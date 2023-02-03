ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Frog 104

VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?

Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
COBLESKILL, NY
Big Frog 104

15 Lovely Upstate New York Restaurants For Your Breakfast Routine

Doctors and experts all say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Here's 15 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the Neolithic (late Stone Age) era, when large stones were used to grind grains to make a sort of porridge. Porridge was also a staple of Roman Soldiers’ diets.
Big Frog 104

Popular Horse Show Canceled at NYS Fairgrounds This Year

The economy is hitting everyone in every way it seems and it would appear the latest victim is the New York State Breeders Horse Show Association. The New York State Breeders Horse Show Association is known to host an annual horse show at the New York State Fairgrounds each spring, but skyrocketing rent prices at the Fairgrounds seem to have forced the organization to cancel the show completely this year.
Big Frog 104

February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State

It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
BUFFALO, NY
Big Frog 104

24 Businesses We Loved Growing Up In Upstate New York

Are you ready to relax and unwind and take a trip down memory lane? Here's 24 businesses you remember, and loved, while growing up in Upstate New York. As time keeps ticking away, some of your favorite restaurants, businesses, shops, bakeries, and gas stations from yester-year are long gone. Places that held very special memories in your hearts, may now be empty buildings, torn down, or a completely different business that isn't what they were before. Which ones do you miss the most? Which ones do you wish you could have another meal at? Which ones do you wish you could shop at once more? Heck, you may be able to shop at Ames once again very soon. How cool is that?
Big Frog 104

New Yorkers React After Rare Earthquake Hit Us this Morning

One of the great things about living in the Northeast is that - for the most part - we don't have the real threat of unpredictable natural disasters that people in other parts of the country or world do. For instance, we're not getting many hurricanes, tornadoes, avalanches, landslides, wildfires, and droughts, but if we do, it's relatively mild.
NEW YORK STATE
Big Frog 104

Advocates Seek New York State Funding for Immigrant and Low-Income Communities

Activists in New York State are pushing for Governor Kathy Hochul to include funding for immigrant and low-income communities in the state's fiscal budget. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, progressive activists want funding for programs meant to aid immigrant and low-income communities included in the nearly $227 billion state budget plan.
Big Frog 104

How Dumb! Stolen Car Found After New Yorker Blows Through a Stop Sign

Breaking the law is dumb, but how this criminal got caught is even dumber. A DEC Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) was recently conducting a routine traffic stop when he made an incredible discovery. The person he pulled over was guilty for much more than just a traffic violation. What Happened?
Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York.

