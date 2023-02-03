Read full article on original website
Police: Man in custody after shooting mother of child in Fairfax County
ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A man who shot and critically wounded the mother of his child was taken into custody from a different state, authorities said. Fairfax County police officers were first made aware of the incident after receiving a phone call from someone who said they heard screaming and gunshots.
fox5dc.com
Frederick woman accused of stealing 5 cars in 2 months arrested
A Frederick woman was arrested last week for allegedly possessing illegal drugs and stealing five cars over the span of two months. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Heather Kennedy is accused of taking a vehicle from a car dealership for a test drive in December, and not returning it for hours.
Man charged with stabbing in Loudoun County, victim in ‘serious condition’
According to the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office, at around midnight on Sunday, Feb. 5, deputies responded to a 7-Eleven on the 21800 block of Towncenter Plaza in the Sterling area for a report of a male suffering from stab wounds.
fox5dc.com
Woman shot in Mt. Vernon; suspect taken into custody
FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a woman was hospitalized with what they say are life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Fairfax County. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Blankenship St in the Mt. Vernon area. Police said they took a suspect into custody. They...
wfxrtv.com
Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County
UPDATE 2/7 4:45 p.m. — A man was taken into custody after the shooting. Police said that officers with Prince George’s County Police apprehended the suspect. They said the incident appeared to be domestic. Police also delivered an update, saying that the initial calls reported hearing screaming followed...
Stafford Sheriff’s Office: Fraud suspects spent $1,000 at Target with stolen credit cards
According to police, a woman's wallet was stolen from her purse at a Panera Bread on South Gateway Drive. Later, at around 1:50 p.m. on Jan. 19, the two people pictured used them at a Target on South Gateway Drive to buy over $1,000 worth of items.
Leesburg Police looking for juvenile shoplifting suspects
Police in Leesburg are asking for help identifying two juveniles who they say stole alcohol from a Sheetz convenience store twice in one day.
Person shot in Fairfax County, police investigating
FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton. When officers arrived they found a person shot. There is no...
dcnewsnow.com
Woman shot, man in custody
A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va. Maryland men’s, women’s golf look to capture Big …. Game Night. Super...
Police ID 22-Year-Old Woman Struck, Killed Crossing Montgomery County Street
A 22-year-old woman is dead after a tragic collision in Montgomery County, authorities say. Ruth Noemi Bermudez-Chavez was fatally struck by a vehicle on Sunday, Feb. 5, in the 13600 block of Georgia Avenue near Hewitt Avenue, according to Montgomery County Police. Officers responded to the crash shortly after 7:30...
Maryland Teens Busted With Two Pounds Of Suspected Marijuana After Helicopter Chase
A group of teens was arrested after a massive marijuana bust during a traffic stop in Severn, authorities say. Omar Gaber Shalabi, 18, Juwan Makih Jackson, 18, Richard Daryl Hillian, 19, along with a 17-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were taken into custody after fleeing from police on Monday, Feb. 6, according to Anne Arundel County police investigators.
Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel
LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
Man dead, woman arrested after domestic incident in DC
WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment. […]
Boys Aged 12 and 15 Stab Gas Station Worker to Death: Police
Two juvenile boys have been charged with the stabbing death of a gas station employee. The incident occurred early Thursday morning in Clinton, Maryland, with Prince George’s County Police being called to the scene at around 4:40 a.m. Upon arriving at the gas station, officers found an employee, 37-year-old Israel Akingbesote, suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim … Read more div.content ol ol, ol ul, ul ul, ul ol { margin-top: 0 !important; margin-bottom: 0 !important; }
Man injured in shooting in Prince William
According to the Prince William County Police Department, the shooting took place on the 14700 block of Darbydale Avenue on the night of Monday, Feb. 6. A man found shot at the scene was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.
Passenger killed after truck hit by train in Prince William
It was determined that the driver of a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado was heading north on Kapp Valley Way when he ignored a stop sign in front of railroad tracks. As the truck crossed the track, it was struck by an oncoming cargo train. The impact caused the truck to land several hundred feet away from the railroad crossing.
WHSV
Police chase in Broadway ends in crash
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Police Department (BPD) have released more information about the chase and wreck that happened on February 7 in Broadway. According to the BPD, just after 4:00 a.m. on Feb. 7, authorities received reports of a reckless driver coming from Shenandoah County, and the BPD say the vehicle was a white Dodge Charger that they say was traveling over 100 mph.
Body Of Woman Found In Suitland Apartment Had Signs Of 'Trauma': Police
A $25,000 reward has been offered in connection to the murder of a 38-year-old Baltimore woman that happened in Suitland, authorities say. Andra Sweeper was found unresponsive with apparent trauma to her body inside of an apartment in the 3300 block of Curtis Drive on the night of Saturday, Feb. 4, according to Prince George's County police.
mocoshow.com
Police Arrest Suspected Package Thief
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigation Unit have arrested and charged 44-year-old Brandi Shoemaker, of Silver Spring, for multiple package thefts in the Silver Spring area. Between December 2022 and January 2023, detectives were investigating multiple reports of package thefts...
Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
