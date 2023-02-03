ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

SkySports

Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano rematch to take place on May 20 in Dublin

Katie Taylor's rematch with Amanda Serrano has been set for May 20 in Dublin. The fight was announced as Taylor joined Serrano in the ring moments after the Puerto Rican had defeated Erika Cruz by unanimous decision in New York on Saturday night to become undisputed featherweight champion. Taylor won...
SkySports

Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner become undisputed world champions

Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner have become undisputed world champions following points victories in New York on Saturday night. Serrano - whose rematch with undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor has been announced for May 20 in Dublin - defeated Erika Cruz via unanimous decision to add the WBA featherweight title to her WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring belts.
SkySports

Fedor Emelianenko loses final MMA bout to Ryan Bader after iconic 23-year career

Fedor Emelianenko lost his final MMA bout on Saturday after Ryan Bader stopped him halfway through the first round with a relentless finish at Bellator 290. The 46-year-old says he is ending his 23-year MMA career with this bout, and he ceremonially laid down his gloves after the defeat in the familiar combat sports gesture by a retiring fighter.
OnlyHomers

Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies

The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
SkySports

Off The Fence: Mares’ Hurdle the right decision for Honeysuckle says Barry Geraghty

Barry Geraghty thinks the Honeysuckle team are making the right call in sending the dual Champion Hurdle heroine to the Mares’ Hurdle instead of defending her title at the Cheltenham Festival. The defending Champion Hurdler lost her unbeaten record when beaten on seasonal reappearance in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle...
SkySports

John Rahm hopeful fans 'rein back' on excessive celebrations at Phoenix Open

The PGA Tour event at the TPC Scottsdale returns on Thursday after last year's event was dominated by incidents off the course. A hole-in-one from Sam Ryder on the 16th hole prompted many of the 20,000 spectators in the grandstand to throw beer cans onto the green, causing a 10-minute delay and when Justin Thomas, who was playing alongside Rahm, chipped in on the same hole during the final round it sparked similar scenes.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SkySports

Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle: Honeysuckle set for final race at Cheltenham Festival next month

Connections of Honeysuckle have announced the popular nine-year-old will have one final run in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next month. Having lost her long unbeaten record first time out this season in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse behind Teahupoo and Klassical Dream, hopes were high she would return to winning ways at Leopardstown last weekend.

