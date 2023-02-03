Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
crawfordcountynow.com
Bucyrus pressure on senior night topples Elgin
BUCYRUS — It was senior night for the Bucyrus Lady Redmen. But the entire team contributed to the festivities honoring the three that played their final game in Alex Kish Memorial Gymnasium. Bucyrus scored 35 points in the middle two quarters to run past Elgin, 51-27, in a non-league...
crawfordcountynow.com
James E. Kriegel
James E. Kriegel, 93, of Galion passed away Monday, February 6, 2023 at home. Born April 9, 1929 in Galion, he was the son of Frank and Laura (Resh) Kriegel. He married Carol F. (Parsons) Kriegel on September 7, 1957 and she preceded him on July 11, 2022. He was...
crawfordcountynow.com
Mary K. Bolin
Mary Kay Bolin, 64, of Bucyrus, died Saturday, February 4, 2023 at Avita Hospital in Bucyrus following a brief illness. She was born on May 2, 1958 in Bucyrus to the late Glenn E. and Esther (Ford) Saunders. On October 15, 1983, she married Paul H. “Bub” Bolin and they shared many wonderful times and much laughter until his passing on November 7, 2011. Much of Mary’s work career took place at the Subway in Bucyrus where she had served as a longtime manager.
crawfordcountynow.com
James T. Butterfield
James T. Butterfield has died too soon. For anyone that knew him, they would not be surprised as he was never late. Born July 9, 1951 in Galion, he lived his entire life in the same house. Parents were Carlos and Louise (Miller) Butterfield who preceded him in death. Also preceding was a stillborn older brother, Lawrence.
crawfordcountynow.com
$2.3 million investment moving forward in Bucyrus
BUCYRUS—By a unanimous vote, Bucyrus City Council voted this evening to approve the Community. Reinvestment Area tax exemption for the new Bucyrus Storage Complex project at 1850 Marion Road. As a result, Ohio investor Jim Manos officially announces he will be moving forward with the warehouse and storage project that he has been working on for the last several months.
crawfordcountynow.com
Colonel Crawford gains revenge on Wynford
NORTH ROBINSON — It started off looking like Wynford would sweep the season series from its Northern 10 Athletic Conference rival as the Royals built a 16-6 lead to start the game here Saturday night. But the Eagles used a stifling defense that limited the Royals to 5 points...
crawfordcountynow.com
Cedar Point to hire 7,000 seasonal associates for upcoming summer
SANDUSKY―Cedar Point, the nation’s second-oldest amusement park, today said it plans to hire 7,000 seasonal associates as it prepares to open for the 2023 season in May. The park anticipates filling the majority of those roles during a week-long hiring blitz to be held Feb. 18 – 24 as part of the largest-ever recruiting campaign by Cedar Point’s parent company, Cedar Fair Entertainment Company, across all its parks in the United States and Canada.
crawfordcountynow.com
Prosecutor to Jury: “This case is about justice”
BUCYRUS—Opening statements in the murder trial of Timothy Montgomery began on Tuesday in the Crawford County Common Pleas Courtroom. Judge Sean Leuthold is presiding over the trial. Crawford County Prosecutor Dan Stanley outlined the state’s interpretation of the events that led to the beating Death of Michael “Mikey” Benedict...
crawfordcountynow.com
This week’s Most Wanted from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
crawfordcountynow.com
Jury seated for first trial in Benedict murder…opening arguments tomorrow
BUCYRUS—A jury has been seated in the first of three murder trials set back to back in the Crawford County Common Pleas Court. Judge Sean Leüthold set opening arguments for Tuesday morning. Defendant Timothy Montgomery, 49, faces charges including murder, aggravated murder, and felonious assault. Timothy Montgomery, 49,...
Comments / 0