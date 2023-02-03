ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilford, NH

Former prosecutor: Gilford police shooting investigation focuses on question of defense

By ADAM DRAPCHO, THE LACONIA DAILY SUN
laconiadailysun.com
 4 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
laconiadailysun.com

Former Laconia resident arrested day after prison release

BELMONT — Shane Goss, 45, a former Laconia resident, was arrested by Belmont police last Wednesday on a pair of warrants the same day he was released from the state prison, according to Belmont Police Capt. Stephen Ackerson. The warrants were in connection with a pair of burglaries allegedly committed by Goss in the Lakes Region.
LACONIA, NH
newportdispatch.com

Police arrest man in Concord

CONCORD — A 36-year-old man from New Hampshire was arrested on multiple warrants in Concord on Sunday. Police say they observed a suspicious vehicle operating on Route 106 in the area of Autumn Drive. The vehicle was seen trying to elude officers by pulling into the driveway of a...
CONCORD, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Laconia Police Log

LACONIA — Police handled 133 service calls from 8 a.m. last Friday to 8 a.m. Monday. Seven people were arrested.
LACONIA, NH
whdh.com

Manchester, NH robbery suspect arrested after crashing stolen car, running from police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A Manchester, New Hampshire robbery suspect was arrested Saturday after allegedly crashing a stolen car and running from police. Police say Luis Concepcion, 51, is facing charges of robbery, reckless conduct, falsifying evidence, receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, and disobeying a police officer. Concepcion had just been arrested the week before after failing to show to court on multiple charges from 2022 and was released on personal recognizance bail.
MANCHESTER, NH
newportdispatch.com

Man arrested for assault and burglary in Whitingham

READING — A 32-year-old man from Whitingham was cited following an incident in Reading back in January. Authorities say they were notified of an assault that occurred on Wilmington Cross Road at around 3:20 p.m. on January 12. Following an investigation, police allege that William Elting had assaulted Thomas...
WHITINGHAM, VT
thepulseofnh.com

Four NH Communities Ranked For Safety

A new report finds four New Hampshire communities on a list of the safest places in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a financial advice site, Salem is ranked 49th, Derry is 273rd, Nashua 289th and Concord is 426th. The ranking of 660 communities nationwide is based on FBI crime statistics from 2021, the most recent year of available data.
SALEM, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Two people use shelter on State School property during subzero weekend

LACONIA — Despite subzero temperatures and freezing winds, the city’s temporary cold-weather shelter on the former State School Property remained almost entirely unused for the weekend. Fortunately, there were no reported deaths. Laconia Fire Chief Tim Joubert confirmed his department responded to two medical incidents involving unhoused people due to cold exposure.
LACONIA, NH
laconiadailysun.com

Downtown cake shop shuttered by medical diagnosis

LACONIA — Thirteen years ago, LaShunda Allen began pursuing the dream of entrepreneurship. She started Ooo La La Creative Cakes out of her Meredith home, and for the past six years, out of a storefront downtown on Canal Street. That dream has come to an end, she said Tuesday,...
MEREDITH, NH
WMUR.com

1 dead, 2 injured after head-on crash in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — One person is dead and two others have minor injuries after an apparent head-on crash in Manchester. The Manchester Fire Department said the crash happened just after 5:40 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of South Willow Street and Perimeter Road. Manchester Fire Department said the person...
MANCHESTER, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy