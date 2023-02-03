The PGA Tour event at the TPC Scottsdale returns on Thursday after last year's event was dominated by incidents off the course. A hole-in-one from Sam Ryder on the 16th hole prompted many of the 20,000 spectators in the grandstand to throw beer cans onto the green, causing a 10-minute delay and when Justin Thomas, who was playing alongside Rahm, chipped in on the same hole during the final round it sparked similar scenes.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 7 HOURS AGO