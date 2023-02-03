ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Meadville, PA

Comments / 0

Related
YourErie

Earthquakes in Erie are possible but uncommon

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — For Pennsylvania the United States Geological Survey has tracked 370 earthquakes, the earliest in 1938. The nearest earthquake to Erie was in Middleboro (now McKean) in 1990. It was a magnitude of 2.5. For comparison, on Monday, Feb. 6, an earthquake in Buffalo was a magnitude 3.8 and was felt by residents but […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Sweet Vault seems to be a big hit with Erie

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Gourmet cupcakes from a vending machine? Sign us up! And it’s not just cupcakes — there are also cake pops, cookies, macaroons, cheesecake on a stick (squares of cheesecake covered in chocolate), and occasionally cream puffs and gluten-free baked goods. It’s essentially all of the popular items from the former Icing on the […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Bishop Persico announces merging of Bradford parishes

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– In a recent release, Bishop Lawrence Persico announced that St. Francis of Assisi parish will be combining into St. Bernard of Clairvaux parish. Both parishes are located in Bradford County and the combination comes as a result of declining numbers in parishioners for both churches. Members of that planning group made the recommendation after […]
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
travellens.co

15 Best Things to Do in Mercer County, PA

Mercer County is located in the Commonwealth of western Pennsylvania. It is beautifully situated between Pittsburgh, Erie, Chicago, and New York City. The population in this area reached 110,652 as per the 2020 census. Mercer is the seat of Mercer County, while Hermitage is its largest city. Mercer County was...
MERCER COUNTY, PA
WFMJ.com

Fire in Sharpsville building displaces 102 residents

More than a hundred people who live inside a Sharpsville apartment building are wondering where they'll be living over the next couple of months. A fire damaged the eight story high structure on Friday. The blaze started in an apartment on the top floor of the Wade D. Mertz Towers...
SHARPSVILLE, PA
theramblernews.com

What is the best pizza in the Erie area?

This week, the staff of The Rambler was feeling hungry, so they wrote about their opinions on the best pizza in the Erie area. Read on to learn their views on the best local pizza. Henry Abercrombie. Personally, I love Blaze Pizza. Instead of the price getting higher and higher...
ERIE, PA
tourcounsel.com

Ashtabula Towne Square | Shopping mall in Edgewood, Ohio

Ashtabula Towne Square, formerly Ashtabula Mall, is an enclosed shopping mall serving the city of Ashtabula, Ohio, United States. It has the capacity for 70 stores, as well as a food court, and a six-screen movie theater. The mall does not have an open anchor store. The mall has six...
ASHTABULA, OH
abc27.com

Why are flags at half-staff in Pennsylvania?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has ordered all United States and Pennsylvania flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties fly at half-staff in honor of late EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington. According to the release from Governor Shapiro’s office, Harrington died in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

New brewery plans opening in Pa.

CONNEAUT LAKE — A new brewery is expecting to open in downtown Conneaut Lake in a familiar spot. “We’re hoping April,” Jason Mulligan of Rising River Brewing Lakeside said of the anticipated opening. “It just depends on licensing.”. Rising River Brewing Lakeside is planning to open...
CONNEAUT LAKE, PA
YourErie

Is Erie County prepared for a possible train derailment?

Emergency managers in Erie said that what happened in Ohio is no surprise here. You don’t like to think about it but it could happen at any time. Tankers of chemicals pass through Erie County every day and many by rail. We don’t like to think about it but the risks, despite precautions are real, […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Mall filling storefront after years of vacancy

After years of vacancy of on the south side of the Millcreek Mall, there could be some upcoming changes. The Bon-Ton property in the Millcreek Mall has been vacant for the past few years after they moved out due to bankruptcy. Millcreek Planning and Development recently received a permit application from the mall owner, Cafaro […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erieites express love of cars old and new at Erie Auto Show

Community members are heading to The Bayfront Convention Center for the annual Erie Auto Show. Long time car enthusiast Frank Juhasz, who was born in Hungry, said when he moved to Erie in 1957, said he learned how much Erieites love cars and how this appreciation is passed down for generations. “People just likes them, […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Erie city, county 2023 property taxes mailed out to residents

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The 2023 property tax statements are on their way to Erie residents, just in time for tax filing season. City Treasurer Casimir J. Kwitowski announced on Friday that the 2023 city and county property taxes are in the mail. She added if anyone does not receive their tax bills by the end of February, […]
ERIE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy