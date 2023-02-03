ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

FOX Sports

Memphis Showboats' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know

The Memphis Showboats' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The Showboats, coached by Todd Haley, open the season April 15 against the Philadelphia Stars in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
The Spun

Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded

Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
Larry Brown Sports

Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment

Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports

South Carolina vs. UConn highlights: Gamecocks top Huskies on FOX

No. 1 South Carolina went on the road and defeated the No. 5 UConn Huskies on Sunday, 81-77, as women's college basketball took center stage on FOX. With the win, the Gamecocks remained undefeated, having now won 23 straight. They also snapped the Huskies' 14-game winning streak with Sunday's comeback victory.
FOX Sports

Sean Payton to ban all personal coaches at Denver Broncos facility | THE HERD

Sean Payton addressed the media after his introduction as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos and was asked about Russell Wilson’s personal coach in the locker room. Payton shuts down the idea of any outside coaches within the locker room next season, and Colin explains this is exactly what Wilson needs next season to get back on track.
FOX Sports

Nick Sirianni is 'the right guy' for Eagles. Just ask his players

PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni's introduction to Philadelphia was funny, in a not-so-funny sort of way. He was a virtual unknown, replacing a Philly legend, and there were already worries that the Eagles had reached too far to find their new head coach. Then his opening press conference was …...
FOX Sports

Why the Brady-Belichick relationship is being 'lost' in football | THE HERD

Colin Cowherd weighs in on the Brady-Belichick dynasty in New England and explains what they had together was a special relationship because they were able to have hard conversation together throughout their entire career. Colin Compares the Brady-Belichick relationship to many player-coaches’ relationships today in the NFL and NBA and explains the culture is shifting in football because players are being pandered to.
FOX Sports

Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim apologizes for comments on ACC teams 'buying' players

Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim has issued an apology after claiming other ACC schools have deceitfully used NIL to build their rosters. "I would like to clarify remarks I made in a conversation I had with a media member following our game on Saturday evening," Boeheim said in a statement. "I apologize to the schools I mentioned. I believe the ACC member institutions are in compliance with NCAA rules governing Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). It was not my intention to imply otherwise."
FOX Sports

Mahomes reflects on past SB loss as Chiefs prepare to face Eagles | THE CARTON SHOW

Patrick Mahomes takes a look back on his past Super Bowl appearances, and explains why the loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sticks with him as he prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Greg Jennings and Craig Carton agree with Kansas City Chiefs have an upper hand with their strong offense, but does Mahomes' past experiences in the Super Bowl give him enough of an edge over Jalen Hurts?
FOX Sports

Chiefs are early 1.5-point underdogs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Nick reacts | What's Wright?

Nick Wright believes his Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII despite being early 1.5-point underdogs vs. the Eagles. Nick foresees Patrick Mahomes having his first great Super Bowl from start to finish and believes the Eagles defense will be exposed on the back end. The Eagles have only played against 5 above average quarterbacks the entire season and Nick believes the Eagles are not ‘ready’ to play Mahomes. Nick looks to the year each team has had and explains the Chiefs have shown they are battle tested unlike the Eagles. Watch as Nick makes his case for the Chiefs to end up on top in Super Bowl LVII.
