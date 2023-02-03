Read full article on original website
WXII 12
Beloved, longtime Asheville restaurant employee shot in bed, with 6 children in home, friends say
A man described as a "longtime employee" of a popular Asheville restaurant was shot while sleeping in his home with his six children inside, officials said. Buncombe County deputies said they were called just after midnight Friday to a home on Black Locust Drive about gunshots heard in the area, according to a police report.
Son accused of beating mother to death with table leg in Greenville Co.
A son is accused of beating his mother to death later Monday evening with a table leg in Greenville County.
WLOS.com
Man accused of murdering mother by 'striking her multiple times using a table leg'
TAYLORS, S.C. (WLOS) — A murder investigation is underway after a South Carolina man is accused of killing his mother by striking her multiple times. The Greenville County Sheriff's Office says a woman was killed some time between Feb. 3-6, 2023 at Hickory Ridge Apartments. Around 5:45 a.m. on...
Man shot at Buncombe Co. home
Deputies are investigating after a man was shot inside his Buncombe County home.
WLOS.com
'Careless & reckless:' Mother urges safety precautions after bullet strikes kids' bedroom
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A report with the Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office has been filed after a bullet hit a home in Fairview Sunday. “I mean, we moved the Barbie house out of course and we weren’t allowed to touch anything until the officers left,” said Hannah Blankenship.
WLOS.com
Man charged with murder following shooting in McDowell County
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A murder investigation is underway in McDowell County after authorities found one person dead. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office announced on Feb. 7, 2023 that Lt. Detective Jesse Hicks had charged 45-year-old Jason Travis Atkins, of Shelby, North Carolina with murder. Atkins is being...
WLOS.com
More dynamite found at Barnardsville property
BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad paid a third visit to a site in Barnardsville after the property owner made another dangerous discovery. Property owner Cindy Wilson found more decaying dynamite Tuesday. She also found old dynamite Monday and over the weekend while cleaning out...
FOX Carolina
NC caretaker arrested, accused of neglecting elderly adult
MITCHELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Mitchell County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was arrested on felony neglect disabled elder serious injury charges. The Sheriff’s Office said as a caretaker for an elderly adult, 52-year-old Tammy Hall Sparks, failed to provide medical care and hygienic care to the adult she was caring for on January 25, 2023.
WLOS.com
Buncombe County reaches $1.25M settlement in 2020 in-custody death
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County has reached a $1.25 million settlement with the family Matthew Maienza, who died soon after he was taken into custody in 2020. On April 15, 2020, the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office says officers responded to an Avery's Creek neighborhood regarding a naked man in the driveway of a caller's home.
WLOS.com
BOOM! Bomb squad disposes of decades-old dynamite found in Barnardsville barn
BARNARDSVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Asheville Police Department Bomb Squad responded to the Barnardsville community late Saturday evening after a call about what looked like decaying dynamite. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office called the bomb squad after someone cleaning out a barn found what was believed to be explosives,...
Woman found dead at Upstate apartment complex
A search for a suspect is underway in a late-night homicide at a Greenville County apartment complex. The victim was found “unresponsive” when deputies were called to Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard shortly before midnight.
Family of man shot and killed in Spartanburg Co. standoff speaks
It’s been less than a week since Spartanburg County deputies responded to a home on South Carolina Avenue for a wanted person.
WLOS.com
Cúrate employee shot while sleeping undergoes surgery, shows slow improvement
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — News 13 learned of an update on the Curate employee who was shot three times while sleeping in his bed early Friday morning, Feb. 3. Although he is still in critical condition, Alejandro Cedillo-Morales underwent another surgery Saturday, Feb. 4 at Mission Hospital. A post on the GoFundMe page set up by Curate owner Katie Button said Saturday he continues to show slow and steady improvement, but that he has a long road to recovery.
FOX Carolina
Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office investigates after man shot inside home
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office says they’re investigating after a man was shot. Officials say the shooting took place shortly after midnight on Friday in the victim’s home on Black Locust Drive near Weaverville. Deputies say the victim - Alejandro Cedillo-Morales...
WLOS.com
Animal rescue raises enough funds for full repairs following tragic electrical fire
MARION, N.C. (WLOS) — An animal rescue in McDowell County that recently suffered the loss of a mother dog and puppies in an electrical fire shared good news in an update this weekend. Rusty's Legacy Dog Rescue, in Marion, shared Feb. 1 that a fire, determined to be caused...
wnctimes.com
Investigation Continues in Asheville Shooting, Go Fund Me Setup
Was shot in his own home. The Buncombe County Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the shooting, no suspects. Multiple shots were fired at the residence, with Mr. Cedillo-Morales being the only victim. He was transported to Mission Hospital, where he remains in critical condition. The Asheville community is in shock,...
WLOS.com
'Never give up' After 7 years at the animal shelter, hound dog finds his forever home
JACKSON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Finding forever homes for shelter animals often can take time. For a hound dog in Jackson County, it’s been a seven year wait. But Mitch has finally been adopted!. A very long journey for Mitch ends with a loving walk in the park...
WLOS.com
Buncombe County, school officials from across WNC get electric bus demo
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Electric buses rolled into Buncombe County on Tuesday, and school leaders from across the area were treated to a demonstration that could inspire a shift in transportation options. School officials were able to compare an electric bus with a traditional diesel bus. One con...
WYFF4.com
Investigation underway after woman found dead in Greenville, SC, apartment, officials say
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. — The sheriff's office and coroner in Greenville County are investigating a woman's death after she was found unresponsive at an apartment. Deputies said they were called to the Hickory Ridge Apartments on Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville at 11:43 p.m. Monday. They said they found...
WLOS.com
Turning old hospital into senior housing not financially feasible, Franklin mayor says
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — A study has found it is not feasible to convert the old Angel Medical Center building in Franklin into affordable housing for seniors. The study was presented to town council members Monday night. It found the project would cost much more than anticipated. "The feasibility...
