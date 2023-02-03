Read full article on original website
News Channel Nebraska
NFAT hoping to seize million-dollar opportunity to bring back service
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A public transportation service in northeast Nebraska is in need of the public's help to resume services, and it's working on a quick timeline. North Fork Area Transit based in Norfolk closed its doors on January 6th, but there is potentially light at the end of the tunnel, if NFAT can gather community financial support.
norfolkneradio.com
Ex-Winside teacher pleads no contest to inappropriate student relationship
WAYNE - A former art teacher at Winside Public Schools pleaded no contest to misdemeanor charges stemming from an inappropriate of relationship with a student. According to Austin Svehla of the Norfolk Daily News, 28-year-old Rachel McPhillips pled no contest to disturbing the peace and attempted child abuse, which carry sentences of three months and six months at maximum.
klkntv.com
Seventh person arrested in killing of Fremont teen in Council Bluffs
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police have arrested their seventh suspect in connection with the killing of Tucker Dobberstein. The Council Bluffs Police Department says Devin Adkins, 30, was arrested in Louisiana. Officers with the Shreveport Police Department contacted authorities in Iowa on Feb. 2, informing them of the arrest.
News Channel Nebraska
Inmate serving for charges out of central Nebraska, found
LINCOLN, Neb. -- An inmate that was serving time for charges in central Nebraska has recently been found. Officials said 54-year-old George Piper turned himself in on Tuesday after he didn't return to the Community Corrections Center – Lincoln (CCC-L) on Feb. 2. He has been taken to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.
News Channel Nebraska
RTC staff member gets assaulted by inmate
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating an assault of a staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center. The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services said that an inmate at the RTC assaulted a staff member resulting in serious injury, Saturday. NDCS said the assault happened in the afternoon when the...
News Channel Nebraska
Protests re-ignite as construction vehicles arrive at proposed Lincoln construction site
LINCOLN, Neb. -- Just four days after a court decision seemingly went in favor of Native American advocates, members of the Niskíthe Prayer Camp are once again protesting as construction vehicles have shown up on the land of a proposed development in Lincoln. Work was temporarily halted on the...
News Channel Nebraska
Arrest warrant issued for electronic gaming theft
NEBRASKA CITY – An Otoe County judge has issued an arrest warrant for a suspect in an electronic gaming fraud after he failed to appear in court Monday for sentencing. Elroy Helmstadter, 45, of Lincoln was scheduled for sentencing for misdemeanor theft in January of 2022. Prosecutors say he...
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man sentenced for delivery of a controlled substance
STANTON - A Norfolk man will spend the next four to eight years behind bars after he was convicted on two counts of delivery of a controlled substance. On Monday, Stanton County District Judge James Kube sentenced 33-year-old Saulo Casillas to two to four years on each count that will be served consecutively. Back in 2021, Stanton County Sheriffs arrested Casillas on an active arrest warrant after continually selling cocaine to an undercover informant at the Country Village trailer court near Woodland Park.
Daily Nebraskan
Weekly crime log, Jan. 30-Feb. 5
The third week of spring classes saw a slew of thefts, assaults and intoxicated driving at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln campus, with a handful of cases still unresolved. A domestic assault was reported in the morning on Friday, Feb. 3, at Harper Hall. Although the person who filed the case declined to press charges, they were provided with relevant resources and a safety plan, according to UNL Police Department Sgt. Joshua Rubottom.
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln man reportedly loses $350K after crypto currency scam
LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man lost hundreds of thousands of dollars during a crypto currency scam, according to authorities. The Lincoln Police Department said they got a fraud report on Friday from a 56-year-old man. LPD said the arriving officer spoke with the man who reported he was speaking...
News Channel Nebraska
18-year-old cited in Lancaster County animal abandonment case
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities cited an 18-year-old for animal abuse, neglect and littering after a puppy was abandoned along a Lancaster County road. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office said they were notified Friday at 11:30 a.m. of a puppy left in a crate in a ditch on 14th Street and McKelvie Road north of Lincoln.
Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’
LINCOLN — Their nightmare had been years in the making, but Joyful and Todd Stoves said they had no idea until a man knocked on their door in December with an order to leave the home they’d lived in over 20 years. What the couple quickly learned: They had missed a property tax payment on […] The post Spotlight to shine, in Nebraska and nationally, on what critics call ‘home equity theft’ appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Two NE Nebraska women sentenced for separate Highway 275 meth arrests
STANTON, Neb. – Two northeast Nebraska women will spend time behind bars after separate drug convictions in Stanton County. 31-year-old Keriann Denney, of Norfolk, was sentenced to 240 days in county jail following her convictions for methamphetamine possession and failure to appear. Denney was arrested by the Stanton County...
KSNB Local4
Lincoln man loses $350,000 in cryptocurrency scam
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after a man says he lost hundreds of thousands of dollars in a cryptocurrency scam. On Friday, LPD said a 56-year-old man reported a fraud to police, explaining that he’d been communicating with a stranger since early December. According...
klin.com
Lincoln Man Sentenced To Prison For Possessing Machine Gun
A 24 year old Lincoln man is headed to prison after being sentenced on drug and weapons charges. United States District Judge John M. Gerrard sentenced Alejandro Alvarado to 17 years in federal prison. Alvarado admitted to trafficking guns, including Glock switches intended to convert handguns into fully automatic machine...
KETV.com
Standoff between protesters, developers at site of housing project in Lincoln
OMAHA, Neb. — A standoff continues between protesters and developers of a controversial housing project in Lincoln. Members of the Niskithe Prayer Camp stood in front of heavy machinery Monday morning in an attempt to stop workers from clearing trees near Wilderness Park. Lincoln police were called and work...
klkntv.com
Police discover organized ring of catalytic converter thieves in eastern Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Police in Lincoln and Omaha are continuing their collaboration to stop catalytic converter thefts. The Omaha Police Department says its investigators, in collaboration with the Lincoln Police Department and others, have identified an organized crew dedicated to stealing catalytic converters. This group has been responsible...
klkntv.com
Police investigating multiple vehicle thefts in Lincoln involving at least 2 scenes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Lincoln Police Department was investigating multiple vehicle thefts Monday morning. Officers responded to at least two scenes between 6 and 7 a.m. This was in a neighborhood near South Folsom Street and West Denton Road. A Channel 8 photographer was told by officers that...
klkntv.com
Inmate breaks staff member’s nose after attack at Lincoln prison, officials say
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A staff member at the Reception and Treatment Center is recovering from a broken nose after being assaulted by an inmate. A spokesperson for the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says it happened Saturday afternoon, when the staff member was taking the inmate from the bathroom back to a holding cell.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk man arrested on multitude of charges
NORFOLK - A Norfolk man was arrested Friday night after a suspicious person call lead to a multitude of charges. Captain Mike Bauer said police were called to a residence in the 1500 block of Pasewalk Avenue around 10:30 p.m. after the resident stated an unknown male was pounding on his door trying to enter.
