Schools hope increased pay will attract needed staff
NORTHFIELD — Faced with difficulties in filling positions for substitute teachers and paraprofessionals, the Winnisquam Regional School District has voted to boost their pay from $80 to $90 per day, although some members want to raise it further. As one speaker said during the public comment period at a...
whdh.com
Milford, N.H. officials consider changing school transgender bathroom, locker room policy
MILFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - School officials in Milford, N.H. are considering reinstating a bathroom rule that would only allow students to use the restroom or locker room according to their biological sex. The previous change was instituted last fall by the school district’s superintendent, allowing students who consistently identify as...
valleypatriot.com
Conflict of Interest Torpedoes Thibault in Dracut ~ EYE ON DRACUT
Here we go again: Cue the violins for Dracut’s self-proclaimed victim, Phil Thibault. This time, he’s lamenting because he was rejected by the Board of Selectmen for the newly created at-large seat on the Zoning Bylaw Review Committee—and he’s blaming everyone but himself, just like he always does. Meanwhile, the board majority cited conflict of interest, as Thibault is an architect who conducts business in town. But Thibault doesn’t like the truth to get in his way.
laconiadailysun.com
Two people use shelter on State School property during subzero weekend
LACONIA — Despite subzero temperatures and freezing winds, the city’s temporary cold-weather shelter on the former State School Property remained almost entirely unused for the weekend. Fortunately, there were no reported deaths. Laconia Fire Chief Tim Joubert confirmed his department responded to two medical incidents involving unhoused people due to cold exposure.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Democratic Party Caucus slated for Feb. 15
LACONIA — The Gilford Democratic Party Caucus will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 15, at 7 p.m., at the Belknap County Democratic Office, 367 Union Ave. Sign up at mobilize.us/nhdp_events.
thepulseofnh.com
Appointments Canceled At Manchester VA Medical Center, Tilton Community Based Outpatient Clinic
Some in-person appointments have been canceled this week at both Manchester VA Medical Center and the Tilton Community Based Outpatient Clinic. The Department of Veterans Affairs Manchester Healthcare System says both facilities have had infrastructure issues caused by the recent cold weather. The affected appointments will now be conducted virtually or they’ll be rescheduled. Anyone who wants to check on the status of their appointment can call 603-624-4366.
laconiadailysun.com
Audubon hosts program on birding of Northern NH
MOULTONBOROUGH — The Loon Center and the Lakes Region Chapter of the New Hampshire Audubon Society will present a program on "Birds and Birding of Northern New Hampshire" by Bob Quinn on Thursday, Feb. 16, at 7 p.m. Quinn will share the wonders of birds and birding in the...
valleypatriot.com
Methuen Council Flip Flops on “Top Heavy Police Department” ~ PAYING ATTENTION! with TOM DUGGAN
Remember last year – when the Methuen City Council was attacking Police Chief Joe Solomon on a daily basis, feeding information to the Boston media claiming the police department was “too top heavy”?. Remember when they cut millions out of the police budget and laid off patrolmen...
manchesterinklink.com
A day in Central High School history that would have made Ron DeSantis’s head explode
Stand up. Speak up. It’s your turn. Ironically – or more likely deliberately – Florida governor Ron DeSantis chose the lead-up to Black History Month to announce his objection to the African-American history Advanced Placement curriculum proposed for high schools in the Sunshine State. He did so because he regarded it as too woke. In response, the College Board, the entity that administers Advanced Placement exams, watered down the curriculum by eliminating units about the intersectionality of race and class and race and gender – among other topics – and by sidelining famed Black artists and thinkers.
manchesterinklink.com
Lilac Estates: Brady Sullivan project offers long-term single-family rental homes in Laconia
LACONIA, NH – Lilac Valley Estates is the first community in the state of New Hampshire to offer single-family rental homes at 100 percent market rate, according to Brady Sullivan Properties, which has established this concept development in the beautiful lake-side city of Laconia, off Route 3. The development...
valleypatriot.com
Phil Thibault’s Accusations Are Outright Lies, There is No Conflict of Interest
The column is factually incorrect and injurious to my reputation. The piece contains false statements about my voting record as a Dracut Selectman and libelous accusations alleging conflict of interest that are demonstrably untrue. Further, these statements are malicious because the author knows they are untrue. First, I never opposed...
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 101 service calls from 8 a.m. last Wednesday to 8 a.m. last Friday. Four people were arrested.
valleypatriot.com
The Lasagna Lady ~ Home Health Aide Lillian Silva Delivers Different Kind of Caring
LAWRENCE – As a home health aide for 29 years at Tufts Medicine Care at Home, Lillian Silva supports her patients by assisting with their personal care and other daily living activities. On her days off, the dedicated caregiver extends her compassionate caring to the wider community as a volunteer with Lasagna Love.
WMUR.com
New billboards feature Maura Murray to renew focus on her case 19 years after she vanished in New Hampshire
There is a new push to find a Massachusetts college student who vanished after a car crash in Haverhill 19 years ago this week. Maura Murray’s family is relentless in their commitment to not let her case "become a file in a cabinet." Maura Murray was a star athlete...
4 Massachusetts towns ranked among 15 safest communities in America
Four Massachusetts towns have been ranked among the top 15 safest communities in America, according to a new report.
laconiadailysun.com
JBT Night raises 33k for the Cure Starts Now
LACONIA — The New England Wolves hosted the visiting Seacoast Spartans in their annual JBT Night on Jan. 28, to benefit the Cure Starts Now foundation. With over 500 fans in attendance, and with a variety of local shooters raising money for cancer research, the 8th annual JBT Night set a new standard of $33K raised for the foundation. In doing so, the Wolves battled the Spartans in a critical EHL contest and rallies from a 2-goal deficit to win in overtime 4-3 on the third goal of the context from Matyas Budina.
laconiadailysun.com
Rosalie Wright: Celebrating a life well lived at 107 years and counting
I thought readers might like to hear about my mother, Mildred Lindsay. Feb. 4 marks her 107th birthday. She currently resides at Peabody Place in Franklin. She keeps telling us that she is ready to go and doesn’t understand why the Lord doesn’t take her. Her vision is failing, she is almost completely deaf, can no longer walk and is on oxygen 24/7, but her appetite betrays her. She loves to eat and seems to almost inhale her food. She is especially fond of apple pie. I gave her a piece last week in a sandwich box. She scraped every bit out she could with a spoon, then licked the container thoroughly. She then stated, “I would have done a better job if I had a longer tongue!” Too funny!
laconiadailysun.com
Blood drives hosted by First United Methodist Church starting Feb. 9
GILFORD — It’s time to roll up a sleeve, because the American Red Cross is in constant need for blood and your contribution is important for a healthy and reliable blood supply across New England. The Knights of Columbus and the American Red Cross are sponsoring twice monthly blood drives with host, First United Methodist Church - Gilford, located at 18 Wesley Way, just off Route 11A.
WMUR.com
'Ice-in' declared on Lake Winnipesaukee after extreme cold in New Hampshire
GILFORD, N.H. — "Ice-in" was declared on Lake Winnipesaukee Sunday, according to Emerson Aviation. Emerson Aviation said the extreme cold over the weekend and the calming winds overnight into Sunday morning helped to make it happen. The declaration means all five ports visited by the M/S Mount Washington are...
NHPR
With housing in short supply, NH is rethinking how it helps unhoused people find a home
Ryan has been unhoused for four years now. He’s living in an encampment in Concord, but the winter elements are wearing him out. He says what’s helping him hold out is hope is that one day, he’ll have a roof over his head. “So I can have...
