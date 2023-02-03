ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loudoun County, VA

fox5dc.com

Frederick woman accused of stealing 5 cars in 2 months arrested

A Frederick woman was arrested last week for allegedly possessing illegal drugs and stealing five cars over the span of two months. The Frederick County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Heather Kennedy is accused of taking a vehicle from a car dealership for a test drive in December, and not returning it for hours.
FREDERICK COUNTY, MD
fox5dc.com

Woman shot in Mt. Vernon; suspect taken into custody

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. - Authorities say a woman was hospitalized with what they say are life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Fairfax County. The shooting happened around 9:30 a.m. in the 8400 block of Blankenship St in the Mt. Vernon area. Police said they took a suspect into custody. They...
wfxrtv.com

Woman critically hurt in shooting in Fairfax County

UPDATE 2/7 4:45 p.m. — A man was taken into custody after the shooting. Police said that officers with Prince George’s County Police apprehended the suspect. They said the incident appeared to be domestic. Police also delivered an update, saying that the initial calls reported hearing screaming followed...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Person shot in Fairfax County, police investigating

FAIRFAX, Va. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday afternoon. According to a tweet from the Fairfax County Police Department (FCPD), the shooting happened in the 7100 block of Fairchild Drive in Groveton. When officers arrived they found a person shot. There is no...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
dcnewsnow.com

Woman shot, man in custody

A man is in custody after a woman was shot in an apt complex in Fairfax County, Va.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
DC News Now

Accused burglar cuts hand, calls for help, gets arrested in Laurel

LAUREL, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said it started when officers received an alarm about an intruder at a businesses and ended with the accused intruder’s arrest after he hurt himself. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said the alarm went off at Gamestop, located at 3475 Laurel Fort Meade Rd., around 3:30 a.m. […]
LAUREL, MD
DC News Now

Man dead, woman arrested after domestic incident in DC

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — Police arrested a woman after a domestic fight left a man dead Monday evening. The Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the 4200 block of 7th St. SE around 11:30 p.m. for the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found 40-year-old Anthony Thomas, Sr. shot inside an apartment. […]
WASHINGTON, DC
Lansing Daily

Boys Aged 12 and 15 Stab Gas Station Worker to Death: Police

Two juvenile boys have been charged with the stabbing death of a gas station employee. The incident occurred early Thursday morning in Clinton, Maryland, with Prince George's County Police being called to the scene at around 4:40 a.m. Upon arriving at the gas station, officers found an employee, 37-year-old Israel Akingbesote, suffering from multiple stab wounds.
CLINTON, MD
WHSV

Police chase in Broadway ends in crash

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Broadway Police Department (BPD) have released more information about the chase and wreck that happened on February 7 in Broadway. According to the BPD, just after 4:00 a.m. on Feb. 7, authorities received reports of a reckless driver coming from Shenandoah County, and the BPD say the vehicle was a white Dodge Charger that they say was traveling over 100 mph.
BROADWAY, VA
mocoshow.com

Police Arrest Suspected Package Thief

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 4th District Patrol Investigation Unit have arrested and charged 44-year-old Brandi Shoemaker, of Silver Spring, for multiple package thefts in the Silver Spring area. Between December 2022 and January 2023, detectives were investigating multiple reports of package thefts...
SILVER SPRING, MD
DC News Now

Man shot, found dead inside car in Hagerstown

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the death of a man after officer found him shot inside a car Sunday afternoon. The Hagerstown Police Department said it received a call about a suspicious vehicle in the 400 block of N. Locust St. around 4:25 p.m. When officers got to the […]
HAGERSTOWN, MD

