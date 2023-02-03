I thought readers might like to hear about my mother, Mildred Lindsay. Feb. 4 marks her 107th birthday. She currently resides at Peabody Place in Franklin. She keeps telling us that she is ready to go and doesn’t understand why the Lord doesn’t take her. Her vision is failing, she is almost completely deaf, can no longer walk and is on oxygen 24/7, but her appetite betrays her. She loves to eat and seems to almost inhale her food. She is especially fond of apple pie. I gave her a piece last week in a sandwich box. She scraped every bit out she could with a spoon, then licked the container thoroughly. She then stated, “I would have done a better job if I had a longer tongue!” Too funny!

FRANKLIN, NH ・ 5 HOURS AGO