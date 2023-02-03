ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The GOP’s latest fundraising pitch: Shoot down the Chinese ‘spy’ balloon

By Eric Garcia
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N89Gf_0kbs98zH00

Republicans have a new fundraising pitch this cycle: shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon.

The US military is tracking the spy balloon as it makes its way across the northern part of the United States. The White House has so far decided against shooting the balloon out of the sky after defence officials advised against doing so.

China has confirmed ownership of the balloon, but has said it was a civilian air ship for research purposes and was blown off course by strong winds.

President Joe Biden has kept mostly silent while his Secretary of State Antony Blinken canceled his trip to China after Beijing admitted it was responsible.

Republicans, for their part, have called for shooting down the balloon and said that its presence shows Biden’s weakness on China. But they are also raising money off it.

The National Republican Congressional Committee sent out an email with the subject line, “Shoot down the balloon, you coward!” according to Mother Jones .

“We need you to sign our petition to tell Joe Biden: Shoot down the balloon, you coward!” the email reads. “We need all patriotic Americans to rise up and demand that President Biden take action right now and shoot down China’s spy balloon.”

Then, the email asks for money to help the GOP defend its House majority.

“Chip in $35 or more,” it says, to secure a “2023 majority membership.”

Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin, who recently won re-election against Mandela Barnes, also joined in on the action, sending out an “Urgent Live Poll,” according to Aaron Blake of The Washington Post.

The email asks “Should the United States SHOOT DOWN the Chinese spy balloon ?!?!”

The two answers include “Yes >>> SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON” with a balloon and gun emoji, or “NO

