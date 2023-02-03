ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Betting on this Nets team to succeed was always going to end in disaster

By Prince J. Grimes
It wasn’t long ago the Brooklyn Nets were the shiny new object of the NBA betting world. Just over two years since they made a trade to team James Harden with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, however, that’s no longer the case.

Irving reportedly wants out of Brooklyn, making him the third and final piece of that former Big 3 to request a trade. No matter who Brooklyn lands in a potential deal, the replacements will likely be a downgrade from someone recently named an All-Star starter.

This is terrible news for anyone who still has money riding on the Nets to do anything of consequence. Though, they probably should have known better. Nets bettors don’t have anyone to blame but themselves.

Even at 31-20 and fourth place in the Eastern Conference, the sheen of this team wore off a long time ago. They were always a pick destined for disappointment. Ironically, in Durant’s journey to win on a team of stars outside of Golden State, Brooklyn peaked when he stood alone, pushing the eventual champion Bucks to seven games while Harden and Irving nursed injuries.

That’s as good as it would ever get. Irving carried baggage, and his decision last season to sit games rather than get vaccinated effectively tanked a year that started with the league’s best championship odds. It also likely led to: Harden’s trade request, the team’s first-round playoff sweep and uncertainty around Irving’s future with the team.

If you were still bullish on the Nets after that, Durant’s own trade request last summer was another opportunity to realize this was a sinking ship. The team only continued to provide more signs of the like, including a slow start this season, a coaching change and the events proceeding and surrounding Irving’s suspension.

In the world of stocks, this is what’s called volatility. And people tend to avoid it when it comes to their money. So even as the ship steadied and Brooklyn climbed up the standings amid another MVP campaign from Durant, there was reason enough to avoid betting on them. The sense that something would happen again always existed.

Now, we know what that something is. Irving wants out. And even if the team fails to move him by the deadline and Durant returns from injury and the Nets start winning again, you’d be wise not to bet on them. They’ll let you down.

