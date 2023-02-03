Read full article on original website
Related
beckershospitalreview.com
4 drug shortages to watch in February
Of the hundreds of drugs currently in short supply, there are four shortages to keep an eye on in February, according to the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. 1. Fluorouracil, known as 5FU: The common cancer medication, which is normally used in combination with newer cancer drugs for chemotherapy, has four products in shortage. Drugmaker Fresenius Kabi said the estimated resupply date is early February, according to the ASHP.
beckershospitalreview.com
1st postpartum depression pill may be approved in August
An investigative drug for treating postpartum depression is one step closer to being the first federally approved pill for the condition that affects 1 in 8 mothers, The Boston Globe reported Feb. 6. In a news release, Sage Therapeutics said the FDA accepted its new drug application filing for zuranolone...
beckershospitalreview.com
RSV drug candidates face hurdles
Technicalities on routine vaccinations and administrative timelines for hospital formulary processes could hinder children's protection against respiratory syncytial virus. During the 2022-23 viral illness season, pediatric RSV cases skyrocketed as many children's hospitals filled to capacity. Nearly every child contracts RSV before the age of 2, but this fall saw an early surge of cases. Most children recover, but more severe cases require weeks of hospitalized care. There's one approved preventive drug, but it's only for a specific population.
beckershospitalreview.com
FDA seeks data from at-home COVID-19 tests
The FDA is encouraging people to anonymously report the results of at-home COVID-19 tests to help public health officials better track virus trends. The agency is requesting people voluntarily submit positive or negative results for every at-home test performed to the website makemytestcount.org. This testing data can help public health...
beckershospitalreview.com
Study links SSRI antidepressant to reduction in COVID hospitalizations and deaths
The antidepressant fluvoxamine is associated with lower hospitalization and deaths for patients diagnosed with COVID-19, new research found. Researchers conducted a meta-analysis using data from six randomized controlled trials and five observational studies that compared selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors to a placebo or the standard of care. They excluded studies assessing patients with past or ongoing SSRI prescriptions.
beckershospitalreview.com
Tuberculosis patient's treatment refusal prompts court orders
Health officials in Washington state have filed numerous court orders requiring a woman with an active tuberculosis infection to isolate and receive treatment, NBC News reported Jan. 3. Over the past year, the state health department has repeatedly sought court orders for the woman, who has refused to isolate or...
beckershospitalreview.com
Regular cannabis users may require more anesthesia before procedures
A growing body of research and anecdotal reports indicate people who regularly use cannabis require more anesthesia during medical procedures. The challenge is getting patients to be honest about their use, experts told The Wall Street Journal in a Feb. 7 report. The news outlet cited several studies suggesting regular...
beckershospitalreview.com
Which vaccines are pharmacists authorized to administer? A state breakdown
Other than the nationwide authority for pharmacists to administer COVID-19 vaccines, there is wide variation among states on which vaccines pharmacists and pharmacy technicians are authorized to administer, according to the American Disease Prevention Coalition. The breakdown:. Seven states allow pharmacists to administer all FDA-approved vaccines to adults without individual...
beckershospitalreview.com
Hospital-acquired sepsis cases jumped nearly 50% in California amid pandemic
In the first year of the pandemic, another problem quietly grew: hospital-acquired sepsis. Across California hospitals, the number of patients who developed sepsis while in the hospital increased by 46 percent between 2019 and 2021, according to a Feb. 5 report from the Los Angeles Times. Data from the California...
beckershospitalreview.com
Adults on dialysis, particularly minorities, 100 times more likely to acquire staph infections than adults not on dialysis: CDC
Adults on dialysis treatment for end-stage kidney disease were 100 times more likely to be diagnosed with a Staphylococcus aureus bloodstream infection when compared with adults not on dialysis, according to a Feb. 6 CDC Vital Signs report. Further, Hispanic and Black patients were found to have higher rates of...
