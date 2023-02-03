ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Briarcliff Manor, NY

SPCA addressing medical issues, seeks public's help for hundreds of cats rescued from home

By Mike Randall, Rockland/Westchester Journal News
 4 days ago

BRIARCLIFF MANOR − The Westchester SPCA will soon be looking for homes for well over 100 rescued cats.

But first they will have to address their medical issues.

Yorktown police found the apparent hoarding situation when they went to perform a welfare check on a house last Monday.

The couple that lived there was found dead, but no foul play was suspected.

But police asked the SPCA for help with the cats so they could close the house. The SPCA said there were cats in every room, and in the ceilings and walls.

Shannon Laukhuf, executive director of SPCA Westchester, called it "the largest hoarding case we have ever undertaken."

The estimated number of cats is currently around 150, but that is only a very rough estimate.

"There are a lot of pregnant mama cats," said Laukhuf.

That included one who gave birth on the way from the house to the SPCA, and a few more since they arrived.

But pregnancy is the least of the cats' issues.

Laukhuf said some of the cats are suffering from upper respiratory, skin and eye infections. Some have ear mites. Some are suffering from malnutrition and dehydration. And some need immediate medical attention for severe injuries.

SPCA volunteer rescue workers were still returning to the home on Friday to round up any remaining cats. The shyest of them might need to be trapped.

The SPCA is also relying on its volunteers to help care for the cats. While some are staying at the SPCA's quarters in Briarcliff Manor, at least 40 have been sent to temporary foster care homes.

They've also issued an appeal to the public to help in any way they can: by donating wet or dry cat food, blankets, and money to help pay for veterinary care. The SPCA expects bills for veterinary care and rehabilitation for these cats will cost well over $40,000.

And when will they be ready for adoption?

"We probably won't be ready for that for at least another two weeks," Laukhuf said.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News-lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @mikerandall845.

