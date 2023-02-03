CNN — In 2017, Kyle Quinn enjoyed the anonymity any engineering professor typically would until he became a target of doxxing. Angry social media users mistakenly identified him as having attended a White nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. His pictures, home address and employer's name quickly made rounds across social networks, frightening Quinn and his wife and sending them to a colleague's home for refuge, the New York Times reported.

