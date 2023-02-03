ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Ragin’ Cajuns Chase away Warhawks, pick up fifth straight win

By George Faust
WNTZ
WNTZ
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0z51gu_0kbs5NZR00

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Women’s Basketball team’s shooting was on point in crunch time on Thursday, February 2 lifting the team to a 66-58 win over ULM at the Cajundome.

Louisiana (14-9, 8-3 SBC) landed its fifth consecutive victory, now the team’s season-best winning streak, by shooting 61.5 percent (8-of-13) from the field and 80 percent (12-of-15) at the free throw line in the fourth quarter to generate 29 points that chased off the Warhawks (7-15, 3-8 SBC) who led at halftime and were up one heading into the final frame.

The Ragin’ Cajuns needed just over a minute into the fourth to attain a firm grip on the lead. Destiny Rice faked out ULM defenders in the lane for the go-ahead basket at the 9:39 mark, then after a steal it was Alicia Blanton completing a three-point play eight seconds later to push the lead to 42-38.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Daily News

After a ULM miss, it was Nubia Benedith burying a triple at 8:35 for Louisiana’s third consecutive make to start the fourth quarter. Benedith’s timely trey stretched the lead to 45-38 and the Warhawks were in full back-pedaling mode.

Sherry Porter assured UL that ULM would be at arm’s length the rest of the way as she provided six points over the next five minutes to answer back at the Warhawks’ advances. Porter spun into the lane and gave the Cajuns ample insurance with a basket off glass with 3:53 remaining to open a 53-44 edge.

Tamera Johnson , who took over with nine points in the final stanza, landed the knockout punch when she beat her defender down the baseline for a reverse layup and a foul to register a three-point play that increased the advantage to 56-46.

On the ensuing Ragin’ Cajuns possession, it was Benedith sinking all three free throws on a shooting foul to return the lead to double figures at 59-47 with 1:56 on the clock. Louisiana withstood a late push from the Warhawks and clinched the victory at the free throw line.

It was a group effort in putting the Warhawks away in the final 10 minutes, made possible by Blanton who poured in 10 of her game-high 15 points in the first half to keep the visitors from gaining any type of substantial edge.

Blanton provided a quick four points during Louisiana’s 6-0 start to the game that came by the 8:30 mark, then scored a pair of free throws with 11 seconds showing to assure a 10-all tie at the first quarter break.

The first four points of the second quarter belonged to Blanton and she was pacing the Ragin’ Cajuns with 10 points in a 16-all tie at the second quarter media timeout. ULM got a four-point spurt in the final minute of the opening half to lay claim to a 24-20 lead at halftime.

The Warhawks maintained their advantage in the third quarter until the Ragin’ Cajuns got a combined 10-point spark from Benedith and Rice. It was Rice finishing off the combo punch with her fastbreak layup at 0:17 resulting in a 37-36 lead.

ULM responded with a pair of free throws to jump back in front 38-37 before the third quarter’s end, but the Warhawks lead quickly vanished as Rice continued to steer the Ragin’ Cajuns in the right direction with the go-ahead basket to open the fourth quarter.

Johnson (13), Benedith (11) and Rice (10) joined Blanton in scoring double figures as the Ragin’ Cajuns once again overcame the absence of injured leading scorer Lanay Wheaton .

Louisiana overcame being outrebounded by ULM (42-30) by generating 23 points off of the 24 turnovers the squad forced the Warhawks into. And, the Ragin’ Cajuns beat ULM at its own game converting 21-of-26 from the free throw line to offset the 18-of-20 showing by the visitors.

Thursday’s win extended the Ragin’ Cajuns series win streak over the Warhawks to 17 games, a streak that dates back to February 2015. Louisiana is now 18-4 vs. ULM in the Garry Brodhead era and increased its lead in the Sun Belt era to 21-13.

UP NEXT FOR LOUISIANA
Louisiana has its first rematch in Sun Belt Conference play when league-leading Troy (14-8, 9-2 SBC) visits the Cajundome on Saturday, February 4. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:00 p.m.

The Ragin’ Cajuns dropped a hard-fought overtime decision, 85-78, to the Trojans back on January 14 in Troy, Alabama – the team’s lone defeat in the current stretch of six wins in the past seven games.

Louisiana currently trails Troy by one game for the top spot in the SBC standings.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNTZ - cenlanow.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNTZ

LSU star gifts Coach bags to teammates

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The LSU Tigers women’s basketball team is 23-0 and is led by 6’3 forward, Angel Reese. Reese is dominating on the court with almost 24 points, 16 rebounds, and 2 blocks per game. Reese’s accomplishments on the court are not the only thing everyone is talking about on Monday. Something […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Baseball focuses on chemistry before season starts

BATON ROUGE, La. – “He’s raised the bar for himself and this team. I think that’s what he wants. That’s what the guys on the team want. There’s a lot of hype coming into the year, but I think it’s good hype,” said former LSU Baseball star Mikie Mahtook. Not only did head coach Jay […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Reese rescues #3 LSU in OT win over Georgia

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Angel Reese had 23 points and 14 rebounds to extend her program-record streak of double-doubles to 22 games, and No. 3 LSU narrowly remained unbeaten with an 82-77 victory over Georgia in overtime Thursday night. Alexis Morris highlighted her 15-point night with a 3 from the right corner in the […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Angel Reese named on Katrina McClain Midseason watchlist

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (BRPROUD) – The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame and the WBCA announced Thursday that LSU’s Angel Reese is one of ten players on the Katrina McClain Midseason watchlist as one of the top power forwards in the country. Reese has not only played as one of the top power forwards in America but as […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Morris scores career-high, #3 LSU sets attendance record in win

BATON ROUGE — No. 3 LSU (21-0, 9-0 SEC) passed its toughest test of the season against Tennessee (16-8, 8-1 SEC) Monday night, 76-68, to remain undefeated in front of a record-setting crowd of 15,157 all dressed in white in the PMAC as Alexis Morris scored a career-high 31 points and Angel Reese kept her double-double […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU’s Jay Johnson entertains at the Rotary Club

BATON ROUGE – We’re just over two weeks away from opening day at Alex Box Stadium, as LSU hosts Western Michigan. The Tigers are the unanimous No. 1 in the preseason polls in just year two under head coach Jay Johnson. With the season right around the corner, Coach Johnson was the guest speaker at […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

Four Tigers named to All-American teams

BATON ROUGE, La. – Four LSU players received 2023 Preseason All-America recognition Monday from Baseball America magazine. Junior centerfielder Dylan Crews and junior right-handed pitcher/utility player Paul Skenes were voted to the First-Team All-America squad, and junior first baseman Tre’ Morgan and sophomore third baseman Tommy White were granted Second-Team All-America honors. Baseball America annually […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Falls To Texas Tech, 76-68, In Final SEC/Big 12 Challenge

BATON ROUGE – LSU could not match the Texas Tech Red Raiders in key plays in the final 8:59 of Saturday’s SEC/Big 12 Challenge game at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center and dropped a 76-68 decision. LSU dropped to 12-9 with the loss, while Texas Tech moved to 11-10. Offensively the Tigers were able to […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Men fall in road contest vs Arkansas

Fayetteville, Ark. – LSU basketball fell on the road to Arkansas, 60-40, on Tuesday night at Bud Walton Arena. After trailing 38-14 at the half, LSU was able to mount a short comeback, starting the second half on a 17-4 scoring run to close the gap to 11. However, Arkansas would respond with a scoring run […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Gymnastics travels to Fayetteville to face No. 23 Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, ARK. – The eighth-ranked gymnastics team hits the road to face No. 23 Arkansas on Friday, January 27, at 8 p.m. CT in Barnhill Arena. The meet between the Tigers and the Razorbacks will be aired on SEC Network with Sam Gore on the play-by-play and Sam Peszek as the analyst. “We’re starting to get […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
WNTZ

Reese records 20th straight Double-Double, LSU def. Alabama, 89-51

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Angel Reese went for 14 points and 14 rebounds to record her 20th straight double-double to set the LSU record (breaking Sylvia Fowles’ of 19 straight) as the No. 4 Tigers (20-0, 8-0 SEC) cruised to a 89-51 win over Alabama (15-5, 4-3 SEC) Monday night in Coleman Coliseum. It was LSU’s largest […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU ranked No. 1 in Baseball America’s preseason rankings

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU is ranked No. 1 in the 2023 Baseball America preseason poll released Monday, becoming the Tigers’ fourth top ranking within the last month. Geaux Nation’s Pat Timlin caught up with Baseball America’s Peter Flaherty (@PeterGFlaherty) to find out what puts the Tigers atop the rankings, players to keep eyes […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU Gymnastics earns first victory of season vs Missouri

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The ninth-ranked LSU Gymnastics squad picked up its first win of the season against No. 12 Missouri in the PMAC on Friday night with a 197.150-196.525 victory. The Tigers started off hot on vault, scoring a season-high 49.475 on the event highlighted by a perfect score from junior Haleigh Bryant in […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

LSU holds off Arkansas in thriller, 79-76

BATON ROUGE — Angel Reese scored 30 and recorded her 19th straight double-double, tying Sylvia Fowles’ LSU record as No. 3 LSU holds off Arkansas 79-76 in a thriller Thursday night in the PMAC. Both teams battled all four quarters as it came down to the final minutes of the game that saw two lead changes […]
BATON ROUGE, LA
WNTZ

WNTZ

258
Followers
660
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 48, CenLAnow.com covers the top stories in news, sports, and weather, all across central Louisiana.

 https://cenlanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy