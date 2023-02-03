Read full article on original website
Related
Division II teams ready to duke it out in rugged Ashland district
ASHLAND — Sunday’s tournament draw confirmed what north central Ohio basketball fans already knew. The Ashland district is going to be a street fight.
GOAL Digital Academy spotlights Mansfield & Galion students on Honor Roll
MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students, as there is no GOAL student profile. Students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating, while others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning.
British East India company highlight of Loudonville museum talk on Feb. 20
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville continues its Speaker Series with a look into the British East India Company and how it forged an empire out of a mutiny against its own government. The program is slated for Monday, February 20.
Open Source: Retired K-9 trainer opens dog kennel in Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- Sara Mosier-Napier could always tell when her police partner was about to bite. “I’ve been watching dog tails and ears for a very long time,” she said.
Cleo Redd Fisher Museum seeks volunteers in Loudonville
LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is looking to recruit new volunteers for the upcoming year and will be hosting an open house for those interested in becoming involved. The open house will include an introduction to the museum and the different roles that volunteers fulfill...
Shelby City Council honors efforts of service department during holiday winter storm
SHELBY — Members of Shelby's Service Department were honored Monday evening for their outstanding service during a memorable winter storm over the 2022 Christmas holiday. Shelby City Council unanimously sponsored a resolution recognizing 14 Service Department employees for their "steadfast and untiring service to the Shelby community" during the severe winter event from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.
Section of Warren Road to close in Mansfield through Feb. 10
MANSFIELD -- Due to Water Department repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed. Warren Road from Mill Road to Dillon Road.
Ashland County Sheriff & Columbus detectives search Sullivan Twp. for missing woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning. Ashland County Sheriff Lieutenant Don Sims confirmed police are searching for Renee Lynne Benedetti, a 40 year-old woman who has been missing from Columbus since Feb. 1.
Ashland Symphony Orchestra conductor Michael Repper wins Grammy for work on New York Youth Symphony album
ASHLAND — The Ashland Symphony Orchestra's newest music director and conductor — Michael Repper — earned a new, prestigious title on Sunday. Repper’s conducting of the New York Youth Symphony’s debut album during the height of the coronavirus pandemic earned a Grammy for Best Orchestral Performance.
Mansfield City Council scheduled (again) to vote on water rate increases Tuesday
MANSFIELD -- Will they or won't they?. Vote on a water rate increase, that is. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through a Newsroom Partnership.
GALLERY: Search for Missing Woman
ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning.
Crawford County Business Forecast Breakfast set for Feb. 22
BUCYRUS -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) and the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) are teaming to host the third annual Crawford County Business Forecast & Economic Development Update – also known as the ‘Forecast Breakfast.’. The event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:30...
Todd Corbitt
Todd Allen Corbitt, age 58, died unexpectedly Friday, February 3, 2023 at OhioHealth Shelby Emergency Room. Born March 7, 1964 in Marion to James W. Corbitt, Sr. and Lera (Delong) Newman, he had been a Shelby resident for the last 15 years. He graduated from high school in Crestline and attended Pioneer Career and Technology Center. He was employed as an auto body mechanic. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #763 in Shelby.
Richland Academy of the Arts introduces new Visual Arts Instructor Barbie Waters
MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts has announced Visual Arts Classes are being offered by instructor Barbie Waters. "We are excited to welcome Visual Arts Instructor Barbie Waters to Richland Academy of the Arts," the school noted. "Barbie has a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art, with a painting and graphic design focus."
Mary Helen Soria
Mary Helen Soria passed away at home peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Helen was born and raised in Mansfield, Ohio and was the daughter of Pete “Pedro” and Catherine Salas Gonzales. Helen was employed at Jay Plastics for 35 years, retiring in 2008. She was a loving...
Richland County Building Dept. releases list of January permits
MANSFIELD — The list below is a report of permits applied for at the Richland County Building Department in January. If you have questions about a specific permit, please call the office at 419-774-5517 and someone will assist you.
Punjabi Oven to reopen Feb. 13 with local favorites & new items
MANSFIELD -- After more than a year without authentic Indian cuisine, Mansfield residents can once again enjoy butter chicken, naan and curry dishes starting Feb. 13. Dalip Bhullar said he and his family are working to add more menu items that are gluten-free, vegan and keto-friendly.
Dr. Julie Chaya selected Richland Public Health Commissioner
MANSFIELD -- The Board of Health has appointed Dr. Julie Chaya as the new Health Commissioner of Richland Public Health effective Feb. 7. Dr. Chaya has served as the Director of Community Health and Prevention Sciences at Richland Public Health since 2017 with a successful track record of establishing programs and obtaining grants for the health department and the Richland County community at large.
Robert Calhoon
BUTLER: For nearly a century, Robert Calhoon was a positive influence on the Butler Valley, which he loved so much. A local business owner, civic leader, Clear Fork Schools employee, Bob never met a stranger. In all of his successes and endeavors, Bob never sacrificed his role as devoted husband, father and grandfather.
Richland County auditor's website offers details on proposed property tax levies
MANSFIELD -- A new tool on the Richland County auditor's website provides voters with more clarity about proposed property tax issues on the ballot. The levy estimator tool allows property owners to search for their residence and then click on "levies" on the top right of the page, county Auditor Pat Dropsey told county commissioners on Tuesday.
