ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Sister Wives’ Christine Brown Reunites With All 5 Daughters in Rare Photo: ‘So Wonderful’

Family time! Sister Wives star Christine Brown reunited with all five of her daughters in a rare photo. “What an awesome weekend spent with my daughters!” Christine, 50, wrote via Instagram alongside a photo of herself with Aspyn, Ysabel, Truely, Gwendlyn and Mykelti on Monday, February 6. “We went to Gwen’s & Beas Engagement party and it was so wonderful to celebrate them.”
ARIZONA STATE
Abby Joseph

Woman Cancels Family Vacation After She Finds Out That Her Husband Hid Her Daughter's Passport to Keep Her From Going

Blended families, also known as stepfamilies, aren't always as idyllic as they seem in pop culture. There's no way to ignore this dynamic in America, with approximately 15% of children living in blended families according to the US Census Bureau - demonstrating just how far-reaching these complex family units have become. And the following story illustrates just how difficult it can be sometimes to create and maintain a healthy stepfamily.
RadarOnline

Unemployed Amy Robach Spends Sad Birthday Without Lover T.J. Holmes After Losing 'GMA' Gig Over Forbidden Affair

Amy Robach turned 50 years old without her costar-turned-lover T.J. Holmes by her side after losing their Good Morning America jobs over their torrid affair, RadarOnline.com has learned.The unemployed television personality celebrated her birthday on Monday with her daughter, Ava, 20, but her boyfriend was nowhere in sight for the low-key dinner. Ava shared a glimpse of her mother's small bash, showing Robach blowing out a single candle in a dimly lit restaurant. The birthday girl rang in the big 5-0 wearing a striped sweater and pulling her blonde locks back in a sleek ponytail. Sharing a quick clip to...
INSIDE News

Priscilla Presley does not accept that her daughter Lisa Marie Presley left her without an inheritance

Priscilla Presley, Elvis Presley's widow said her daughter Lisa's will that withdraws her as a beneficiary is completely invalid, according to court documents. The daughter and only heiress of Elvis Presley, who died on January 12, had named Barry Siegel (ex-manager) and her mother Priscilla as co-administrators of her estate in life and death, but apparently, Lisa had changed her will.
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Mila Kunis Roasts Husband Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon’s ‘Awkward’ Red Carpet Photos

LOL! Mila Kunis roasted husband Ashton Kutcher, making fun of his and Reese Witherspoon‘s “awkward” red carpet photos from the Your Place or Mine premiere on February 2. The Legally Blonde alum, 46, revealed during a Monday, February 6, appearance on Today With Hoda & Jenna that she and the That ’90s Show star, 45, received an email from Mila, 39, calling out the costars for their weird poses. Fans trolled Reese and Ashton online after they stood next to each other for photos at the premiere without touching.

Comments / 0

Community Policy