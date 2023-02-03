Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
University of Alabama Head Basketball Coach Nate Oats Receives a Contract Extension Through 2029. See New Buyout DetailsZack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Have You Seen Them? Kids From Alabama Missing Since July 2022- NowThe World Around Jae and BeyondAlabama State
University Of Alabama Basketball Player Provided Gun Used To Kill A Woman. Smart Move?Chibuzo NwachukuTuscaloosa, AL
The Tuscaloosa mother, 23, who was slain on the Strip was described as a "lovely young lady who loved her family."Sherif SaadTuscaloosa, AL
Former College Football Star Found DeadOnlyHomersTuscaloosa, AL
FOX Sports
Alabama's Nick Saban hires new coordinators - how Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele will impact the Tide
Fox Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on the newest additions to the Alabama staff after Nick Saban hired former Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and former Miami defensive coordinator Kevin Steele. Then, RJ discusses how this affects both Notre Dame and Miami.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders gave Eddie George the confidence to coach at an HBCU | CLUB SHAY SHAY
Eddie George tells Shannon that Deion Sanders gave him the confidence to take the job at Tennessee State and coach at an HBCU. “What Deion did at Jackson State was inspirational.”
FOX Sports
Memphis Showboats' 2023 USFL schedule: Everything to know
The Memphis Showboats' full schedule for the 2023 USFL season was released Tuesday. The Showboats, coached by Todd Haley, open the season April 15 against the Philadelphia Stars in Memphis at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Fans can visit theUSFL.com for purchasing information on affordable tickets, including general admission, premium and...
Report: Another Star NFL Quarterback Might Be Traded
Aaron Rodgers isn't the only star NFL quarterback who could get traded this offseason. According to a report from ESPN, the Baltimore Ravens and star quarterback Lamar Jackson are not close on a contract extension. They're reportedly $100 million apart in discussions. So, Jackson could be traded. ...
prosportsextra.com
Cleveland Browns First Round Pick Found Dead; Pro Bowler With Los Angeles Rams
I’ll never enjoy covering these stories but whenever someone sadly passes away we need to make sure it’s covered. If you’re a fan of USC or the Los Angeles Rams this persons death might hurt you more than on average. Former Cleveland Browns first round pick, Charles,...
Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment
Patrick Mahomes might need to ask for a little forgiveness from his wife. Mahomes spoke with the media on Monday during Super Bowl Opening Night ahead of Sunday’s big game between his Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. The Chiefs quarterback was asked about his Valentine’s Day plans considering the holiday is on February... The post Patrick Mahomes might be in trouble with his wife over 1 comment appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FOX Sports
Eagles or Chiefs? Andrew Whitworth makes his Super Bowl LVII pick | THE CARTON SHOW
Andrew Whitworth, Super Bowl Champion, joins the Carton Show ahead of Sunday's big game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles. Whitworth takes a look back at his own experiences playing in the Super Bowl, and makes his pick for who will win Super Bowl LVII.
FOX Sports
South Carolina vs. UConn highlights: Gamecocks top Huskies on FOX
No. 1 South Carolina went on the road and defeated the No. 5 UConn Huskies on Sunday, 81-77, as women's college basketball took center stage on FOX. With the win, the Gamecocks remained undefeated, having now won 23 straight. They also snapped the Huskies' 14-game winning streak with Sunday's comeback victory.
FOX Sports
Iowa reveals Brian Ferentz's new contract | Number One College Football Show
Fox Sports’ RJ Young shares his thoughts on Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz and his recent contract modifications. Then, RJ explains what he believes the consequences will be if he does not meet these goals this upcoming year.
FOX Sports
Sean Payton to ban all personal coaches at Denver Broncos facility | THE HERD
Sean Payton addressed the media after his introduction as the new head coach of the Denver Broncos and was asked about Russell Wilson’s personal coach in the locker room. Payton shuts down the idea of any outside coaches within the locker room next season, and Colin explains this is exactly what Wilson needs next season to get back on track.
