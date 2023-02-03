Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hearts of Love Posted in the City Streets of Loveland
As I was driving through Loveland, CO, and the streets were covered with snow and slush and frozen ice, it was lovely to look up and see hearts everywhere, valentines that were on the street signs and street lights. The Valentines seem to have different messages of Love or remembrances.
Publisher’s Letter: Standing Tall and Feeling Warm
In my last publisher’s letter, I wrote about the glass being half full. Since then, every potentially negative situation has brought me to think about the positive out of that situation. Thank you, Tim Van Schmidt, for inspiring me again!. “The Glass is Half-full” approach is helping. For example,...
Breeze Thru Car Wash Donates More than $98K to Local Organizations in 2022
Locally-owned and operated Breeze Thru Car Wash (Breeze Thru) has announced it donated $98,333 to area non-profit organizations throughout 2022. With 12 locations across northern Colorado and southern Wyoming, Breeze Thru hosts a number of fundraising events each year through its annual FUNdraising Program. “At Breeze Thru Car Wash, giving...
Photo of the Week: A Beautiful New Year Morning
Joalie Alldredge from Red Feather Lakes sent us this photo of a barn with a fresh coat of snow on January 4, 2023. What a beautiful shot! Thank you for sending it, Joalie. Each Week North Forty News features a photo submitted by one lucky reader. The chosen submitter will receive a $25 gift certificate to be used for merchandise at the gallery.
New Procedure Now Available at Banner North Colorado Medical Center
A new minimally invasive procedure for men who suffer from an enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) is now available at Banner North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley. Aquablation therapy uses robot technology and a heat-free water jet to remove problematic prostate tissue. This one-of-a-kind procedure takes less than an hour and produces a high success rate. This technique has been used at Banner Health hospitals in Arizona since 2020 and was recently introduced in Northern Colorado.
Western Daughters Kitchen OpenS at CSU Spur, Becoming a Second Location for the Popular Denver-Based Company
Western Daughters Butcher Shoppe will maintain its shop in LoHi and launch a second location in North Denver – Western Daughters Kitchen, within CSU Spur’s new Hydro building when it opened on January 6. “We are focused on transparency in both sourcing ingredients and in our recipes, reflecting...
Animal Friends Alliance hosts Grand Opening Event at New Shelter
Animal Friends Alliance announced its new shelter grand opening on Saturday, January 28. The Alliance’s capital campaign, Bringing Paws Together, raised $2.8 million dollars and made the dream of providing better care for animals a reality. This expansion includes a cat shelter, enrichment center, new central lobby, and additional animal care facilities at the Taft Hill Road location, unifying Animal Friends Alliance’s sheltering and adoption programs and allowing the organization to help more dogs and cats each year.
A New Way to Experience Concerts at the Stampede
Party with nine of your closest friends in an exclusive area at all six of the Greeley Stampede SuperStars+ concerts! Introduced in 2022, the SuperStars+ (SS+) Pods includes a reserved 10’x14’ space on the arena floor, access to an exclusive cash bar, limited nightly complimentary Pepsi products, use of five bar stools with a cocktail table, five general public parking vouchers per concert and a commemorative gift.
A Story of the Power of Love, Faith, and Perseverance
Nancy Harrison | Wellington Area Chamber of Commerce. Nate and Sarah Washam have an incredible story of their love for each other and the obstacles they have faced together fueled by that love. They met in a restaurant in San Diego. Nate, who was also dining at the same restaurant,...
Avian Influenza Detected in Larimer County
Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) was recently detected in wild and domestic birds in Larimer County. HPAI can affect wild birds even if they are not showing any symptoms. In a flock of domestic birds, avian influenza is a fast-spreading and deadly virus, with a mortality rate of more than 90% in just a few days. While the risk of HPAI to humans is low, people can become infected, so the public is asked not to touch any dead or sick wild birds.
Poudre River Public Library District Seeks Two New Board of Trustee Members
Poudre River Public Library District seeks two motivated and engaged community members who want to make a meaningful impact by serving on its Board of Trustees. The seven-member volunteer Library Board governs the District, guiding its mission, providing policy oversight, and overseeing the budget. Applications opened on Monday, January 23....
