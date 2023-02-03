ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
WLOS.com

Man charged with murder following shooting in McDowell County

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A murder investigation is underway in McDowell County after authorities found one person dead. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office announced on Feb. 7, 2023 that Lt. Detective Jesse Hicks had charged 45-year-old Jason Travis Atkins, of Shelby, North Carolina with murder. Atkins is being...
MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

More dynamite found at Barnardsville property

BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad paid a third visit to a site in Barnardsville after the property owner made another dangerous discovery. Property owner Cindy Wilson found more decaying dynamite Tuesday. She also found old dynamite Monday and over the weekend while cleaning out...
BARNARDSVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult

MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
WLOS.com

Buncombe County reaches $1.25M settlement in 2020 in-custody death

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has reached a $1.25 million settlement with the family Matthew Maienza, who died soon after he was taken into custody in 2020. On April 15, 2020, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to an Avery's Creek neighborhood regarding a naked man in the driveway of a caller's home.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wnctimes.com

Investigation Continues in Asheville Shooting, Go Fund Me Setup

Was shot in his own home. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the shooting, no suspects. Multiple shots were fired at the residence, with Mr. Cedillo-Morales being the only victim. He was transported to Mission Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Asheville community is in shock,...
ASHEVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy