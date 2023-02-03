ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, OH

Mansfield City Council approves 'readiness to serve' charge for water users

MANSFIELD -- The price of water is not going up for City of Mansfield water consumers. But access to that water is going to cost more going forward. City Council on Tuesday night -- after four months of discussions about potential rate increases to repair and improve an aging delivery system -- voted 7-1 to approve a "readiness to serve" charge that will add a minimum of $10.93 per month to water bills across the city.
Shelby City Council honors efforts of service department during holiday winter storm

SHELBY — Members of Shelby's Service Department were honored Monday evening for their outstanding service during a memorable winter storm over the 2022 Christmas holiday. Shelby City Council unanimously sponsored a resolution recognizing 14 Service Department employees for their "steadfast and untiring service to the Shelby community" during the severe winter event from Dec. 23 through Dec. 25.
Dr. Julie Chaya selected Richland Public Health Commissioner

MANSFIELD -- The Board of Health has appointed Dr. Julie Chaya as the new Health Commissioner of Richland Public Health effective Feb. 7. Dr. Chaya has served as the Director of Community Health and Prevention Sciences at Richland Public Health since 2017 with a successful track record of establishing programs and obtaining grants for the health department and the Richland County community at large.
Richland County mindfulness educator named to SEL for Ohio leadership team

MANSFIELD – Growing mindfulness education company, Mind Body Align has announced that Julie Braumberger, its Director of Education, was named to the leadership team of the Social Emotional Learning Alliance for Ohio (SEL4OH). "The SEL4OH founding leadership team is thrilled to welcome a new cohort of SEL champions from...
Crawford County Business Forecast Breakfast set for Feb. 22

BUCYRUS -- The Galion-Crestline Area Chamber of Commerce (GCACC) and the Bucyrus Area Chamber of Commerce (BACC) are teaming to host the third annual Crawford County Business Forecast & Economic Development Update – also known as the ‘Forecast Breakfast.’. The event will be held Wednesday, Feb. 22, 7:30...
GOAL Digital Academy spotlights Mansfield & Galion students on Honor Roll

MANSFIELD – GOAL Digital Academy is uniquely positioned to work with diverse students, as there is no GOAL student profile. Students choose GOAL for a variety of reasons. Some are severely credit deficient and at high risk of not graduating, while others have determined brick and mortar traditional schooling is not their preferred choice. Some students are emotionally or medically fragile and cannot attend in-person learning.
Cleo Redd Fisher Museum seeks volunteers in Loudonville

LOUDONVILLE — The Cleo Redd Fisher Museum in Loudonville is looking to recruit new volunteers for the upcoming year and will be hosting an open house for those interested in becoming involved. The open house will include an introduction to the museum and the different roles that volunteers fulfill...
Richland Academy of the Arts introduces new Visual Arts Instructor Barbie Waters

MANSFIELD -- Richland Academy of the Arts has announced Visual Arts Classes are being offered by instructor Barbie Waters. "We are excited to welcome Visual Arts Instructor Barbie Waters to Richland Academy of the Arts," the school noted. "Barbie has a Bachelor of Arts in Fine Art, with a painting and graphic design focus."
Mansfield's Friesen inducted into Grace College Alpha Chi honor society

WINONA LAKE, IND. — Kaylee Friesen of Mansfield, Ohio, was one of 26 Grace College juniors and seniors inducted into the Alpha Chi Honor Society on Saturday, Feb. 4. These high-achieving students have earned the top 10% of GPAs across all disciplines at Grace. Every year Alpha Chi inducts nearly 11,000 students from across the country.
GALLERY: Search for Missing Woman

ASHLAND — Law enforcement officials from Columbus and Ashland County were seen searching an area in Sullivan Township for a missing woman on Monday morning.
Punjabi Oven to reopen Feb. 13 with local favorites & new items

MANSFIELD -- After more than a year without authentic Indian cuisine, Mansfield residents can once again enjoy butter chicken, naan and curry dishes starting Feb. 13. Dalip Bhullar said he and his family are working to add more menu items that are gluten-free, vegan and keto-friendly.
