VIDEO: Can You Spot the Eagles Hidden in the New York Snow?
Believe it or not, the frigid temperatures of February are actually an amazing time to spot one of the Hudson Valley's most majestic creatures. While many bird watchers flock (pun intended) to great eagle-watching spots like Bowdoin Park in Wappingers Falls, NY and Charles Point in Peekskill, NY in the warmer seasons, the first months of the year are actually considered "peak months" to spot our national bird. A recent video from Cobleskill, NY shows just how active eagles are... if you can spot them.
One Small Town Where ‘No One Dies’ Named Most Unusual in New York
New York state is so much more than just the city. There are plenty of places to explore and many have something unique and unusual to offer. But there's one small town in New York that's been named the weirdest one of all. Lily Dale, a hamlet, in southwestern New...
15 Lovely Upstate New York Restaurants For Your Breakfast Routine
Doctors and experts all say that breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Here's 15 places in Upstate New York you need to add to your routine. According to BreakfastCereal.org, the concept of eating breakfast began in the Neolithic (late Stone Age) era, when large stones were used to grind grains to make a sort of porridge. Porridge was also a staple of Roman Soldiers’ diets.
It’s Milky Way Season! One of Best Places to See it in Upstate New York
It's Milky Way season. And one of the best places to see it is in Upstate New York. The Milky Way season is from February to October. The Adirondack Mountains have some of the darkest skies in this part of the country, making it the perfect spot for star gazing.
Popular Horse Show Canceled at NYS Fairgrounds This Year
The economy is hitting everyone in every way it seems and it would appear the latest victim is the New York State Breeders Horse Show Association. The New York State Breeders Horse Show Association is known to host an annual horse show at the New York State Fairgrounds each spring, but skyrocketing rent prices at the Fairgrounds seem to have forced the organization to cancel the show completely this year.
Oops, Dead Woman Found Alive and Breathing By NY Funeral Director
Many New York nursing homes have been under fire for the treatment of residents since the pandemic, but this story out of Miller Place, a hamlet on New York's Long Island certainly takes the cake. The 82-year-old unidentified woman was pronounced dead on Saturday at 11:15 a.m. at the Water's...
6 Earthquakes That Caused The Most Damage In New York State
On Monday, February 6, 2023, a 3.8 magnitude earthquake was detected in Buffalo. The quake's epicenter was located 1.3 miles east northeast of West Seneca. The National Weather Service said,. At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It...
Did You Know This Presidential Assassin Had Ties to Central New York?
Did you know the man responsible for ending the life of a U.S. president had ties to Central New York?. Charles Guiteau is known throughout history as the man who assassinated President James A. Garfield, less than four months into his term. Before that, however, he lived in Oneida as part of the infamous Oneida Community.
February 6th 2023 Starts Off With An Earthquake In New York State
It looks like early morning February 6th 2023, New York State felt an Earthquake. According to the U.S. Earthquake Notification Service, it was a 3.8 magnitude:. The National Weather Service reports “At about 6:15 a.m. EST today, an earthquake was felt strongly by many people in the Buffalo, NY area. It is unknown yet if there is any damage from the earthquake.”
24 Businesses We Loved Growing Up In Upstate New York
Are you ready to relax and unwind and take a trip down memory lane? Here's 24 businesses you remember, and loved, while growing up in Upstate New York. As time keeps ticking away, some of your favorite restaurants, businesses, shops, bakeries, and gas stations from yester-year are long gone. Places that held very special memories in your hearts, may now be empty buildings, torn down, or a completely different business that isn't what they were before. Which ones do you miss the most? Which ones do you wish you could have another meal at? Which ones do you wish you could shop at once more? Heck, you may be able to shop at Ames once again very soon. How cool is that?
New Yorkers React After Rare Earthquake Hit Us this Morning
One of the great things about living in the Northeast is that - for the most part - we don't have the real threat of unpredictable natural disasters that people in other parts of the country or world do. For instance, we're not getting many hurricanes, tornadoes, avalanches, landslides, wildfires, and droughts, but if we do, it's relatively mild.
Wing Kings! Who Took Home the Honors at This Year’s CNY Wing Wars?
On Saturday, February 4th, a dozen of some of the best restaurants in Central New York waged saucy wing warfare at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro. So who came away victorious?!. The event was sponsored by the Joseph Michael Chubbuck Foundation and was an enormous success, having sold all...
Advocates Seek New York State Funding for Immigrant and Low-Income Communities
Activists in New York State are pushing for Governor Kathy Hochul to include funding for immigrant and low-income communities in the state's fiscal budget. According to a report by Nick Reisman of Spectrum News 1, progressive activists want funding for programs meant to aid immigrant and low-income communities included in the nearly $227 billion state budget plan.
How Dumb! Stolen Car Found After New Yorker Blows Through a Stop Sign
Breaking the law is dumb, but how this criminal got caught is even dumber. A DEC Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) was recently conducting a routine traffic stop when he made an incredible discovery. The person he pulled over was guilty for much more than just a traffic violation. What Happened?
Jessie James Decker’s Kids Steal the Show (From Home!) as She Sings National Anthem at NFL Pro Bowl
Jessie James Decker delivered a pitch-perfect rendition of the National Anthem before the 2023 NFL Pro Bowl on Sunday night (Feb. 5). And though her family didn't make the trip with her to Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., her kids still managed to be a big part of her performance as they watched on from their TV at home.
