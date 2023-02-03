Read full article on original website
Former state attorney says Fucci guilty plea timing was ‘unusual,’ may have been motivated by his mother
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The former state attorney of the Seventh Judicial Circuit, which includes St. Johns County, told News4JAX he thought the timing of Aiden Fucci’s guilty plea right before jury selection started was “unusual.”. Fucci, 16, pleaded guilty on Monday to first-degree murder in the stabbing...
How will Aiden Fucci’s defense prepare for the sentencing phase? A juvenile law expert provides insight
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – Attorneys are preparing for the sentencing phase now that Aiden Fucci has pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old St. Johns County schoolmate Tristyn Bailey. The shocking change of plea came Monday, the same day jury selection was supposed to...
Tristyn Bailey’s family: Guilty plea brings ‘significant relief’; a milestone in ‘journey of justice’
ST. JOHNS, Fla. – Following what family members of Tristyn Bailey called a “surprise change of plea” from the teenager charged in their loved one’s death, a statement released by their attorney on their behalf thanks the community for an outpouring of continued support, saying Monday is an “important milestone in the journey of justice for Tristyn.”
Aiden Fucci’s mental health likely to be a focus during sentencing hearing, attorney says
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – In a St. Johns County courtroom on Monday, when Aiden Fucci pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in the death of his 13-year-old schoolmate Tristyn Bailey, the 16-year-old disclosed the medications he is currently taking. Circuit Judge R. Lee Smith wanted to be sure that...
Floridians lost more than $70 million in romance scams. The red flags to look out for
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Valentine’s Day is one week away and the FBI is warning people to watch out for romance scams. According to the Internet Crime Complaint Center, Floridians lost more than $70 million to frauds like romance scams in 2021. Common red flags to watch out for...
Health Alert: Poison control warns of dangers of ‘gas station heroin’
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A product some states have dubbed “gas station heroin” is legally sold over the counter in Florida. The product usually is sold in pill form in bottles and marketed as a dietary supplement. The ingredient of concern is called tianeptine. Different brands include Za...
Know the dangers of lightning
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- – Monday starts Severe Weather Awareness Week in Florida. Florida is well-known for severe weather, and this is a great week to review some of the dangers of the weather and what to do with you and your family when severe weather strikes your area. Today’s...
Sunday evening ends partly cloudy low 50s, upper 40s
Sunday evening ends with partly cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures:. Monday morning begins with clear to partly cloudy skies, light winds and temperatures:. Monday Afternoon temperatures will peak into the low to mid 70s for both regions. There is a low chance for rain offshore. A small craft advisory...
Duval Democratic Party chairman weighs in on DNC’s new primary calendar
A major change to how Democrats vote in the presidential primaries is in the works as the Democratic National Committee is moving South Carolina to be the first primary in the nation, which could bypass Iowa and New Hampshire. This move in the Democratic primary would eliminate decades of tradition...
Hilliard, Tocoi Creek, Wolfson announce coaching moves
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Tocoi Creek and Hilliard are on the hunt for new head football coaches, while Wolfson has its new leader. Mike Kolakowski resigned after two years with the Toros, while Waylon Cox has moved on from his position at Hilliard. The Wolfpack announced their vacancy had been filled with the hire of Jermaine Wilson, who heads to the program from Mandarin.
Georgia legislators pushing for more money for mental health programs
Georgia legislators are pushing for mental health legislation in the state. Georgia ranks 48th in mental health care, according to the organization Mental Health America of Georgia. Some lawmakers want more money applied to mental health programs that focus on treating substance abuse disorders and emergency crisis response. Crystal Kimes...
The Florida Black Expo is back!
The Florida Black Expo is BACK! Black Excellence returns February 9-11, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The event will be bigger and better than ever before! The Florida Black Expo aims to promote economic development through increased exposure for minority-owned businesses. It is also an opportunity for major corporations and government entities to develop viable working relationships with minority-owned businesses while marketing their products and services to the growing consumer market. The Expo is also a forum to educate, enlighten and inspire the entire community, particularly the African American community.
Girls soccer playoffs: Bartram Trail, Creekside, Fletcher, St. Johns Country Day eye state championships
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area had three girls soccer teams win state championships a year ago, so how many will get to the finish line now?. The playoff brackets are out and the postseason road is set. Super 6 and MaxPreps No. 1 Bartram Trail and No. 2 St....
Boys soccer playoffs: Top-ranked Mandarin among area programs headed to postseason
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The boys high school soccer playoff field is set. The Florida High School Athletic Association released its postseason brackets over the weekend, with Super 6 top-ranked Mandarin the lone area school earning a No. 1 seed. The Mustangs open the playoffs Wednesday at home against Timber Creek. Looming in that Region 1-7A bracket are area programs Creekside and Bartram Trail.
Area girls basketball teams ready as state playoff brackets announced
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The girls high school basketball playoff brackets out and area teams are ready to roll. The Florida High School Athletic Association released its postseason field on Sunday, with nearly two dozen teams making the tournament. Opening round games begin Thursday. Among the first-round matchups are all-local...
Warm end to the week then tumbling temperatures
The forecast remains on track for a warm Wednesday. The models are hinting at a slower front and a later arrival, which will keep showers active thorough Friday and now, part of your Saturday too. Wednesday: Warming under partly cloudy skies after early morning fog. Patchy to areas of locally...
