Read full article on original website
Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reunites With All 5 Daughters in Rare Photo: ‘So Wonderful’
Family time! Sister Wives star Christine Brown reunited with all five of her daughters in a rare photo. “What an awesome weekend spent with my daughters!” Christine, 50, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Aspyn, Ysabel, Truely, Gwendlyn and Mykelti on Monday, February 6. “We went to Gwen’s & Beas Engagement party and it was so wonderful to celebrate them.”
Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going
Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair
Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance
Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
Scott Alexander dead: AGT magician dies on cruise ship as family claims he ‘didn’t make it home to us’
AMERICA'S Got Talent magician Scott Alexander has died after suffering a stroke while working on a cruise ship. Scott's wife Jenny, who appeared on the reality TV show as his assistant, took to Instagram on Monday and informed fans about her husband's sudden death at the age of 52. Alongside...
Dad on daughter: "We danced at her wedding, then I said I don't like her husband; she hasn't spoken to me in 2 months"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. When your child gets married, memories, hard times, and fun moments come to mind, and as a parent, you can get worried about whether the choice they made is the right one.
Prince Harry’s ‘Older Woman’ Lover Is Younger Than Meghan Markle But She and Her Family Received Scrutiny After ‘Spare’ Release
The guessing game about the identity of Prince Harry's "older woman" lover who he wrote about in 'Spare' is over. But it wasn’t all games for her and her family.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Mila Kunis Roasts Husband Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Awkward’ Red Carpet Photos
LOL! Mila Kunis roasted husband Ashton Kutcher, making fun of his and Reese Witherspoon‘s “awkward” red carpet photos from the Your Place or Mine premiere on February 2. The Legally Blonde alum, 46, revealed during a Monday, February 6, appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna that she and the That ’90s Show star, 45, received an email from Mila, 39, calling out the costars for their weird poses. Fans trolled Reese and Ashton online after they stood next to each other for photos at the premiere without touching.
Comments / 0