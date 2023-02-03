Read full article on original website
BBC
Museum puzzled by 1970s classic car in pristine condition
A 50-year-old classic car has left museum staff puzzled after being discovered in pristine condition with fewer than 100 miles on the clock. The Great British Car Journey museum in Ambergate, Derbyshire, has unveiled the model - a 1974 Vauxhall Victor FE. The attraction said the "mystery" car was unearthed...
BBC
Cornish town hosts flash mob to attract new GP
Hundreds of people have descended on a Cornish town for a flash mob as residents try and help recruit new doctors to the area. Lostwithiel surgery has been struggling to find GPs, and one of the partners is retiring. Local company Really Lovely Projects decided to film a video to...
BBC
Council tenant evicted after causing months of misery
A tenant whose negligence and anti-social behaviour caused "misery" for their neighbours has been evicted. Mansfield District Council sought a possession order in 2017 against the tenant in the town's Oak Tree Estate for rent arrears. A hearing at Mansfield County Court found that between August 2021 and October 2022...
BBC
Public anger after council confirms Catmose Sports Centre closure
Campaigners say they are disappointed after a public meeting over the future of a Rutland leisure centre. Catmose Sports Centre in Oakham is set to close as no operator could be found willing to run it at no cost to the county council. Councillors were questioned by gym-goers, sport club...
BBC
Teacher and singer given top Isle of Man cultural award
A teacher described as a "wonderful and knowledgeable ambassador for everything Manx" has been given the Isle of Man's top cultural award. Fiona McArdle was awarded the Reih Bleeaney Vanannan in recognition of her contributions as a teacher, speaker and singer of the Gaelic language. Ms McArdle was chosen by...
BBC
City transformed for Netflix World War Two film
Bradford's Little Germany transformed for new Netflix drama. Six Triple Eight is the story of the only all-women, all-black US battalion during WWII. The city will stand in for war-battered Birmingham. The film stars Oprah Winfrey, Susan Sarandon and Kerry Washington. Parts of Bradford are going back in time as...
BBC
Liverpool cannot afford to scrap late-night bar levy, council told
A night levy on a city's bars is set to continue as a council "cannot afford" to scrap it, a committee has heard. The charge, which was introduced in Liverpool in 2016, has raised £1.5m towards policing and street cleaning. Businesses had asked Liverpool City Council's licensing committee to...
BBC
Fraisthorpe: Big turnout for dog's last trip to favourite beach
Animal lovers have rallied round to join a dog owner on her last walk with her collie before the pet was put down due to ill health. Sarah Keith's 12-year-old dog, Ella, was diagnosed with oral cancer. Wanting her to "go out with a bang", Ms Keith asked people on...
