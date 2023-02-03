Read full article on original website
Earthquakes in Erie are possible but uncommon
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For Pennsylvania the United States Geological Survey has tracked 370 earthquakes, the earliest in 1938. The nearest earthquake to Erie was in Middleboro (now McKean) in 1990. It was a magnitude of 2.5. For comparison, on Monday, Feb. 6, an earthquake in Buffalo was a magnitude 3.8 and was felt by residents but […]
Grammy-nominated band to perform at college
An acclaimed violinist and Grammy-nominated band will play at Gove City College next week.
Sweet Vault seems to be a big hit with Erie
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Gourmet cupcakes from a vending machine? Sign us up! And it’s not just cupcakes — there are also cake pops, cookies, macaroons, cheesecake on a stick (squares of cheesecake covered in chocolate), and occasionally cream puffs and gluten-free baked goods. It’s essentially all of the popular items from the former Icing on the […]
Back on Top: Reynolds Knocks Off Fort LeBoeuf For D10 2A Dual Title Powered by Luton’s Plumbing, Heating, A/C
SHARON, Pa. – Reynolds is on top once again. After having their streak of nine consecutive District 10 Class 2A team titles snapped last season, the Raiders are back on top after a 38-28 win over Fort LeBoeuf in the finals. Reynolds’ Vito Gentile, with the Raiders leading 32-28,...
Bishop Persico announces merging of Bradford parishes
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– In a recent release, Bishop Lawrence Persico announced that St. Francis of Assisi parish will be combining into St. Bernard of Clairvaux parish. Both parishes are located in Bradford County and the combination comes as a result of declining numbers in parishioners for both churches. Members of that planning group made the recommendation after […]
15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA
Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
Fire in Sharpsville building displaces 102 residents
More than a hundred people who live inside a Sharpsville apartment building are wondering where they'll be living over the next couple of months. A fire damaged the eight story high structure on Friday. The blaze started in an apartment on the top floor of the Wade D. Mertz Towers...
LATEST: Chemicals released from 5 cars at train derailment site, air being monitored
The governor of Ohio and Columbiana County officials have issued an urgent evacuation warning to anyone living within a mile of the train derailment site due to the possibility of an explosion.
Pa. governor advises residents to shelter-in-place
Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is advising that Pennsylvanians living within 2 miles of ground zero of the train derailment site in East Palestine should continue to exercise caution.
What is the best pizza in the Erie area?
This week, the staff of The Rambler was feeling hungry, so they wrote about their opinions on the best pizza in the Erie area. Read on to learn their views on the best local pizza. Henry Abercrombie. Personally, I love Blaze Pizza. Instead of the price getting higher and higher...
Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio
Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
New brewery plans opening in Pa.
CONNEAUT LAKE — A new brewery is expecting to open in downtown Conneaut Lake in a familiar spot. “We’re hoping April,” Jason Mulligan of Rising River Brewing Lakeside said of the anticipated opening. “It just depends on licensing.”. Rising River Brewing Lakeside is planning to open...
Is Erie County prepared for a possible train derailment?
Emergency managers in Erie said that what happened in Ohio is no surprise here. You don’t like to think about it but it could happen at any time. Tankers of chemicals pass through Erie County every day and many by rail. We don’t like to think about it but the risks, despite precautions are real, […]
Millcreek Mall filling storefront after years of vacancy
After years of vacancy of on the south side of the Millcreek Mall, there could be some upcoming changes. The Bon-Ton property in the Millcreek Mall has been vacant for the past few years after they moved out due to bankruptcy. Millcreek Planning and Development recently received a permit application from the mall owner, Cafaro […]
Roof caves in during house fire in Campbell
A large fire is is brewing from a home in Campbell Saturday afternoon.
Large police presence, caution tape around home in Warren
There was a large police presence in Warren early Sunday morning.
Erieites express love of cars old and new at Erie Auto Show
Community members are heading to The Bayfront Convention Center for the annual Erie Auto Show. Long time car enthusiast Frank Juhasz, who was born in Hungry, said when he moved to Erie in 1957, said he learned how much Erieites love cars and how this appreciation is passed down for generations. “People just likes them, […]
Erie city, county 2023 property taxes mailed out to residents
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 2023 property tax statements are on their way to Erie residents, just in time for tax filing season. City Treasurer Casimir J. Kwitowski announced on Friday that the 2023 city and county property taxes are in the mail. She added if anyone does not receive their tax bills by the end of February, […]
Frozen Masterpieces: ‘Franklin on Ice’ Unveils Stunning Ice Sculptures in Fountain Park
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT) – Fountain Park was transformed into a Winter Wonderland as “Franklin on Ice” showcased a mesmerizing collection of ice sculptures. (Photos by Gavin Fish / EYT Media.) Copyright © 2023 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the...
