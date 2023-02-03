ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shelby, OH

GOAL Digital Academy spotlights Mansfield & Galion students on Honor Roll

MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students, as there is no GOAL student profile. Students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating, while others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning.
MANSFIELD, OH
Cleo Redd Fisher Museum seeks volunteers in Loudonville

LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is looking to recruit new volunteers for the upcoming year and will be hosting an open house for those interested in becoming involved. The open house will include an introduction to the museum and the different roles that volunteers fulfill...
LOUDONVILLE, OH
Shelby City Council honors efforts of service department during holiday winter storm

SHELBY — Members of Shelby's Service Department were honored Monday evening for their outstanding service during a memorable winter storm over the 2022 Christmas holiday. Shelby City Council unanimously sponsored a resolution recognizing 14 Service Department employees for their "steadfast and untiring service to the Shelby community" during the severe winter event from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.
SHELBY, OH
GALLERY: Search for Missing Woman

ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning.
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
Crawford County Business Forecast Breakfast set for Feb. 22

BUCYRUS -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) and the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) are teaming to host the third annual Crawford County Business Forecast & Economic Development Update – also known as the ‘Forecast Breakfast.’. The event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:30...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
Todd Corbitt

Todd Allen Corbitt, age 58, died unexpectedly Friday, February 3, 2023 at OhioHealth Shelby Emergency Room. Born March 7, 1964 in Marion to James W. Corbitt, Sr. and Lera (Delong) Newman, he had been a Shelby resident for the last 15 years. He graduated from high school in Crestline and attended Pioneer Career and Technology Center. He was employed as an auto body mechanic. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles #763 in Shelby.
SHELBY, OH
Richland Academy of the Arts introduces new Visual Arts Instructor Barbie Waters

MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts has announced Visual Arts Classes are being offered by instructor Barbie Waters. "We are excited to welcome Visual Arts Instructor Barbie Waters to Richland Academy of the Arts," the school noted. "Barbie has a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art, with a painting and graphic design focus."
MANSFIELD, OH
Mary Helen Soria

Mary Helen Soria passed away at home peacefully on Saturday, February 4, 2023. Helen was born and raised in Mansfield, Ohio and was the daughter of Pete “Pedro” and Catherine Salas Gonzales. Helen was employed at Jay Plastics for 35 years, retiring in 2008. She was a loving...
MANSFIELD, OH
Punjabi Oven to reopen Feb. 13 with local favorites & new items

MANSFIELD -- After more than a year without authentic Indian cuisine, Mansfield residents can once again enjoy butter chicken, naan and curry dishes starting Feb. 13. Dalip Bhullar said he and his family are working to add more menu items that are gluten-free, vegan and keto-friendly.
MANSFIELD, OH
Dr. Julie Chaya selected Richland Public Health Commissioner

MANSFIELD -- The Board of Health has appointed Dr. Julie Chaya as the new Health Commissioner of Richland Public Health effective Feb. 7. Dr. Chaya has served as the Director of Community Health and Prevention Sciences at Richland Public Health since 2017 with a successful track record of establishing programs and obtaining grants for the health department and the Richland County community at large.
RICHLAND COUNTY, OH
Robert Calhoon

BUTLER: For nearly a century, Robert Calhoon was a positive influence on the Butler Valley, which he loved so much. A local business owner, civic leader, Clear Fork Schools employee, Bob never met a stranger. In all of his successes and endeavors, Bob never sacrificed his role as devoted husband, father and grandfather.

