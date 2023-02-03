Former prosecutor: Gilford police shooting investigation focuses on question of defense

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Former Laconia resident arrested day after prison release
BELMONT — Shane Goss, 45, a former Laconia resident, was arrested by Belmont police last Wednesday on a pair of warrants the same day he was released from the state prison, according to Belmont Police Capt. Stephen Ackerson. The warrants were in connection with a pair of burglaries allegedly committed by Goss in the Lakes Region.
newportdispatch.com
Police arrest man in Concord
CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
WMUR.com
Man found dead in rented cottage in Alton 35 years ago; case remains unsolved
ALTON, N.H. — Monday marked 35 years since a man was found dead in Alton, and his murder remains unsolved. The body of Gregory LeFevre, 35, was discovered on Feb. 6, 1988, at a cottage he rented. His landlord went to feed LeFevre's dogs after noticing his van was gone and discovered his body.
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 133 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday to 8 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
whdh.com
Manchester, NH robbery suspect arrested after crashing stolen car, running from police
MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire robbery suspect was arrested Saturday after allegedly crashing a stolen car and running from police. Police say Luis Concepcion, 51, is facing charges of robbery, reckless conduct, falsifying evidence, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and disobeying a police officer. Concepcion had just been arrested the week before after failing to show to court on multiple charges from 2022 and was released on personal recognizance bail.
Car Hits Tree, Rock in Exeter, New Hampshire, Crash; Driver Charged With DUI
A car was heavily damaged and the driver charged with drunk driving following a crash in Exeter early Monday morning. Exeter police chief Stephan R. Poulin said the driver of a 2014 Ford Focus, Sarah Arseneau, 21, of Stratham, went off Newfields Road around 12:30 a.m., and struck a tree and large boulder. The sedan wound up on its side.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault and burglary in Whitingham
READING — A 32-year-old man from Whitingham was cited following an incident in Reading back in January. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred on Wilmington Cross Road at around 3:20 p.m. on January 12. Following an investigation, police allege that William Elting had assaulted Thomas...
valleypatriot.com
Methuen Council Flip Flops on “Top Heavy Police Department” ~ PAYING ATTENTION! with TOM DUGGAN
Remember last year – when the Methuen City Council was attacking Police Chief Joe Solomon on a daily basis, feeding information to the Boston media claiming the police department was “too top heavy”?. Remember when they cut millions out of the police budget and laid off patrolmen...
manchesterinklink.com
Health Department warns of ‘overdose fatality spike,’ citing 7 fatal ODs in 48 hours
MANCHESTER, NH – The City of Manchester Police Department has reported seven suspected overdose fatalities over the past 48 hours. Of those fatalities, three individuals were unhoused, three were housed and one was found in a hotel. The City of Manchester is one of 20 communities newly selected nationally...
thepulseofnh.com
Four NH Communities Ranked For Safety
A new report finds four New Hampshire communities on a list of the safest places in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a financial advice site, Salem is ranked 49th, Derry is 273rd, Nashua 289th and Concord is 426th. The ranking of 660 communities nationwide is based on FBI crime statistics from 2021, the most recent year of available data.
laconiadailysun.com
Two people use shelter on State School property during subzero weekend
LACONIA — Despite subzero temperatures and freezing winds, the city’s temporary cold-weather shelter on the former State School Property remained almost entirely unused for the weekend. Fortunately, there were no reported deaths. Laconia Fire Chief Tim Joubert confirmed his department responded to two medical incidents involving unhoused people due to cold exposure.
WMUR.com
Russian smuggling ring ran through New Hampshire town, federal investigators say
MANCHESTER, N.H. — Alexey Brayman's house in the Meadow-Woods neighborhood of Merrimack looks like the other 70 or so other homes in the development, but it's what allegedly happened behind closed doors that had federal agents knocking. In December, Brayman was taken into custody and accused of aiding Russia's...
Update: 5-year-old boy dies after falling from third-story window in New Hampshire
A young child has passed away after falling from a window of multi-story building in Manchester on January 31, according to police.
Who Cares About a Balloon When a Legendary Spy Lived Among Us on the New Hampshire Seacoast?
It’s hard to get wrapped up in a spy balloon when we used to have one running a convenience store right here on the Seacoast. Not a balloon, genius. A spy. In fact, one of the most famous spies in U.S. history. Born in Rye, Herb Philbrick was a...
WMUR.com
New billboards feature Maura Murray to renew focus on her case 19 years after she vanished in New Hampshire
There is a new push to find a Massachusetts college student who vanished after a car crash in Haverhill 19 years ago this week. Maura Murray’s family is relentless in their commitment to not let her case "become a file in a cabinet." Maura Murray was a star athlete...
This New Hampshire Cat Calls the Mount Washington Observatory Home
Whether you're a cat person or not, you have to admit that this is cute. Meet Nimbus. He's a gray shorthair kitty who happens to live over 6,280 feet above sea level at New Hampshire's Mount Washington Observatory. This WMUR video explains that Nimbus was adopted from the Conway Area...
laconiadailysun.com
Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis
LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
WMUR.com
Fire crews in New Hampshire respond to hundreds of calls after frigid cold causes burst pipes, flooding
MANCHESTER, N.H. — After cold temperatures moved through this weekend, fire departments across the state are dealing with an influx of clean-up calls, as pipes burst and buildings flood. A frozen fire truck sat out all weekend in Manchester after a fire Friday night. Crews were at the scene...
whdh.com
Milford N.H. transgender bathroom policy to remain unchanged after heated school board meeting
MILFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - A packed and heated meeting inside Milford High School in Milford, N.H. Monday saw the school board opt to keep a current policy in place allowing transgender students to use the bathroom and locker room of their choice. The Milford School District’s Superintendent told 7NEWS earlier...
WMUR.com
1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — One person is dead and two others have minor injuries after an apparent head-on crash in Manchester. The Manchester Fire Department said the crash happened just after 5:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Willow Street and Perimeter Road. Manchester Fire Department said the person...
