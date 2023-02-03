ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

What does January jobs report mean for inflation?

By Raquel Martin
WKBN
WKBN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13tIvC_0kbs8rDa00

WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — President Joe Biden took a victory lap Friday after new federal data showed another month of strong job growth, the question about what that means for inflation remains.

The report shows the U.S. added more than 500,000 jobs in January , with particularly strong growth in the restaurant, retail and construction industries. The national unemployment rate declined to 3.4%.

“The last time the unemployment rate was that low was May of 1969,” Biden said.

He said the robust jobs report shows his economic agenda is working.

“It makes crystal clear what I’ve always known in my gut: These critics and cynics are wrong,” he said.

But what remains to be seen is whether the job gains will hurt the Federal Reserve’s efforts to bring down inflation. Bank of America economist Ethan Harris said it certainly won’t help.

“It’s too much of a good thing, frankly. … I really think we need to see a significant cooling down to get inflation under control,” Harris said. “The reality is there’s a balancing act that goes on and right now we have too hot a job market.”

But Daniel Zhao, an economist with Glassdoor, said the gains are still good news.

“The labor market is healthy overall,” he said. “Now it’s incumbent on inflation to come down enough while the labor market is still resilient.”

Earlier this week, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said he remains optimistic about the economy overall.

“I continue to think there’s a path to getting inflation back to 2% without a really significant economic decline,” he said.

He said the Fed will continue to raise interest rates until that goal is met.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WKBN

Fact-checking Biden’s claims on the economy in the State of the Union

President Joe Biden was eager to highlight the rapid rebound from the COVID-19 recession and tout recent progress bringing down inflation during his State of the Union address Tuesday night. Here’s a look at what Biden said as well as the full picture behind the president’s economic claims. Deficit  The Department of the Treasury’s seal […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
WKBN

Biden is facing these 5 economic hurdles in 2023. Can he solve any of them?

The Biden administration is facing a complex set of economic conditions in 2023. As Friday’s surprisingly strong jobs report showed, employment levels are at a 50-year high even as inflation has been falling for six months in a row. Consistently strong employment along with solid overall growth in the economy during 2022 are also assuaging […]
WKBN

Pa. residents struggling as evacuations cross state border

DALRINGTON, Pa. (WKBN) — First News has had crews out since Friday covering the East Palestine train derailment. On Monday, evacuation orders were announced for areas in Pennsylvania as well by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Lync Repair trucking company sits on the corner of state Route 51 and Little Beaver Road. Owner Jason Blinkewicz and his […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WKBN

East Palestine neighbor worried for others who can’t leave

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman who missed Friday’s derailment and fire in East Palestine by just hours said the evacuation orders issued over the weekend may have been too difficult for some to follow. Although emergency management officials urged anyone within a 1-mile radius of the derailment scene to leave the area for […]
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WKBN

Governor Shapiro strongly recommends Pennsylvania residents near Ohio train derailment evacuate

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro says his team has been monitoring the situation after a train derailed in Ohio that involves potentially dangerous chemicals that may impact some residents in western Pennsylvania. Norfolk Southern is planning a “controlled release “of toxic material at approximately 3:30 p.m. Officials have feard a potentially dangerous explosion with shrapnel. Governor […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WKBN

WKBN

67K+
Followers
34K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

WKBN.com - Local news, weather and sports in Youngstown, Ohio.

 https://WKBN.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy