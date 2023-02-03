ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

US-China trade defies talk of decoupling to hit record high in 2022

CNN — Trade between the United States and China hit a record high in 2022, even as political tension heightened between the world's top two economies. The bilateral goods trade between the countries rose to $690.6 billion last year, according to official US data, which was released Tuesday. Exports...
Fact check: Did 'Diamond and Silk' pundit die from COVID-19?

When conservative media pundit Lynette “Diamond” Hardaway’s death was announced on Jan. 9, social media users speculated that she had succumbed to complications caused by COVID-19. Hardaway and her sister Rochelle “Silk” Richardson of North Carolina rose to fame for enthusiastically supporting former President Donald Trump on...
What is doxxing and what can you do if you are doxxed?

CNN — In 2017, Kyle Quinn enjoyed the anonymity any engineering professor typically would until he became a target of doxxing. Angry social media users mistakenly identified him as having attended a White nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. His pictures, home address and employer's name quickly made rounds across social networks, frightening Quinn and his wife and sending them to a colleague's home for refuge, the New York Times reported.
