ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Biden, Cabinet visiting 20 states after State of the Union

By Zeke Miller
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4esUv1_0kbs8m3B00

President Joe Biden and his Cabinet will embark on a post-State of the Union “blitz” to at least 20 states next week to discuss his economic agenda after his Tuesday night address to Congress , the White House announced Friday.

Biden is expected to devote much of his second State of the Union address to highlighting his efforts over the past two years to create jobs, fight inflation and improve the nation's infrastructure as he gears up for an expected run for reelection. After the speech, the president, vice president, and members of the Cabinet will hold over 30 events in two days to drive the message home to the American people in their communities.

“During the State of the Union, President Biden will outline how the past two years has seen historic job growth, falling inflation, higher wages, and record investments coming back to America,” the White House said. “The economic travel blitz showcases how the president’s vision is creating jobs, rebuilding our infrastructure, lowering costs for families, tackling climate change, investing in our future and delivering for families too often left behind.”

On Wednesday, Biden will visit Wisconsin to discuss job creation, while Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Atlanta to promote the administration’s clean energy initiatives. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will visit a Tennessee battery manufacturing facility, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will be in North Carolina to discuss grants for climate-smart production practices, and Education Secretary Miguel Cardona will tour an Omaha, Nebraska, high school and discuss lowering higher education costs with students.

On Thursday, the president will travel to Tampa, Florida, to talk about his efforts to lower prescription drug costs and protect Social Security and Medicare. Harris will highlight electric vehicle investments in St. Cloud, Minnesota. Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm will visit Carson City, Nevada, to announce an investment in battery manufacturing and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will celebrate the award of a $150 million grant to replace a highway bridge in Lake Charles, Indiana.

Other Cabinet-level visits will focus on Veterans Affairs programs in Texas, economic opportunity for Black Americans in Oklahoma, plans to plug orphan wells in Pennsylvania and efforts by farmers and ranchers in Kansas to address climate change.

With Republicans now in control of the House, the Biden administration's focus is shifting from legislating to implementing the massive infrastructure and climate bills passed in the last Congress — and to trying to make sure Americans credit the president for the improvements.

The travel follows Biden's stops this week in Baltimore, New York and Philadelphia focused on rail and water infrastructure projects funded by the 2021 bipartisan infrastructure law.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘We’re in hell’: Horrified critics share video of Marjorie Taylor Greene presiding over the House

Georgia Republican Marjorie Taylor Greene briefly presided over the House to the horror of her critics. A video of Ms Greene wielding the speaker’s gavel went viral on Monday night as she momentarily replaced Kevin McCarthy, taking on the role of speaker pro tempore. “I could get used to this…” the far-right lawmaker declared on Twitter. Her critics, however, expressed the opposite sentiment, summed up with one comment: “We’re in hell.”Speaker pro tempore is a temporary position and often changes hands as representatives do certain tasks when the speaker isn’t on the floor of the House. It is a...
GEORGIA STATE
msn.com

Donald Trump's Bid for President Dealt Another Blow

Slide 1 of 41: In the latest threat to Donald Trump's 2024 campaign, a major US political donor has just signaled that he won't be backing the former POTUS's next presidential bid. And political support might not be the only thing Trump is losing. Read on for the full surprising story. All dollar values in US dollars.
The Independent

George Santos’ State of the Union guest admits he’s wary of being ‘sullied’ by congressman’s 9/11 lie

The former firefighter and veteran of 9/11 who is set to be the guest of embattled New York Republican George Santos at Joe Biden’s State of the Union address has admitted he is wary of being “sullied” by the congressman’s lies.Mr Santos - still facing multiple investigations over a series of lies he is alleged to have told about his background - will be accompanied by Michael Weinstock, a lawyer who served as a volunteer firefighter in the Big Apple between 1990 and 2001 and is understood to have helped rescue people trapped under rubble at Ground Zero after...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

Don Jr mocked for retweeting post joking that China should receive a Trump blimp

The drama surrounding a suspected Chinese spy balloon floating over the US dominated headlines last week and was immediately adopted into partisan political slugging in the mass media. Some conservative commentators were apoplectic, claiming Joe Biden was irresponsible for not shooting the balloon down earlier, while Democrats defended the president, noting that similar balloons had entered US airspace during the Trump administration. Mr Trump's son, Donald Trump Jr, took a different approach, sharing on social media that he believes in something more akin to a cultural exchange with Beijing. On Sunday, he shared a screenshot of a tweet that...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

US, states weigh farmland restrictions after Chinese balloon

Near the banks of Montana's Musselshell River, cattle rancher Michael Miller saw a large, white orb above the town of Harlowton last week, a day before U.S. officials revealed they were tracking a suspected Chinese spy balloon over the state. The balloon caused a stir in the 900-person town surrounded by cattle ranches, wind farms and scattered nuclear missile silos behind chain link fences.Miller worries about China as a rising threat to the U.S., but questioned how much intelligence could be gained from a balloon. China’s bigger threat, he said, is to the U.S. economy. Like many throughout the...
MONTANA STATE
The Independent

State of the Union - live: Biden addresses US amid poor approval rating as Huckabee Sanders gives GOP response

President Joe Biden will deliver his annual State of the Union address to Congress on Tuesday. The president is expected to highlight the policy and legislative successes of his administration’s first two years, and to make an implicit campaign pitch as Mr Biden weighs whether to launch another run for the White House in 2024.Despite Mr Biden’s success during the 2022 midterm elections – where Democrats actually picked up a seat in the Senate and staved off a red wave in the House of Representatives – polls continue to show the nation is ready less than excited about the prospect of another term for the incumbent.The president will also likely tout the recent positive economic news following stronger-than-expected job growth in January, as well as moderating inflation. National Economic Director Brian Deese told reporters that Mr Biden will highlight his economic policies as an “area of contrast” with the GOP.
The Independent

Voices: Make no mistake, the Chinese spy balloon incident cannot be ignored

On Saturday night, my dog peed in my apartment game room. “Don’t you do it,” I said tersely when I caught him lifting a leg. He looked me in the eye, raised his leg further, and peed all over a cornhole sack. He knew he was being a bad boy, and he wanted me to know he knew.The Chinese spy balloon is kind of like my dog peeing in the game room. Last summer, General Mark Milley – chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff – warned that “China’s increasing in their aggressiveness in their rhetoric, but also in their...
HAWAII STATE
The Independent

The Independent

1M+
Followers
334K+
Post
540M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy