ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Veterans Voices: Kaitlyn Simerly among young female vets making an impact after service

By Josh Smith
WJHL
WJHL
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mg7Ie_0kbs5kg200

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Kaitlyn Simerly may have graduated from high school without a clear direction for her future, but when she visited a Navy Recruiter in Johnson City, the now 26-year-old said one thing was perfectly clear.

“I said, ‘This is what I want to do,'” she said. “I want to be a hospital corpsman. I don’t want any other job. Don’t offer them to me. If I don’t get that job, I’m not going.'”

Cadet Nurse Corps veteran disappointed by lack of congressional action

The Navy agreed to her terms, and over the next four-and-a-half years while assigned to Paris Island, South Carolina and Camp Pendleton, California, Simerly said she grew up.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HBKho_0kbs5kg200
Simerly says she didn’t have a clear direction at first but found her focus as a Navy Medical Corpsman. (Photo: Kaitlyn Simerly)

“I was lacking a lot of perspective and diversity,” she said. “I didn’t know that I was lacking it, and then I left and everything changed. It created me, and 26-year-old me is like, ‘who was the 20-year-old me?'”

After the Navy, Simerly wanted to come home. Instead of continuing a medical career, she started fresh as a real estate agent in the Tri-Cities.

“I absolutely love it,” she said. “I love my first-time buyers, especially. I get to help them live out their dreams.”

Shelved for years, unclaimed veterans’ remains get final resting place at Mountain Home

Simerly said she’s been surprised by the level of her success after the Navy, and she’s been surprised by something else.

“When people think of a veteran, they don’t see me,” she said. “I think that they see maybe an older adult who has the hat. And I love those guys. I love those people, but that’s not me.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oDyEK_0kbs5kg200
Simerly takes part in physical training in this undated photo. “Everything changed,” she said of her time in service. “It created me.” (Photo: Kaitlyn Simerly)

Simerly believes it’s a common challenge facing young women veterans nationwide. In her experience, civilians aren’t the ones struggling to accept her and other vets her age.

“I think that they are just like, ‘Oh, great. Thank you for your service. I would have never known that you were in service, but thank you.’ The pushback is definitely more from other veterans.”

As a member of the youngest generation of military veterans, Simerly said she’s hoping for improved communication and a new approach to helping veterans after their service is done.

“I think that there’s a need for new perspectives of people who have recently served or have served during the 9-11 era,” she said. “Post-9-11 veterans are the highest rate of military and veterans suicides ever calculated. I think that statistic alone calls for a change in the way that some of our fellow veterans think about how to target our audience.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

Homeless vets see permanent housing thanks to James H. Quillen Med Center

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hundreds of homeless Veterans in the Tri-Cities region now have permanent housing thanks to the James H. Quillen VA Medical Center (JHQVAMC). A release from JHQVAMC said the facility provided housing placements to 232 Veterans experiencing homelessness as part of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ (VA) nationwide goal to […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Local students awarded by Eastman for Black History Month essays

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Five local high school students took home cash prizes for their essays delivered during Eastman’s 9th Annual Black History Month Oratorical Contest. This competition aims to create a greater understanding of Black and African American contributions to science, technology, engineering, math and arts, according to Eastman. It also serves as a […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

“The Dream Continues”: ETSU hosts civil rights play

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – East Tennessee State University (ETSU) hosted a one-night-only event on Monday to honor and celebrate Black History Month. The Dream Continues: The History of the Civil Rights Movement is an oratorical play retelling of events during the civil rights movement, from slavery to the present day. The work was written […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

KPT, JC firefighters walk to raise awareness on PTSD

TRI-CITIES, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local professional firefighters are joining a statewide effort this week to raise awareness on post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and suicide within the fire service community. A release from the Kingsport Firefighters Association says their members, as well as Johnson City’s association will join the 2023 “A Walk for Dustin”. This event […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Applicants for KCS superintendent released

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee School Board Association (TSBA) officials released the application materials of six applicants in the running for the Kingsport City Schools (KCS) superintendent position on Monday, and News Channel 11 has compiled their backgrounds for public review. Dr. Jaime Cole Located in New Albany, Indiana, Jaime Cole’s work history includes two […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Tweetsie, mountain bike trails win big in Lee budget

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Tweetsie Trail extension advocates described their feelings identically Tuesday after learning Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee was recommending $6.3 million of state funds to make the extension a reality. “I’m just thrilled to have this opportunity,” said Carter County mayor Patty Woodby, who has worked to secure a Tweetsie Trail extension […]
CARTER COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Greeneville man describes moment US shot down balloon

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WJHL) – Stan Bailey and his wife Jeannie were relaxing at Myrtle Beach when they witnessed history: the moment United States jets shot down a suspected spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina. The Baileys, who are originally from Greeneville, Tennessee, had just started a month-long trip to the southern beach […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WJHL

Emory & Henry partners with Southwest Virginia Higher Education

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – Leaders from Emory & Henry College and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center signed a partnership agreement in Abingdon Tuesday. The agreement will bring new programs to the Abingdon education center campus. Those programs will focus on healthcare and business, according to a release from Emory & Henry. The release states […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Bill aims to alleviate mammogram costs for women

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local state representative Rebecca Alexander proposed a bill that’s aiming to get the mammogram process, all the way up to potential diagnosis, paid for 100%. Alexander said this bill is the second part of a bill passed last year. “This bill goes one step further, and it will take away […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Ballad announces addition of new walk-in crisis center

Ballad Health announced the opening of its new Walk-in Behavioral Crisis Center at Woodridge Hospital, 403 N. State of Franklin Road, on Monday. The clinic soft launched in December, but is now fully up and running. It will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week for patients experiencing behavioral health emergencies, according to Nikki Vanburen, Woodridge chief nursing officer and associate administrator.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

Elizabethton high schoolers present findings in Redhead Murders investigation

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Elizabethton High School students and their teacher believe a single person is responsible for the Redhead Murders after undertaking a months-long investigation. The Redhead Murders took place in the mid-1980s across the South, leaving several women with red or brown hair dead. Many of the victims were found in Tennessee, […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

STEM competition takes kids’ passions to future careers

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — East Tennessee State University (ETSU) hosted a robotics competition for kids ages kindergarten to 12th grade. The Robot Drone League is presented by Streamworks, a Kingsport educational non-profit focused in promoting STEM to children and getting them interested in potential future careers. “I think that Robot Drone League is pretty […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
WJHL

WJHL

50K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy