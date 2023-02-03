Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Anthony Joshua announces Jermaine Franklin comeback fight for the O2 Arena on April 1
Anthony Joshua has announced that he will have his comeback fight against Jermaine Franklin on April 1 at the O2 Arena in London. This will be Joshua's first bout without at least one world title on the line in almost seven years. Watford's Joshua had unified the WBO, WBA and...
SkySports
Adam Azim targeting European title this summer ahead of crucial test against Santos Reyes on Saturday
Adam Azim wants to win the European title this summer. That is a mark of serious ambition for a 20-year-old who is only going into the eighth bout of his professional career on Saturday at Wembley Arena, live on Sky Sports. "Hopefully I'm going to be fighting for the European...
SkySports
Katie Taylor-Amanda Serrano rematch to take place on May 20 in Dublin
Katie Taylor's rematch with Amanda Serrano has been set for May 20 in Dublin. The fight was announced as Taylor joined Serrano in the ring moments after the Puerto Rican had defeated Erika Cruz by unanimous decision in New York on Saturday night to become undisputed featherweight champion. Taylor won...
SkySports
Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner become undisputed world champions
Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner have become undisputed world champions following points victories in New York on Saturday night. Serrano - whose rematch with undisputed lightweight world champion Katie Taylor has been announced for May 20 in Dublin - defeated Erika Cruz via unanimous decision to add the WBA featherweight title to her WBC, IBF, WBO, IBO and The Ring belts.
SkySports
Fedor Emelianenko loses final MMA bout to Ryan Bader after iconic 23-year career
Fedor Emelianenko lost his final MMA bout on Saturday after Ryan Bader stopped him halfway through the first round with a relentless finish at Bellator 290. The 46-year-old says he is ending his 23-year MMA career with this bout, and he ceremonially laid down his gloves after the defeat in the familiar combat sports gesture by a retiring fighter.
Legendary Wrestling Superstar Dies Tragically
There have been a number of sad reports coming out of the world of professional wrestling in recent weeks, with former stars passing away, both during their career and following it.
Former Professional Wresting Champion Tragically Dies
The wrestling world suffered a significant loss on Monday, February 6, 2023, when it was announced that a former professional wrestler has passed away. According to Shantel Potter Brun on Facebook, her uncle, and five-time Heavyweight Champion, "Thunderblood" Charles Norris passed away at age 57.
SkySports
Off The Fence: Mares’ Hurdle the right decision for Honeysuckle says Barry Geraghty
Barry Geraghty thinks the Honeysuckle team are making the right call in sending the dual Champion Hurdle heroine to the Mares’ Hurdle instead of defending her title at the Cheltenham Festival. The defending Champion Hurdler lost her unbeaten record when beaten on seasonal reappearance in the Hatton's Grace Hurdle...
SkySports
Tagenarine Chanderpaul - son of Shivnarine - scores double ton as West Indies openers share record stand
Tagenarine Chanderpaul - son of West Indies legend Shivnarine - scored a Test double century against Zimbabwe as he and captain Kraigg Brathwaite shared a national-record opening stand. Chanderpaul made 207 not out from 467 deliveries in West Indies' total of 447-6 declared in Bulawayo, scoring a...
SkySports
John Rahm hopeful fans 'rein back' on excessive celebrations at Phoenix Open
The PGA Tour event at the TPC Scottsdale returns on Thursday after last year's event was dominated by incidents off the course. A hole-in-one from Sam Ryder on the 16th hole prompted many of the 20,000 spectators in the grandstand to throw beer cans onto the green, causing a 10-minute delay and when Justin Thomas, who was playing alongside Rahm, chipped in on the same hole during the final round it sparked similar scenes.
SkySports
World Pool Championship: Francisco Sanchez Ruiz wins title in Kielce, Poland
Sanchez Ruiz, who was forced to come from behind against Mario He to reach the final, took a 6-4 lead in the race to 13 but a miss on the four in rack 11 brought Soufi in to cut the deficit back to one. Just when it seemed the Syrian...
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Challow Hurdle contender looks to get back on track at Fontwell
It would be a bit of a shock if Kilbeg King can’t get back to winning ways at Fontwell after running behind the Ballymore favourite Hermes Allen last time out. 2.30 Fontwell - Challow sixth returns to calmer waters. Kilbeg King was in the deep end when sixth in...
SkySports
Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle: Honeysuckle set for final race at Cheltenham Festival next month
Connections of Honeysuckle have announced the popular nine-year-old will have one final run in the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival next month. Having lost her long unbeaten record first time out this season in the Hatton's Grace at Fairyhouse behind Teahupoo and Klassical Dream, hopes were high she would return to winning ways at Leopardstown last weekend.
SkySports
LISTEN: Justin Rose's first win in four years, Ras Al Khaimah review and Phoenix Open preview
The trio review Justin Rose's first win in four years at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Daniel Gavins' dramatic victory in the Ras Al Khaimah Championship. Plus, a look ahead to the Phoenix Open this week and a very spooky Ponder the Pro. With Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy on...
SkySports
LeBron James' rise to fame - exclusive interview with former coach Keith Dambrot and lifelong friend Dru Joyce III
Just 36 points are standing in the way of LeBron James and the NBA's all-time points record, so we sat down with his high school head coach Keith Dambrot and lifelong friend Dru Joyce III, to chat all things basketball, including the 38-year-old's steady rise to fame on the court.
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Course and distance winners Tylos and Jilly Cooper clash in Wolverhampton feature on Tuesday
Wolverhampton is the focus of the Sky Sports Racing cameras on Tuesday as in-form course and distance winners clash in a competitive feature, all live from 5.30pm. 7.00 Wolverhampton - Tylos & Jilly Cooper face off in busy handicap. The feature Spreadex Sports 300 Spread Betting Cashback Handicap (7.00) at...
SkySports
Justin Rose eyes Ryder Cup return after booking spot at The Masters with PGA Tour win at Pebble Beach
The former world No 1 ended a four-year winless run with an impressive three-shot triumph at Pebble Beach, carding a final-round 66 to end the week on 18 under and claim an 11th PGA Tour victory. Rose went into the week as the world No 71 and in danger of...
Comments / 0