Fort Collins, CO

Publisher’s Letter: Standing Tall and Feeling Warm

In my last publisher’s letter, I wrote about the glass being half full. Since then, every potentially negative situation has brought me to think about the positive out of that situation. Thank you, Tim Van Schmidt, for inspiring me again!. “The Glass is Half-full” approach is helping. For example,...
FORT COLLINS, CO
Photo of the Week: A Beautiful New Year Morning

Joalie Alldredge from Red Feather Lakes sent us this photo of a barn with a fresh coat of snow on January 4, 2023. What a beautiful shot! Thank you for sending it, Joalie. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.
RED FEATHER LAKES, CO
New Procedure Now Available at Banner North Colorado Medical Center

A new minimally invasive procedure for men who suffer from an enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is now available at Banner North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Aquablation therapy uses robot technology and a heat-free water jet to remove problematic prostate tissue. This one-of-a-kind procedure takes less than an hour and produces a high success rate. This technique has been used at Banner Health hospitals in Arizona since 2020 and was recently introduced in Northern Colorado.
GREELEY, CO
Animal Friends Alliance hosts Grand Opening Event at New Shelter

Animal Friends Alliance announced its new shelter grand opening on Saturday, January 28. The Alliance’s capital campaign, Bringing Paws Together, raised $2.8 million dollars and made the dream of providing better care for animals a reality. This expansion includes a cat shelter, enrichment center, new central lobby, and additional animal care facilities at the Taft Hill Road location, unifying Animal Friends Alliance’s sheltering and adoption programs and allowing the organization to help more dogs and cats each year.
FORT COLLINS, CO
A New Way to Experience Concerts at the Stampede

Party with nine of your closest friends in an exclusive area at all six of the Greeley Stampede SuperStars+ concerts! Introduced in 2022, the SuperStars+ (SS+) Pods includes a reserved 10’x14’ space on the arena floor, access to an exclusive cash bar, limited nightly complimentary Pepsi products, use of five bar stools with a cocktail table, five general public parking vouchers per concert and a commemorative gift.
GREELEY, CO
Avian Influenza Detected in Larimer County

Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was recently detected in wild and domestic birds in Larimer County. HPAI can affect wild birds even if they are not showing any symptoms. In a flock of domestic birds, avian influenza is a fast-spreading and deadly virus, with a mortality rate of more than 90% in just a few days. While the risk of HPAI to humans is low, people can become infected, so the public is asked not to touch any dead or sick wild birds.
LARIMER COUNTY, CO
Fort Collins, CO
