Rutherford County, NC

WLOS.com

Man charged with murder following shooting in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A murder investigation is underway in McDowell County after authorities found one person dead. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office announced on Feb. 7, 2023 that Lt. Detective Jesse Hicks had charged 45-year-old Jason Travis Atkins, of Shelby, North Carolina with murder. Atkins is being...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County reaches $1.25M settlement in 2020 in-custody death

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has reached a $1.25 million settlement with the family Matthew Maienza, who died soon after he was taken into custody in 2020. On April 15, 2020, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to an Avery's Creek neighborhood regarding a naked man in the driveway of a caller's home.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Missing Florida Lyft driver is dead, family says

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of missing Lyft driver Gary Levin said Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, that he was dead. Human remains were found Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, in Okeechobee County, Florida, not far from where 74-year-old Levin disappeared. However, Florida Department of Law Enforcement officials have not released the identity of the person found.
OKEECHOBEE COUNTY, FL
WLOS.com

Former Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony following investigation

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says a detention officer has been charged after providing a controlled substance to a detainee. On Dec. 7, 2022, authorities announced detention officer Lynsie Williams had been terminated on Dec. 2. At the time, the office was unable to release any further comment until the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) was able to fully investigate the incident.
FOX Carolina

NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
WLOS.com

Jury begins deliberating in Candler woman's murder trial

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Jury deliberations began Tuesday in the murder trial of a Buncombe County woman whose deadly argument with her boyfriend was caught on camera. Shannon Daves is accused of shooting her boyfriend, Michael Evans in their Candler home in December 2020. The shooting was caught on video by a dog surveillance camera.
CANDLER, NC
WLOS.com

More dynamite found at Barnardsville property

BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad paid a third visit to a site in Barnardsville after the property owner made another dangerous discovery. Property owner Cindy Wilson found more decaying dynamite Tuesday. She also found old dynamite Monday and over the weekend while cleaning out...
BARNARDSVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Death of North Carolina Man in Police Custody Ruled Homicide

Fletcher -- A man from North Carolina died while in police custody, and the autopsy report ruled that homicide. The Fletcher Police Department reports that on June 15, 2022, at at 8:30 p.m., officers were called to an apartment on Seasons Circle. According to police, a woman contacted 911 and...
FLETCHER, NC
WLOS.com

Update: Rutherford County authorities confirm missing man found safe

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — UPDATE: Rutherford County authorities confirm Christopher Bomer has been located and is safe. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing person, John Christopher Bomer. The sheriff's office says Bomer is a 52-year-old Black male, standing 6’1’’...
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

'I would just pray to die:' Ex-girlfriend of Haywood County murder suspect speaks out

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The ex-girlfriend of a Haywood County murder suspect is speaking out about her experience with him. Noah Bolden is being charged with first-degree murder for the killing of Julia Holland, 49, in Haywood County. His mother, Jeanie Bolden is being charged with accessory after...

