laugh with the problematic guard. On Friday we learned that Irving wanted to be traded by the Nets ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Immediately, there was speculation that Irving would end up with the Los... The post Nets owner got last laugh with Kyrie Irving through petty move appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sneakernews.com

Detailed Look At Blake Griffin’s Air Jordan 10 PE

Blake Griffin, like many Jordan Brand athletes, has received several Player Exclusives over the course of his career, from Superbad-inspired Air Jordan 35s to Clippers-themed Air Jordan 1s. And thanks to sneaker collector @englishsole, we’re receiving a look at Griffin’s Air Jordan 10, another PE from the athlete’s days in LA.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes

The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report reveals likely Steph Curry injury timeline

Golden State Warriors guard Steph Curry is likely to miss extended time with the left leg injury he suffered Saturday against Dallas. Multiple reports suggested that Curry will miss several weeks with the injury. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Curry will be sidelined at least through the All-Star break, which means he is out for... The post Report reveals likely Steph Curry injury timeline appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason

The Dallas Mavericks’ acquisition of Kyrie Irving is not yet official for one significant reason. The Brooklyn Nets are still trying to find a third team to allow them to expand the Irving deal, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The deal is not in jeopardy, and a two-way trade will be confirmed by the... The post Report: Kyrie Irving trade not yet official for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team

A Philadelphia 76ers guard is pulling a Kyrie Irving (despite being a bit less caliber of a player). Keith Pompey of the Philly Inquirer reports Monday that 76ers veteran Furkan Korkmaz has requested a trade from the team ahead of the Feb. 9 deadline. The 25-year-old Korkmaz is in the second year of an affordable... The post 76ers guard reportedly requests trade from team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
silverscreenandroll.com

Report: Lakers willing to trade Patrick Beverley, Lonnie Walker; but wouldn’t include Max Christie, Austin Reaves for Kyrie

With the NBA trade deadline less than four days away, we are slowly getting more and more details about what the Lakers are considering. And just like we have gotten reports about which teams the front office is eyeing as they look to improve the purple and gold’s postseason chances, we also are slowly receiving a few more details about how they view the rest of their roster in such discussions with opposing GMs.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Los Angeles Lakers Reportedly Only Offered Russell Westbrook And One First-Round Pick For Kyrie Irving

With Kyrie Irving officially headed to the Dallas Mavericks, it seems the Los Angeles Lakers have let another opportunity slip through their fingers. For months now, it has been reported that Kyrie Irving had his eyes set on becoming a Laker and when he requested a trade from the Nets last week, it was the perfect chance for GM Rob Pelinka to grant Irving's wishes and pair him with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Look: Brooklyn Nets Reportedly Making Another NBA Trade

The Brooklyn Nets don't seem to be done dealing ahead of the NBA's trade deadline. According to Shams Charania, "The Sacramento Kings are closing in on a deal with Brooklyn to acquire Nets forward Kessler Edwards." The news began to go viral around NBA Twitter. "How much help does Matthew ...
BROOKLYN, NY
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

213K+
Followers
265K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy