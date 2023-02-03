Former prosecutor: Gilford police shooting investigation focuses on question of defense

A new report finds four New Hampshire communities on a list of the safest places in the U.S. According to MoneyGeek, a financial advice site, Salem is ranked 49th, Derry is 273rd, Nashua 289th and Concord is 426th. The ranking of 660 communities nationwide is based on FBI crime statistics from 2021, the most recent year of available data.

SALEM, NH ・ 15 HOURS AGO