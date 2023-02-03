The Florida Black Expo is BACK! Black Excellence returns February 9-11, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The event will be bigger and better than ever before! The Florida Black Expo aims to promote economic development through increased exposure for minority-owned businesses. It is also an opportunity for major corporations and government entities to develop viable working relationships with minority-owned businesses while marketing their products and services to the growing consumer market. The Expo is also a forum to educate, enlighten and inspire the entire community, particularly the African American community.

