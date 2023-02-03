Nick Wright believes his Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII despite being early 1.5-point underdogs vs. the Eagles. Nick foresees Patrick Mahomes having his first great Super Bowl from start to finish and believes the Eagles defense will be exposed on the back end. The Eagles have only played against 5 above average quarterbacks the entire season and Nick believes the Eagles are not ‘ready’ to play Mahomes. Nick looks to the year each team has had and explains the Chiefs have shown they are battle tested unlike the Eagles. Watch as Nick makes his case for the Chiefs to end up on top in Super Bowl LVII.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 19 HOURS AGO