beckershospitalreview.com
New Jersey health system looks to streamline care through Memora partnership
Marlton, N.J.-based Virtua Health tapped virtual care company Memora to automate routine clinician tasks. The Memora platform can integrate within Virtua's EHR system. The implementation of the platform will initially focus on colonoscopy procedures, specialty pharmacy and congestive heart failure, according to a Feb. 7 Memora news release. "In-turn, Memora...
beckershospitalreview.com
Tdap vaccine during pregnancy protects 9 out of 10 newborns against whooping cough: CDC
Receiving a Tdap vaccination during the third trimester of a pregnancy provides protection against whooping cough for the first two months of the baby's life, according to a CDC study published Feb. 6 in JAMA Pediatrics. After tracking cases of whooping cough in infants between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec....
beckershospitalreview.com
Demand for antibiotics sees a 2nd wave
The fill rate for oral antibiotics is nearing a second peak after falling since the end of 2022, GoodRx data shows. In November, the prescription fill rate for antibiotics increased to 1.4 percent before declining to a 0.89 percent fill rate in the first week of 2023. The end of January — the most recent data available on GoodRx's dashboard, which was updated Feb. 7 — saw a 1.36 percent nationwide fill rate for antibiotics.
beckershospitalreview.com
ASHP launches tool to help the national pharmacy technician shortage
As a plethora of healthcare settings struggle with hiring and retaining pharmacy technicians, the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists introduced an online tool Feb. 6 aimed at addressing the nationwide shortage. The tool, found at rxtechteam.org and sponsored by the pharmaceutical company Chiesi USA, pulls advice from a committee with...
beckershospitalreview.com
17 hospitals, health systems reporting net operating losses
Healthcare organizations across the country reported financial results in January. Here are 17 Becker's has reported posting operating losses:. 1. Denver Health, Colorado's safety-net hospital, reported a net operating loss of $60.7 million in 2022 as contract labor expenses and salaries continued to be a significant driver of costs. 2....
beckershospitalreview.com
CMS hospital readmission reduction program ineffective for COPD, study suggests
Researchers found CMS' Hospital Readmissions Reduction Program slowed adoption of quality inpatient care for people with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. The analysis, published in the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, compared the quality of inpatient COPD care before (January 2010 to September 2014) and after (October 2014 to December 2018) the inclusion of COPD exacerbations in the program. Researchers analyzed data from nearly 950,000 hospital admissions for COPD exacerbation among 995 hospitals.
beckershospitalreview.com
Is international training key to saving rural care? Physicians weigh in
Fifteen percent of Americans live in rural areas with limited access to healthcare. In part due to the limited access to care, the same group is more likely to suffer from strokes, heart disease, accidental deaths and chronic lower respiratory disease, according to the CDC. "They also have higher rates...
beckershospitalreview.com
5 cancer centers opening, expanding, suspending services
Here are five cancer centers opening, expanding or suspending cancer services:. Bridgeport, W.Va.-based WVU Medicine United Hospital is expanding radiation services at its Cecil B. Highland, Jr. & Barbara B. Highland Cancer Center. Sioux Falls, S.D.-based Sanford Health will open the Sanford Cancer Center in Bismarck, N.D., on Feb. 6.
beckershospitalreview.com
Newly discovered protein may be therapeutic target for sepsis, other infections
The discovery of a protein showed signs of being a possible therapeutic target for monoclonal antibody treatment in sepsis cases as well as other infectious diseases, including COVID-19, according to research led by Haichao Wang, PhD, a professor and director of the laboratory of emergency medicine at Northwell Health's Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research in Manhasset, N.Y.
beckershospitalreview.com
AHA provides guidance for staffing, resources to improve stroke center patient care
The American Heart Association released new clinical practice guidelines for stroke centers, which include staffing, leadership and resource requirements to reduce variability and improve quality of care. The statement, published in Stroke, should be viewed as a call to action, according to a Feb. 7 AHA news release. It proposes...
Comments / 0