Freeway closures on hold; some ramp work ongoing

With thousands of visitors descending on the Valley for next weekend’s Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open, Arizona Department of Transportation has put a hold on construction-related freeway closures until after the two high-traffic events.

While improvement-project work will continue, ADOT has worked with contractors and paused all full-freeway closures in the Valley from Feb. 1 to Feb. 15.

ADOT developed the no-closures policy to limit impact on Super Bowl and other special-event-related traffic in Phoenix and Glendale.

“We don’t want fans, volunteers and workers to be sidelined in getting to where they need or want to be during the events ahead of the big game,” said ADOT Central District Administrator Randy Everett. “Our teams can focus on work away from the pavement. But whether you’re a visitor or local resident, we want to avoid conflicts with our ongoing improvement projects.”

However, there will be some lane restrictions and ramp closures this weekend, ADOT said. They include:

Westbound Interstate 10 ramp to eastbound U.S. 60/Superstition Freeway, 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday for bridge work. The recommended detour for westbound I-10 drivers is exit at Broadway Road, turn left to enter eastbound I-10 and connect to eastbound U.S. 60.

I-10, narrowed to two lanes in both directions overnight from 40th Street to 48th Street near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday for barrier work.

The following ramps will be closed 8 p.m. Sunday to 4 a.m. Monday:

Eastbound I-10 off-ramps and on-ramps at 40th Street.

Southbound State Route 143 ramp to eastbound I-10.

Eastbound U.S. 60 on-ramp at Priest Drive.

Westbound U.S. 60 HOV ramp to westbound I-10.

In addition, the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Broadway Road will be closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 6 p.m. Sunday for construction. ADOT recommends drivers use the westbound I-10 on-ramp at 40th Street.

ADOT recommends allowing extra travel time and planning to use other ramps and detour routes during these overnight restrictions.

ADOT said in the cases where overnight lane or ramp restrictions affect traffic, those restrictions are scheduled in areas away from special events.

This post Freeway closures on hold; some ramp work ongoing appeared first on InMaricopa .