Read full article on original website
Related
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT STAR 'SUSPENDED'
WWE has announced that Grayson Waller has been "suspended" for the high crime of barging in on Shawn Michaels during the post-Vengeance Day media call:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MAIN EVENT SPOILERS FROM ORLANDO, FLORIDA
Dana Brooke pinned Indi Hartwell in 6 minutes. Gallows & Anderson pinned The Creed Brothers in 8 minutes. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE STAR BUSTED OPEN AGAIN LAST NIGHT
Sonya Deville revealed on her Instagram Stories that she received seven stiches above her eye after being accidentally busted open above her left eye during a WWE live event in Pensacola, Florida. Deville was wrestling against Charlotte Flair and Liv Morgan in a Triple Threat match when she was cut...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW'S COURT BAUER DISCUSSES WWE LAWSUIT, REELZ DEBUT
MLW owner Court Bauer discussed tonight's MLW Underground TV debut on REELZ as well as Major League Wrestling's lawsuit against WWE with Deadline.com this afternoon. Highlights:. Suing WWE: "There are several things that have come up that have disrupted our business in terms of talent and tampering with contracts. Overall...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW UNDERGROUND PREMIERES ON REEZ TONIGHT, COMPLETE PREVIEW
MLW Underground will officially premiere tonight on REELZ at 10 PM Eastern, featuring:. *MLW Champion Alexander Hammerstone vs. EJ Nduka - Last Man Standing Match. *Bomaye Fight Club leader Alex Kane has an open challenge. *Real1, Davey Boy Smith Jr. and Mance Warner to appear. *"The mysterious calling card attacks...
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
TODAY.com
Subway will no longer make its sandwiches with pre-sliced meat
Subway is adding another “S” to its process of slinging scintillating submarine sandwiches: in-store slicing. The distinctively smelling chain will now slice its sandwich meat in-store, and its meat will be batch-sliced in restaurants daily — a first for the company. The company first told Restaurant Business Online in August 2022 about its plan to add automatic slicers in all 22,000 of its restaurants and, in the time since, has started by adding them by region.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network:. *The aftermath of WWE NXT Vengeance Day. *Bayley presents DING DONG HELLO! with Toxic Attraction. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
TWO TAG TEAMS, FEMALE STAR SWITCH WWE BRANDS
As PWInsider.com reported earlier today for Elite subscribers, Maximum Male Models, Maxine Dupri as well as Los Lotharios, Angel and Humberto have all been shifted to the Raw brand. Maximum Male Models and Dupri were backstage at Raw last week but were also at Smackdown. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's edition of Monday Night Raw on the USA Network from Orlando, Florida:. *Becky Lynch vs. Bayley in a Steel Cage Match. *Mia Yim vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella in a Fatal Four Way to qualify for the Elimination Chamber match. *Montez Ford vs. Elias...
Pro Wrestling Insider
LAST STOP BEFORE 'NUFF SAID PPV: NWA POWERRR TV PREVIEW
Scheduled for tonight's NWA Powerrr on their YouTube channel:. *The final stop before Saturday's 'Nuff Said PPV. *NWA Champion Tyrus' team vs. Matt Cardona's team - Winning Side picks Cardona vs. Tyrus stipulation for Saturday's PPV. *NWA Television Champion Jordan Clearwater vs. Mims. *Thrillbilly Silas Mason vs. JR Kratos. *Jax...
Pro Wrestling Insider
WRESTLECON UPDATES FOR LOS ANGELES NEXT MONTH
Wrestlecon has announced that Impact Wrestling's Speedball Mike Bailey, who had perhaps of the most insanely bold series of in-ring performances over Wrestlemania weekend event last year in Dallas, will be returning to work the Mark Hitchcock Memorial Wrestlecon Supershow on Thursday 3/30. Will Ospreay and Hijo del Vikingo have already been announced for that event at the Globe Theater in Los Angeles.
Pro Wrestling Insider
UPDATED NWA 'NUFF SAID PPV LINEUP, THIS WEEK'S EDITION OF NWA POWERRR
The updated lineup for this Saturday's National Wrestling Alliance 'Nuff Said PPV from Tampa, Florida, which will stream on FITE.TV:. *NWA Champion Tyrus vs. Matt Cardona with no outside interference and everyone banned from ringside. *NWA Women's Champion Kamille vs. Angelina Love - No DQ. *Trevor Murdoch vs Chris Adonis.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WHAT'S SET FOR NEXT EDITIONS OF WWE NXT, NXT LEVEL UP
Scheduled for Friday's edition of WWE NXT Level Up on the WWE Network:. *Tank Ledger vs. Kale Dixon. *Lash Legend vs. Dani Palmer. Next Tuesday's edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will feature:. *WWE NXT Champion Bron Breakker returns. *NXT Women’s Champion Roxanne Perez & Meiko Satomura vs....
Pro Wrestling Insider
SARAYA HEADING TO NYC, LUCHA BROTHERS SUPREME ACTION FIGURES AND MORE
Saraya has been announced for a rare signing on 3/12 in Queens, NY at the Big Event. Our friends at RingsideCollectibles.com have revealed the AEW Supreme Lucha Brothers action figures:. Sammy Guevara has released his latest video blog:. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite...
Pro Wrestling Insider
MLW'S COURT BAUER POSTS MESSAGE TO AUDIENCE AHEAD OF REELZ PREMIERE TONIGHT
MLW posted the following message from Court Bauer on their official website:. It’s been more than five years since we embarked on bringing back Major League Wrestling. During that time, we’ve introduced a new generation of wrestlers while showcasing gifted talent who had been underappreciated and underutilized elsewhere.
Pro Wrestling Insider
BEST WISHES TO SUSAN GREEN, ALDIS SIGNS DEAL, BOOK UPDATES AND MORE
Best wishes to the legendary Susan Green, who recently underwent back surgery. Green had a great 25 year run in professional wrestling as a competitor after being trained by Blackjack Mulligan and The Fabulous Moolah and was a regular in The WWWF, Championship Wrestling from Florida, Southwest Championship Wrestling, the LPWA, NWA Big Time Wrestling and many other promotions. She last wrestled in 1997.
Pro Wrestling Insider
WWE NXT REPORT: PARTY TIME FOR THE CHAMPS, A RETURN THIS WEEK AND ONE MORE NEXT WEEK,
Your announcers are Vic Joseph and Booker T. We begin with a look back at Vengeance Day. We see Bayley arrive at the Performance Center with her arm in a sling. Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams make their way to the ring. Trick says they have arrived. He says Vengeance...
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW RAMPAGE ON TNT SHIFTING TIMESLOT NEXT WEEK
The Friday 2/17 episode of AEW Rampage on TNT will move up to a 7 PM Eastern timeslot due to NBA coverage that evening. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates, news, our critically acclaimed podcasts, interviews and more by clicking here!
Pro Wrestling Insider
AEW NEWS AND NOTES
Shop AEW has a limited edition Young Bucks T-shirt design available for the next week. A number of AEW personalities have done podcasts with comedian and GLOW star Marc Maron of late. If you enjoy PWInsider.com you can check out the AD-FREE PWInsider Elite section, which features exclusive audio updates,...
Comments / 0