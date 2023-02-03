New Micro-Internship Program with Parker Dewey, Suitable – New Career Badge…more!. Posted in: Announcements, Career, Events, Featured News, Red Hawk News. Montclair State University is excited to announce a new opportunity for students to take part in short-term, professional, paid work experiences through Micro-Internships. These project-centered experiences are perfect for students with hectic or irregular schedules – most can be completed remotely, typically involve 10 to 40 hours of work and are deadline-driven as opposed to set during specific hours.

