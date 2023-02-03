ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vibe

Latto Selling Cheetah-Print Panties On eBay, Bids Are Up To $95K

Latto decided to clawback at the “panty police,” for calling her out for wearing a pair of Cheetah-print panties on two separate occasions. “Oh no, it’s the panty police,” the 777 rapper sarcastically responded to a Twitter user on Sunday (Jan. 29), asking if she “Can’t afford new panties?”More from VIBE.comCoi Leray Talks "Friendly Competition" After Hearing Latto's Version Of "Blick Blick"Quinta Brunson Set To Host 2023 Billboard Women In Music AwardsFrank Ocean Confirmed As 2023 Coachella Headliner Instead of going back and forth with the tweeter, Latto decided to cash out on the ridiculous issue. On Monday (Jan. 30) the...
People

The 'Very Flattering' Hanes Sweatshirt Amazon Shoppers Love Is Just $11 Right Now

It’s the best price we’ve seen since Black Friday Amazon's best-selling women's sweatshirt is on sale — and it's the best price we've seen since Black Friday weekend. More than 35,000 shoppers have rated the Hanes Women's EcoSmart Crewneck Sweatshirt five stars, making it the number one seller in its category. "This sweatshirt is very flattering," said one reviewer, adding, "It looks expensive." And it's only $11 right now.  The Hanes EcoSmart Crewneck is a medium-weight fabric, delivering warmth without bulk. It comes in sizes S to XXL, and...
MLive.com

Macy’s 1-Day Sales end Sunday. Find deals on fashions, fine jewelry and more

Macy’s has great deals and One Day Sales, now through Sunday. You’ll save money whether you prefer online shopping or if you’re planning to visit the retail giant during this weekend’s shopping trip. You’ll discover One Day Sales, and save up to 60%-70% off fashions for men, women and kids. Plus you’ll find discounts on bed and bath essentials, handbags, luggage and more.
ETOnline.com

The 14 Best Designer Handbag Deals You Can Shop Now During the Amazon New Year Sale

The New Year is the perfect time to shop for designer handbags — and you can always count on Amazon's New Year Sale for great winter fashion finds. While you might be shopping for cozy sweaters and boots for the winter, let's not forget about handbags! You can score great deals from favorite brands like Coach, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Michael Kors, Saint Laurent, Stella McCartney, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein, and many more.
In Style

Grab This “Warm and Comfortable” Amazon Sweatshirt While It's on Sale for $11

My hat goes off to anyone who works from home and gets dressed up to do so. On days when I’m clocking in from the desk in my extra bedroom, my work “uniform” is a pair of oversized sweatpants and a hoodie, which might get swapped with a sweater if there’s a Zoom call on the calendar. And while comfort tends to be my work-week style priority, the ability to wear the outfit outside of the home is a must — as much as I think my barista loves me, I know she’s not dying to see me in my PJs. Luckily, one sweatshirt that Amazon shoppers are calling, “so soft…warm and comfortable,” as well as, “[a] nice quality and…flattering,” is now on sale for just $11.
SheKnows

6 Under $25 Valentine’s Day Gifts on Amazon That Will Leave Her Speechless

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Even though there’s still plenty of time to find a Valentine’s Day gift for the woman in your life, we’re here to give you a head start on your shopping. If you haven’t even thought of a gift yet, relax. There are plenty of options on Amazon — most under $25. No matter if you’re shopping for a beauty lover or someone who loves sentimental items, there’s something for everyone. With so many pages to scroll through on Amazon, it can get...
inspiredbythis.com

Classic Valentine’s Themed Kid’s Party

Some of the best memories as a child, are (school) parties around the holidays. Do you agree? Valentine’s Day is a favorite around here! Between the bright red, pink and white colors and heart shaped everything, there are so many fun ways to throw a Valentine’s themed party. There’s just something about the timing of Valentine’s Day in the calendar year that brings joy and excitement into everyone’s life! Whether you like to DIY at home, help with your kid’s school Valentine’s day party, or plan to host an event for friends, we are sure you’ll be able to pull inspiration from this amazing classic valentine’s themed kid’s party!
Money

10 Squishmallow Toys Your Child Will Love This Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is a special time of year for everyone, including children. It’s a chance to show little ones how much you love and care for them, and what better way to do that than with a new toy? Award-winning plush Squishmallows are the perfect way to add a little fun and excitement to your child’s Valentine’s Day, and there are plenty of Valentine’s-themed options to choose from.
People

Amazon Shoppers Love This 'Cozy' and 'Soothing' Blanket — and It's Up to 44% Off Right Now

 “I ordered another one for our guest room and then one as a gift for my son” 'Tis the season to curl up with a blanket and a mug of steaming hot chocolate and guiltlessly binge all your favorite sitcoms — in many parts of the country, it's too cold to think about doing anything else. And if you've noticed that the beloved blanket draped over your couch has seen better days, it's time to grab a new one.  Luckily, the top-rated and customer-approved Bedsure Waffle Blanket is...