FOX Sports
Indiana reaches No. 2 in women’s AP Top 25; South Carolina still No. 1
South Carolina beat a top opponent to remain No. 1 in The Associated Press women’s college basketball poll released Monday and now has a showdown with another one looming this weekend. The Gamecocks (23-0) topped then-No. 5 UConn, 81-77, on Sunday to remain unbeaten and stay the unanimous choice...
FOX Sports
Nick Sirianni is 'the right guy' for Eagles. Just ask his players
PHILADELPHIA — Nick Sirianni's introduction to Philadelphia was funny, in a not-so-funny sort of way. He was a virtual unknown, replacing a Philly legend, and there were already worries that the Eagles had reached too far to find their new head coach. Then his opening press conference was …...
FOX Sports
Why the Brady-Belichick relationship is being 'lost' in football | THE HERD
Colin Cowherd weighs in on the Brady-Belichick dynasty in New England and explains what they had together was a special relationship because they were able to have hard conversation together throughout their entire career. Colin Compares the Brady-Belichick relationship to many player-coaches’ relationships today in the NFL and NBA and explains the culture is shifting in football because players are being pandered to.
FOX Sports
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim apologizes for comments on ACC teams 'buying' players
Syracuse men's basketball coach Jim Boeheim has issued an apology after claiming other ACC schools have deceitfully used NIL to build their rosters. "I would like to clarify remarks I made in a conversation I had with a media member following our game on Saturday evening," Boeheim said in a statement. "I apologize to the schools I mentioned. I believe the ACC member institutions are in compliance with NCAA rules governing Name, Image and Likeness (NIL). It was not my intention to imply otherwise."
FOX Sports
How Chiefs can beat Eagles in Super Bowl despite a limited Patrick Mahomes
Patrick Mahomes' greatness and the Chiefs' pass-rush dominance catapulted Kansas City past the Bengals in the AFC title game two weekends ago. But the NFC-champion Eagles, K.C.'s foe in Super Bowl LVII on Sunday (6:30 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports App), represent a much bigger challenge. Philadelphia...
FOX Sports
Mahomes reflects on past SB loss as Chiefs prepare to face Eagles | THE CARTON SHOW
Patrick Mahomes takes a look back on his past Super Bowl appearances, and explains why the loss to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers sticks with him as he prepares to face the Philadelphia Eagles. Greg Jennings and Craig Carton agree with Kansas City Chiefs have an upper hand with their strong offense, but does Mahomes' past experiences in the Super Bowl give him enough of an edge over Jalen Hurts?
FOX Sports
10 best Super Bowls of all time ranked: Eli Manning to Bradshaw to Brady
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are the two best teams in the NFL this season. They have two of the top three offenses, two of the top three defenses, and their quarterbacks are two of the three finalists for NFL MVP. So Super Bowl LVII has all the...
FOX Sports
College Basketball Power Rankings: Purdue remains No. 1, but Texas is on rise
You know at least one guy who has to fill out multiple brackets every March Madness. In the past, it may have produced an eye roll from you. Why can't he just have one bracket that he's committed to? Why does he have Duke losing in the second round in one projection, and winning it all in another?
FOX Sports
Chiefs are early 1.5-point underdogs vs. Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Nick reacts | What's Wright?
Nick Wright believes his Chiefs will win Super Bowl LVII despite being early 1.5-point underdogs vs. the Eagles. Nick foresees Patrick Mahomes having his first great Super Bowl from start to finish and believes the Eagles defense will be exposed on the back end. The Eagles have only played against 5 above average quarterbacks the entire season and Nick believes the Eagles are not ‘ready’ to play Mahomes. Nick looks to the year each team has had and explains the Chiefs have shown they are battle tested unlike the Eagles. Watch as Nick makes his case for the Chiefs to end up on top in Super Bowl LVII.
