Saint Johns County, FL

Related
News4Jax.com

Tristyn Bailey’s family: Guilty plea brings ‘significant relief’; a milestone in ‘journey of justice’

ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Following what family members of Tristyn Bailey called a “surprise change of plea” from the teenager charged in their loved one’s death, a statement released by their attorney on their behalf thanks the community for an outpouring of continued support, saying Monday is an “important milestone in the journey of justice for Tristyn.”
SAINT JOHNS COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Know the dangers of lightning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Monday starts Severe Weather Awareness Week in Florida. Florida is well-known for severe weather, and this is a great week to review some of the dangers of the weather and what to do with you and your family when severe weather strikes your area. Today’s...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Sunday evening ends partly cloudy low 50s, upper 40s

Sunday evening ends with partly cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures:. Monday morning begins with clear to partly cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures:. Monday Afternoon temperatures will peak into the low to mid 70s for both regions. There is a low chance for rain offshore. A small craft advisory...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Hilliard, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson announce coaching moves

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek and Hilliard are on the hunt for new head football coaches, while Wolfson has its new leader. Mike Kolakowski resigned after two years with the Toros, while Waylon Cox has moved on from his position at Hilliard. The Wolfpack announced their vacancy had been filled with the hire of Jermaine Wilson, who heads to the program from Mandarin.
HILLIARD, FL
News4Jax.com

Georgia legislators pushing for more money for mental health programs

Georgia legislators are pushing for mental health legislation in the state. Georgia ranks 48th in mental health care, according to the organization Mental Health America of Georgia. Some lawmakers want more money applied to mental health programs that focus on treating substance abuse disorders and emergency crisis response. Crystal Kimes...
GEORGIA STATE
News4Jax.com

The Florida Black Expo is back!

The Florida Black Expo is BACK! Black Excellence returns February 9-11, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The event will be bigger and better than ever before! The Florida Black Expo aims to promote economic development through increased exposure for minority-owned businesses. It is also an opportunity for major corporations and government entities to develop viable working relationships with minority-owned businesses while marketing their products and services to the growing consumer market. The Expo is also a forum to educate, enlighten and inspire the entire community, particularly the African American community.
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Boys soccer playoffs: Top-ranked Mandarin among area programs headed to postseason

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The boys high school soccer playoff field is set. The Florida High School Athletic Association released its postseason brackets over the weekend, with Super 6 top-ranked Mandarin the lone area school earning a No. 1 seed. The Mustangs open the playoffs Wednesday at home against Timber Creek. Looming in that Region 1-7A bracket are area programs Creekside and Bartram Trail.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
News4Jax.com

Area girls basketball teams ready as state playoff brackets announced

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The girls high school basketball playoff brackets out and area teams are ready to roll. The Florida High School Athletic Association released its postseason field on Sunday, with nearly two dozen teams making the tournament. Opening round games begin Thursday. Among the first-round matchups are all-local...
FLORIDA STATE
News4Jax.com

Warm end to the week then tumbling temperatures

The forecast remains on track for a warm Wednesday. The models are hinting at a slower front and a later arrival, which will keep showers active thorough Friday and now, part of your Saturday too. Wednesday: Warming under partly cloudy skies after early morning fog. Patchy to areas of locally...
GEORGIA STATE

