2/6/23 Hometown Broadcasting News Monday
A Fond du Lac man was arrested for his 8th operating while intoxicated offense just before midnight Saturday night after driving the wrong way on Fond du Lac County Highway D in the Town of Fond du Lac. A Sheriff’s Sergeant saw the man driving north in the southbound lanes of County Highway D near Brown Road and pulled the 43-year-old Fond du Lac man over. There was a bottle of whiskey in the front passenger’s seat and the man allegedly showed signs of impairment. He refused to take field sobriety testing and was arrested. During the investigation he was taken to St. Agnes Hospital where he verbally and physically assaulted nursing staff. He also made threats to law enforcement. He is being charged with his 8th OWI offense, threats to law enforcement, battery to a health care provider, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer.
2/6/23 Fatal Two-Vehicle Accident in Waushara County
One person was killed and two others injured in a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 21 in Waushara County’s Town of Marion just after noon Sunday. It happened on Highway 21 at 22nd Avenue. Life-saving measures were attempted on the driver of a Chevy Impala, but the person died at the scene. The driver and a passenger of a Chevy Equinox were taken by ambulance to ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah. Investigators say it appears failure to stop at a stop sign and alcohol were contributing factors in the crash. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Wautoma Area Fire District, Wautoma Police Department, the State Patrol, Waushara County EMS, and the County Medical Examiner’s Office. It was Waushara County’s first fatal traffic accident of the year.
2/5/23 FDL Public Library Art Exhibit The Story of Music
Discover the joy of music through art during February’s art exhibit at the Langdon Divers Community Gallery. More than 20 local and regional artists will be on display throughout the month with artwork created using the theme of “music.”. Some are works pertaining to musical artists, while other...
