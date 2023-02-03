MANSFIELD -- The price of water is not going up for City of Mansfield water consumers. But access to that water is going to cost more going forward. City Council on Tuesday night -- after four months of discussions about potential rate increases to repair and improve an aging delivery system -- voted 7-1 to approve a "readiness to serve" charge that will add a minimum of $10.93 per month to water bills across the city.

MANSFIELD, OH ・ 8 HOURS AGO