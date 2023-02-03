Read full article on original website
Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis
LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
100 evacuated from Portsmouth motel after pipe bursts
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — ne hundred people were evacuated over the weekend in Portsmouth because of a burst pipe in a Portsmouth motel, and some families are now looking for another place to live. The fire alarm inside the Motel 6 off Gosling Road went off just before midnight on...
Meredith home cook pivots after being reported to state for serving free meals
MEREDITH — For the past three years, Katherine Sorell has provided free, home-cooked meals to anyone in need, no questions asked, out of her farm stand at Restoration Acres. Someone anonymously reported Sorell's charitable meals to the state's Department of Health and Human Services last week, forcing her to rethink and adjust her operation.
This New Hampshire Restaurant is Celebrating Valentine’s Day With 13,000 Lights, 3,000 Hearts
If you are wondering "where is the love" this Valentine's Day, it's definitely at Ya Mas Greek Taverna & Bar in Pelham, New Hampshire. If you are not familiar with this spot, they are a family operated farm to table restaurant with decades of culinary experience and a love for authentic Greek cuisine. It's a little slice of Greece right here in the Granite State.
Things to do in Rochester, New Hampshire
Rochester, New Hampshire: A Thriving City with Plenty of Attractions. Rochester is a vibrant city located in Strafford County, New Hampshire. Known for its rich history, beautiful architecture, and charming downtown area, Rochester is a popular destination for tourists and locals alike. With a strong economy, excellent schools, and a wide range of recreational opportunities, Rochester has become a sought-after place to live, work, and visit. Whether looking for outdoor adventures, cultural events, or a relaxing getaway, Rochester has something for everyone.
Lilac Estates: Brady Sullivan project offers long-term single-family rental homes in Laconia
LACONIA, NH – Lilac Valley Estates is the first community in the state of New Hampshire to offer single-family rental homes at 100 percent market rate, according to Brady Sullivan Properties, which has established this concept development in the beautiful lake-side city of Laconia, off Route 3. The development...
Granite VNA accepting nominations for Kay Sidway Award
CONCORD — Granite VNA is accepting online nominations for its 24th annual Kay Sidway Award. The award is presented to an individual who has devoted himself or herself to the education, nurturing, and well-being of families in any one of the Central New Hampshire communities served by Granite VNA. Nominations can be submitted through March 15 by completing this online form: granitevna.org/content/kay-sidway-award-nomination.
Loudon public informational meeting Feb. 15
LOUDON — The New Hampshire Department of Transportation will host a public informational meeting to discuss the proposed improvements at the intersection of Route 106, South Village Road and Chichester Road in Loudon. The meeting will be held at Community Building (Charlie’s Barn), 29 South Village Road on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 6 p.m. The public is encouraged to attend and participate.
This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home
Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute. Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area...
Raymond Allen Kaligian Sr., 87
LACONIA — Raymond Allen Kaligian Sr., 87, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 2, at Concord Hospital–Laconia after a brief illness. Ray was born June 15, 1935, in Weymouth, Massachusetts, to the late Kenneth M. and Virginia (Stevens) Kaligian. Ray was raised in Avon, Massachusetts and resided for many years in Norwell, Massachusetts, before moving to Laconia.
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 101 service calls from 8 a.m. last Wednesday to 8 a.m. last Friday. Four people were arrested.
Woman, 27, hit and killed by Downeaster train
BIDDEFORD, Maine — Police say a 27-year-old woman was killed Tuesday morning when she was hit by an Amtrak Downeaster train in Biddeford. Police said the engineer of the train headed from Brunswick to Boston called for help at 5:44 a.m. saying the train had hit a pedestrian south of the Main Street railroad crossing in Biddeford.
Developers build tiny-home neighborhood in Dover to help address housing shortage
DOVER, N.H. — A new neighborhood of tiny homes is being built in Dover to help deal with New Hampshire's housing shortage. The idea for the community started two years ago when John and Maggie Randolph noticed the need for more affordable housing. "Really creating this idea of community...
LRMHC receives grant from the Dobles Foundation
LACONIA — Lakes Region Mental Health Center recently received a $10,000 grant from the Dobles Foundation. The grant will help further LRMHC’s mission to provide integrated mental and physical health care for people with mental illness while creating wellness and understanding in our community. The funding from the...
Northwood, NH Rallies Around Family After Fire Damages Home
🔥 The house and barn on Routes 202/9 in Northwood is home to a family of six. 🔥 Residents of Northwood including members of a Facebook group immediately went into action to help the family. 🔥 A GoFundMe page was also created to accept monetary donations. A...
Beverly J. Chase, 63
CONCORD — Beverly J. Chase, 63, of Lincoln passed away October 23, 2022, at Granite VNA Hospice House, Concord. Bev was employed many years at the Beacon Motel until her retirement in 2006. Bev loved the Boston sport teams and would watch the Red Sox with her Dad, and her favorite team was the Boston Bruins, watching a majority of those games with her nephew Ralphie.
Police arrest man in Concord
CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
Two people use shelter on State School property during subzero weekend
LACONIA — Despite subzero temperatures and freezing winds, the city’s temporary cold-weather shelter on the former State School Property remained almost entirely unused for the weekend. Fortunately, there were no reported deaths. Laconia Fire Chief Tim Joubert confirmed his department responded to two medical incidents involving unhoused people due to cold exposure.
The Home Beautiful employee-owners speak at national convention
BELMONT — Three employee-owners from The Home Beautiful recently traveled to Phoenix, Arizona, to attend the CCA Global Partners’ Winter convention. They were invited to speak about their experiences transitioning to an employee-owned cooperative. Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Young, Board President and Design Department Manager Jackie Lemire and...
Fatal crash in Manchester, NH
MANCHESTER — A 43-year-old man was killed during a crash in Manchester on Sunday. The incident took place on South Willow Street, near Perimeter Road, at around 5:45 p.m. Police say the motor vehicle crash involved a 2016 red Volkswagen Jetta and a 2013 gray Nissan Rogue. The driver...
